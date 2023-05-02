U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.58
    -48.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,684.53
    -367.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,080.51
    -132.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.11
    -37.10 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -4.00 (-5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.80
    +33.60 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    +0.42 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.1350 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5370
    -0.9310 (-0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,734.54
    +855.32 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.01
    +14.46 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     
Special Coverage:

Highlights, big interviews, and more from the Milken Institute Global Conference

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Comstock Resources, Inc.
·11 min read
Comstock Resources, Inc.
Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights of 2023's First Quarter

  • Generated operating cash flow of $255 million or $0.92 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted net income to common stockholders for the quarter was $92 million or $0.33 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDAX was $293 million.

  • Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging gains, were $390 million.

  • Solid results from Haynesville shale drilling program with 15 (9.8 net) operated wells turned to sales since our last update with an average initial production of 23 MMcf per day.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Comstock's revenues in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $390.4 million (including realized hedging gains of $10.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2023 was $254.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter was $134.5 million or $0.49 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $56.0 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $92.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.83 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 72% in the first quarter of 2023 and 73% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 18 (13.7 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2023 which had an average lateral length of 12,075 feet. The Company also participated in an additional 26 (2.6 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first quarter of 2023. Comstock turned 19 (11.6 net) operated wells and ten (1.2 net) non-operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2023 and currently expects to turn an additional 17 (13.0 net) operated wells to sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned 15 (9.8 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 23 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,042 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales was the Campbell #2H, Comstock's third successful Western Haynesville well. This well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 15,700 feet and has a 12,763 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 36 MMcf per day.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On May 1, 2023, Comstock's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 3, 2023, to discuss the first quarter 2023 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7639b1d21a9745e8b20115 83a0365914. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fobwbsen.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 3, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fobwbsen.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Natural gas sales

$

378,032

 

 

$

522,957

 

Oil sales

 

1,942

 

 

 

1,884

 

Total natural gas and oil sales

 

379,974

 

 

 

524,841

 

Gas services

 

109,604

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

489,578

 

 

 

524,841

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

14,906

 

 

 

13,820

 

Gathering and transportation

 

45,574

 

 

 

32,093

 

Lease operating

 

34,830

 

 

 

26,186

 

Exploration

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,021

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

133,983

 

 

 

106,728

 

Gas services

 

101,295

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

12,368

 

 

 

8,223

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(773

)

 

 

(2

)

Total operating expenses

 

343,958

 

 

 

188,069

 

Operating income

 

145,620

 

 

 

336,772

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments

 

66,409

 

 

 

(437,493

)

Other income

 

460

 

 

 

4,166

 

Interest expense

 

(38,270

)

 

 

(46,491

)

Total other income (expenses)

 

28,599

 

 

 

(479,818

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

174,219

 

 

 

(143,046

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

(39,716

)

 

 

31,622

 

Net income (loss)

 

134,503

 

 

 

(111,424

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

(4,315

)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

134,503

 

 

$

(115,739

)

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.49

 

 

$

(0.50

)

Diluted

$

0.49

 

 

$

(0.50

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

276,551

 

 

 

231,976

 

Diluted

 

276,551

 

 

 

231,976

 

Dividends per share

$

0.125

 

 

$

 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Gas production (MMcf)

 

127,067

 

 

 

114,906

 

Oil production (Mbbls)

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

Total production (MMcfe)

 

127,226

 

 

 

115,035

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas sales

$

378,032

 

 

$

522,957

 

Natural gas hedging settlements (1)

 

10,383

 

 

 

(117,186

)

Total natural gas including hedging

 

388,415

 

 

 

405,771

 

Oil sales

 

1,942

 

 

 

1,884

 

Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging

$

390,357

 

 

$

407,655

 

 

 

 

 

Average gas price (per Mcf)

$

2.98

 

 

$

4.55

 

Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)

$

3.06

 

 

$

3.53

 

Average oil price (per barrel)

$

71.93

 

 

$

89.71

 

Average price (per Mcfe)

$

2.99

 

 

$

4.56

 

Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)

$

3.07

 

 

$

3.54

 

 

 

 

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

$

14,906

 

 

$

13,820

 

Gathering and transportation

 

45,574

 

 

 

32,093

 

Lease operating

 

34,830

 

 

 

26,186

 

Cash general and administrative (2)

 

10,321

 

 

 

6,728

 

Total production costs

$

105,631

 

 

$

78,827

 

 

 

 

 

Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.28

 

Lease operating (per Mcfe)

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.23

 

Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.06

 

Total production costs (per Mcfe)

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

 

 

Unhedged operating margin

 

72

%

 

 

85

%

Hedged operating margin

 

73

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

 

 

Gas services revenue

$

109,604

 

 

$

 

Gas services expenses

 

101,295

 

 

 

 

Gas services margin

 

8,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:

 

 

 

Proved property acquisitions

$

 

 

$

274

 

Unproved property acquisitions

 

40,695

 

 

 

3,631

 

Total oil and gas properties acquisitions

$

40,695

 

 

$

3,905

 

Exploration and Development:

 

 

 

Development leasehold

$

8,743

 

 

$

4,632

 

Exploratory drilling and completion

 

29,690

 

 

 

11,557

 

Development drilling and completion

 

280,176

 

 

 

189,048

 

Other development costs

 

6,097

 

 

 

18,612

 

Total exploration and development capital expenditures

$

324,706

 

 

$

223,849

 


 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

134,503

 

 

$

(115,739

)

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

 

(56,026

)

 

 

320,307

 

Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in
acquisition to fair value

 

 

 

 

2,760

 

Exploration expense

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,021

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(773

)

 

 

(2

)

Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

12,528

 

 

 

(72,589

)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)

$

92,007

 

 

$

135,758

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2)

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

276,551

 

 

 

277,058

 


ADJUSTED EBITDAX:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

134,503

 

 

$

(111,424

)

Interest expense

 

38,270

 

 

 

46,491

 

Income taxes

 

39,716

 

 

 

(31,622

)

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

133,983

 

 

 

106,728

 

Exploration

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,021

 

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

 

(56,026

)

 

 

320,307

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,046

 

 

 

1,495

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(773

)

 

 

(2

)

Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)

$

293,494

 

 

$

332,994

 


 

(1)   Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

OPERATING CASH FLOW(1):

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

134,503

 

 

$

(111,424

)

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

 

(56,026

)

 

 

320,307

 

Deferred income taxes (benefit)

 

39,180

 

 

 

(24,788

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

133,983

 

 

 

106,728

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,997

 

 

 

4,225

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,046

 

 

 

1,495

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(773

)

 

 

(2

)

Operating cash flow

$

254,910

 

 

$

296,541

 

Decrease in accounts receivable

 

255,992

 

 

 

28,125

 

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

 

(1,514

)

 

 

2,985

 

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(123,024

)

 

 

(42,033

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

386,364

 

 

$

285,618

 

 

 

 

 


 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

FREE CASH FLOW(2):

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

$

254,910

 

 

$

296,541

 

Less:

 

 

 

Exploration and development capital expenditures

 

(324,706

)

 

 

(223,849

)

Other capital expenditures

 

(4,543

)

 

 

(22

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

(4,315

)

Free cash flow from operations

$

(74,339

)

 

$

68,355

 

Acquisitions of oil and gas properties

 

(40,695

)

 

 

(3,905

)

Proceeds from divestitures

 

130

 

 

 

45

 

Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity

$

(114,904

)

 

$

64,495

 

 

 

 

 


 

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,677

 

$

54,652

Accounts receivable

 

254,135

 

 

510,127

Derivative financial instruments

 

75,490

 

 

23,884

Other current assets

 

59,522

 

 

56,324

Total current assets

 

422,824

 

 

644,987

Property and equipment, net

 

4,859,699

 

 

4,622,655

Goodwill

 

335,897

 

 

335,897

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

82,461

 

 

90,716

 

$

5,700,881

 

$

5,694,255

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

443,501

 

$

530,195

Accrued costs

 

145,779

 

 

183,111

Operating leases

 

39,031

 

 

38,411

Derivative financial instruments

 

 

 

4,420

Total current liabilities

 

628,311

 

 

756,137

Long-term debt

 

2,154,424

 

 

2,152,571

Deferred income taxes

 

464,914

 

 

425,734

Long-term operating leases

 

43,504

 

 

52,385

Asset retirement obligation

 

29,553

 

 

29,114

Total liabilities

 

3,320,706

 

 

3,415,941

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

138,755

 

 

138,759

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,255,467

 

 

1,253,417

Accumulated earnings

 

985,953

 

 

886,138

Total stockholders' equity

 

2,380,175

 

 

2,278,314

 

$

5,700,881

 

$

5,694,255

CONTACT: Ron Mills VP of Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com