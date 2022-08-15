U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.14
    +16.99 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.44
    +151.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,128.05
    +80.87 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.35
    +4.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    -1.02 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0157
    -0.0100 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1000
    -0.3800 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,085.97
    -229.18 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.41
    -19.35 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Comstock Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHCI
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

  • Revenue increased 34% to $8.5 million in Q2 2022 vs. $6.3 million in Q2 2021; YTD revenue increased 31% to $17.2 million vs. $13.2 million in 2021

  • Operating income increased 127% to $1.1 million in Q2 2022 vs. $0.5 million in Q2 2021; YTD operating income increased 166% to $2.5 million in Q2 2022 vs. $1.0 million in 2021

  • Strengthened balance sheet via redemption of Series C preferred stock at discount

  • New asset management agreement covering Anchor Portfolio provides expanded revenue opportunities and extends term through 2035

  • Dwight Schar, recently retired CEO/Chairman of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), joining Comstock as significant shareholder

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

“The commitment of our team of commercial real estate and asset management professionals and the consistent performance of our managed assets continues to drive increases in revenue, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. The new asset management agreement covering our growing Anchor Portfolio further enhances our revenue and earnings growth potential, and its extended term provides a platform for reliable future growth across all Comstock operations,” said Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, the redemption of 100% of the Series C preferred stock at a significant discount further streamlined our balance sheet, while the addition of Dwight Schar, my long-time partner in the Anchor Portfolio, as a major Comstock shareholder will create alignment between Anchor Portfolio asset ownership and Comstock.”

Key Performance Metrics1

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

Revenue

$

8,467

 

$

6,324

 

$

17,198

 

$

13,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

$

1,117

 

$

492

 

$

2,482

 

$

935

 

Net income2

 

714

 

 

11,649

 

 

2,728

 

 

12,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,388

 

$

667

 

$

2,994

 

$

1,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share — diluted

$

0.30

 

$

1.29

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed Portfolio - # of assets

 

36

 

 

29

 

 

36

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Net income for Q2 and YTD 2022, excluding the $11.3 million tax impact of a partial release of deferred tax valuation allowance, increased 114% to $0.7 million and 276% to $2.7 million, respectively.

Q2 2022 Highlights

  • Completed redemption of all outstanding shares of Series C preferred stock in exchange for 1 million shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and $4.0 million in cash, representing a discount of approximately 52% as compared to the stated liquidation preference amount of $17.2 million.

  • Announced that Dwight Schar, founder and recently retired CEO and Chairman of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) to become a major shareholder of the Company.

  • Entered into a new asset management agreement covering the Anchor Portfolio, most notably introducing new mark-to-market incentive fees that significantly accelerate revenue generating milestones related to Anchor Portfolio assets and increase various fees related to development, construction, and stabilization of portfolio assets. Term of the agreement extended through 2035.

  • Generated “same-store” year-over-year rental growth across residential portfolio while maintaining or increasing occupancy levels at each residential asset.

  • Secured approximately 150,000 square feet of new leases related to office and retail assets while experiencing increased utilization of office portfolio by tenant base. Revenue among our retail and restaurant tenants continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Continued progress on development and construction of the 1.3 million square foot Reston Row project, the newest phase of Comstock’s mixed-use and transit-oriented Reston Station development. Positioned additional pipeline assets for development in future periods.

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit www.comstock.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Christopher Guthrie, CFO
cguthrie@comstock.com
703-230-1292

Media Contact
Denise Pattakos
dpattakos@comstock.com
703-230-1146

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,427

 

 

$

15,823

 

Accounts receivable

 

826

 

 

 

46

 

Accounts receivable - related parties

 

2,933

 

 

 

1,697

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

490

 

 

 

197

 

Current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

2,313

 

Total current assets

 

12,676

 

 

 

20,076

 

Fixed assets, net

 

379

 

 

 

264

 

Intangible assets

 

144

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvements, net

 

133

 

 

 

 

Investments in real estate ventures

 

7,455

 

 

 

4,702

 

Operating lease assets

 

6,985

 

 

 

7,245

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

11,427

 

 

 

11,300

 

Other assets

 

26

 

 

 

15

 

Total assets

$

39,225

 

 

$

43,602

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accrued personnel costs

 

2,206

 

 

 

3,468

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

649

 

 

 

783

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

679

 

 

 

616

 

Current credit facility - due to affiliates

 

5,500

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

1,194

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,034

 

 

 

6,061

 

Credit facility - due to affiliates

 

 

 

 

5,500

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,570

 

 

 

6,745

 

Total liabilities

 

15,604

 

 

 

18,306

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Series C preferred stock

 

 

 

 

6,765

 

Class A common stock

 

93

 

 

 

81

 

Class B common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

201,198

 

 

 

200,617

 

Treasury stock

 

(2,662

)

 

 

(2,662

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(175,010

)

 

 

(179,507

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

23,621

 

 

 

25,296

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

39,225

 

 

$

43,602

 

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

8,467

 

 

$

6,324

 

 

$

17,198

 

 

$

13,164

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

6,831

 

 

 

5,502

 

 

 

13,766

 

 

 

11,580

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

469

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

607

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

50

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

42

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

7,350

 

 

 

5,832

 

 

 

14,716

 

 

 

12,229

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

1,117

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

2,482

 

 

 

935

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(69

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(116

)

Gain (loss) on real estate ventures

 

17

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

269

 

 

 

(94

)

Other income (expense), net

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax

 

1,066

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

2,624

 

 

 

725

 

Provision for (benefit from) income tax

 

352

 

 

 

(11,316

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(11,314

)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

714

 

 

 

11,649

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

12,039

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(10

)

 

 

(444

)

 

 

(277

)

 

 

(587

)

Net income (loss)

 

704

 

 

 

11,205

 

 

 

2,451

 

 

 

11,452

 

Impact of Series C preferred stock redemption

 

2,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,046

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

3,017

 

 

$

11,205

 

 

$

4,764

 

 

$

11,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

8,599

 

 

 

8,215

 

 

 

8,470

 

 

 

8,191

 

Diluted

 

9,157

 

 

 

9,061

 

 

 

9,033

 

 

 

9,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic - Continuing operations

$

0.32

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

1.47

 

Basic - Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.32

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted - Continuing operations

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted - Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.27

 

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

714

 

 

$

11,649

 

 

$

2,728

 

 

$

12,039

 

Interest expense

 

69

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

116

 

Income taxes

 

352

 

 

 

(11,316

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(11,314

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

50

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

42

 

Stock-based compensation

 

220

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

417

 

 

 

306

 

(Gain) loss on equity method investments

 

(17

)

 

 

100

 

 

 

(269

)

 

 

94

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,388

 

 

$

667

 

 

$

2,994

 

 

$

1,283

 

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain or loss on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.

While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.








 


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. The hedge fund exited positions including Alphabet Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., while adding private-prison operator Geo Group Inc., which was Scion’s only long stock holding as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing Monday.Scion held 501,360 shares of Boca Raton, Florida-based Geo Group, which surged 11% to $7.60 on Monday, extending it

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Li Auto posts revenue, EV deliveries miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Li Auto.

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Wall Street analysts downgrade Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, Shift stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts downgrading shares of Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, and Shift.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond on the brink amid heavy discounting

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Bed Bath & Beyond as the company struggles to keep consumers by offering high levels of clearance on inventory.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Berkshire Hathaway boosts Apple, Amazon stakes

    MARKET PULSE Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) (BRK) added to its positions of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) over the past quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Verizon, Keeps Other Equity Stakes Mostly Unchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eliminated a Verizon Communications Inc. stake in the second quarter as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett made tweaks to its portfolio and dialed back on stock purchases.Berkshire boosted other bets during the second quarter. Its stake in media company Paramount Global is currently valued at about $2.1 billion, and an investment in chemical maker Celanese Corp. is at almost $1.1 billion, according to a filing Monday. The company had reporte

  • Roubini Sees Either US Hard Landing or Uncontrolled Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini said there are two options for the US economy, given the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in decades: an economic hard landing or inflation at a persistently elevated level.“The fed funds rate should be going well above 4% -- 4.5%-5% in my view -- to really push inflation towards 2%,” the chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin”

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.