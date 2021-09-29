U.S. markets closed

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Comstock Resources, Inc.
·1 min read
FRISCO, TX, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release third quarter 2021 results on November 2, 2021 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on November 3, 2021. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 9128805

~~~

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55ky9u8q

~~~

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on November 3, 2021 and will continue until 12:00 p.m. CT on November 10, 2021.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 9128805

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

CONTACT: Ron Mills VP - Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources rmills@comstockresources.com 972-668-8834


