COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release second quarter 2022 results on August 1, 2022 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 2, 2022 to discuss the second quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b5f1d27974644e3bb8e3cae9a36c3c1. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

~~~

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cjhpy3va.

~~~

A replay of the second quarter 2022 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 2, 2022. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cjhpy3va.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.


CONTACT: Ron Mills VP of Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com


