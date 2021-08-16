U.S. markets closed

Comstock Holding Companies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
·7 min read
Asset Management Platform Driving Growth in Revenue, Earnings, and Balance Sheet

WASHINGTON, D.C. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 16, 2021, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021:

  • Net income increased by 850% to $11.2 million during the second quarter 2021, as compared to $1.2 million during the same period of the prior year

  • Total revenue increased by 40% to $6.3 million during the second quarter 2021, as compared to $4.5 million during the same period of the prior year

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2020

  • The significant increase in net income is attributable in part to deferred tax benefits realized in the current quarter as a result of the Company’s demonstrated ability to generate consistent positive results over the past 3 years since refocusing its operating platform and expectations that current operations will continue to generate future income

Highlights of First Half 2021:

  • Net income increased by 880% to $11.5 million during the first half 2021, as compared to $1.2 million during the same period of the prior year

  • Total revenue increased by 32% to $13.2 million during the first half 2021, as compared to $9.9 million during the same period of the prior year

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.2 million as of June 30, 2020

“Comstock’s results for the second quarter are driven by the strategy we adopted in early 2018 when we transformed our operating platform to focus on commercial real estate development, asset management and related services” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. “Because of the consistency of our positive results over numerous quarters and the predictability provided by key asset management agreements, in Q2 Comstock met the criteria necessary to recover a portion of its previously discounted tax asset. I look forward to reporting on our continued progress on increasing assets under management and related revenue, and profitability which should result in the realization of additional portions of our tax asset in future periods.”

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“Comstock” or “CHCI”) is a developer, operator, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented development properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, where we focus primarily on select high-growth urban and transitioning “sub-urban” markets. We provide a broad range of real estate asset management services, including development and construction management services, leasing and property management services, debt and equity financing origination, and other real estate related services. Comstock’s Anchor Portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area, as detailed in our current Investor Presentation that is available on our website. Our customers primarily include private and institutional owners and investors in the real estate properties that we manage and various governmental bodies that have a vested interest in public-private partnerships responsible for the development of certain properties that we develop and manage. We also co-invest capital with our asset management clients and institutional real estate investors in stabilized office, retail, residential and mixed-use properties, retaining an economic interest while also providing management services to such institutional partnership ventures. Our acquisition of stabilized properties through institutional partnerships, coupled with the ongoing development and management of assets included in our Anchor Portfolio enable the Company to increase its assets under management and realize competitive advantages of scale while growing our revenue and enhancing our overall returns. The Company also provides additional fee-based real estate services, including capital markets, brokerage, and title insurance to properties in the Company’s managed portfolio.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company:
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Christopher Guthrie, 703-230-1292
Chief Financial Officer

Source: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,205

$

7,032

Trade receivables

26

62

Trade receivables - related parties

3,038

3,568

Prepaid and other assets

265

215

Current assets held for sale

4,100

1,477

Total current assets

17,634

12,354

Deferred income taxes, net

11,310

Equity method investments at fair value

3,652

6,307

Fixed assets, net

188

170

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,582

7,914

Long term assets held for sale

1,834

TOTAL ASSETS

$

40,366

$

28,579

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accrued personnel costs

$

1,572

$

2,333

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

664

854

Short term operating lease liabilities

592

569

Short term notes payable

48

5

Current liabilities held for sale

2,147

742

Total current liabilities

5,023

4,503

Long term notes payable - due to affiliates

5,500

5,500

Long term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

7,059

7,361

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

17,582

$

17,364

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

$

6,765

$

6,765

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 shares authorized, 8,093,778 and 7,953,729 issued, and 8,008,208 and 7,868,159 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

81

79

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

200,262

200,147

Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock)

(2,662

)

(2,662

)

Accumulated deficit

(181,664

)

(193,116

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

22,784

$

11,215

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

40,366

$

28,579


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

6,324

$

4,505

$

13,164

$

9,939

Operating expenses

Direct costs

5,502

3,213

11,580

7,849

General and administrative

322

390

631

707

Sales and marketing

8

1

18

1

Operating income

492

901

935

1,382

Interest expense

(58

)

(77

)

(116

)

(226

)

Other income, net

29

28

18

25

Income from continuing operations before income tax

463

852

837

1,181

Income tax benefit (expense)

11,316

(13

)

11,314

(14

)

Loss on equity method investments carried at fair value

(131

)

(41

)

(112

)

(88

)

Income from continuing operations

11,648

798

12,039

1,079

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(443

)

382

(587

)

89

Net income

$

11,205

$

1,180

$

11,452

$

1,168

Income (loss) per share

Basic:

Continuing operations

$

1.42

$

0.10

$

1.47

$

0.13

Discontinued operations

$

(0.05

)

$

0.05

$

(0.07

)

$

0.01

Income (loss) per share

Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

1.29

$

0.10

$

1.34

$

0.13

Discontinued operations

$

(0.05

)

$

0.05

$

(0.07

)

$

0.01

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

8,215

8,056

8,191

8,003

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

9,061

8,348

9,014

8,294


