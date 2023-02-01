U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    -2.15 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +21.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0127 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9140
    -1.1540 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,699.60
    +773.52 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES 9% PROVED RESERVE GROWTH IN 2022

Comstock Resources, Inc.
·2 min read
Comstock Resources, Inc.
Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that its proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2022 were estimated at 6.7 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe"), which represents a 9% increase from total proved natural gas and oil reserves of 6.1 Tcfe as of December 31, 2021.

The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 6.7 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2022 were substantially all natural gas, 38% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $15.5 billion, using the Company's average first of month 2022 prices of $6.03 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas and $91.21 per barrel of oil.

The following table reflects the changes in the proved reserve estimates since the end of 2021:

 

 

Total
(Bcfe)

Proved Reserves:

 

 

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2021

 

6,121.8

 

Production

 

    (501.1

)

Extensions and discoveries

 

1,091.2

 

Acquisitions

 

0.3

 

Divestitures

 

(4.1

)

Revisions

 

(7.2

)

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2022

 

6,700.9

 

Comstock produced 501.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Comstock's production averaged 1,445 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, which was an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Comstock added 1.1 Tcfe to its proved reserves in 2022 through its Haynesville and Bossier shale drilling activities, which replaced 216% of the Company's 2022 production.

The Company spent $1,032.0 million on drilling and other development activities in 2022. Comstock drilled 115 (60.4 net) new horizontal Haynesville and Bossier shale wells and put 104 (55.4 net) wells on sales during 2022. Comstock also spent $18.0 million acquiring a 145-mile pipeline and processing plant, $54.1 million on acquiring unproved acreage primarily for the Company's Western Haynesville play and $0.5 million on acquiring producing properties. Comstock's finding costs related to its 2022 proved reserve additions were approximately 95¢ per Mcfe.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

CONTACT: Ron Mills Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com


Recommended Stories

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Marley Spoon AG's...

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • 27 People On Twitter Who Didn't Hold Back Their Feelings About Jonah Hill And Lauren London's New Rom-Com "You People"

    "It was a beautiful film that tackled so many aspects — identity, culture, race, and yes relationships."

  • Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources

    Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc's retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico's efforts to put together the deal for Banamex, the unit that encompasses the Citigroup assets. The transaction will value Banamex at between $7 billion and $8 billion, the sources said.

  • Meta earnings: Stock spikes after better-than-expected revenue

    Meta (META) reported its Q4 2022 earnings today after the bell, and the Facebook parent beat key revenue expectations amid a difficult ad market.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Altria stock gets boost following $1 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Will Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Benefit From AWS Momentum?

    Amazon's (AMZN) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits of AWS's expanding customer base, driven by the strengthening services portfolio and rising number of infrastructure regions.

  • Sea Limited Stock Is Not Out of the Woods

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has fallen from grace lately as it faces challenges from the post-pandemic effects and the weak global economies. Sea's management team responded by pivoting from growth to self-sufficiency and profitability to deal with these challenges.

  • Electronic Arts stock sinks after Q3 miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Electronic Arts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Federal Reserve was very clear that 'the job is not done': Strategist

    U.S. Bank SVP & Public Markets Group Head Lisa Erickson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Fed's latest rate hike decision, Chair Powell's commitment to the inflation-fighting mission, and stock rallies seen amid the latest rate hikes.

  • With 41% institutional ownership, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

  • Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

    Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.

  • $90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.

  • Intel cuts pay, bonuses and other benefits while maintaining dividend

    Intel Corp. continues to cut costs for everything except payments to investors. Intel (INTC) which is already in the process of cutting what is believed to be thousands of jobs amid steep declines in profit and revenue, is reducing Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s base salary by 25% and trimming other salaries at a descending rate based on seniority, down to 5% cuts for midlevel positions, a person familiar with the matter told MarketWatch. While nonexempt workers and junior positions face no pay cuts, Intel is trimming its 401(k) contributions to 2.5% from 5% and will suspend merit raises and quarterly performance bonuses, the person said.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.