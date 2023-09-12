Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Comstock Resources' estimated fair value is US$23.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Comstock Resources is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of US$11.79

The US$13.45 analyst price target for CRK is 42% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$164.3m US$260.7m US$367.0m US$449.5m US$523.1m US$586.5m US$640.0m US$685.0m US$723.1m US$755.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 22.48% Est @ 16.38% Est @ 12.11% Est @ 9.12% Est @ 7.03% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.54% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% US$149 US$215 US$274 US$305 US$322 US$327 US$324 US$315 US$301 US$286

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$756m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (10%– 2.2%) = US$9.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$9.6b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$3.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$6.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.8, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Comstock Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.613. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Comstock Resources

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Comstock Resources, we've compiled three important elements you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Comstock Resources (including 1 which is concerning) . Future Earnings: How does CRK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

