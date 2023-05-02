COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
FRISCO, TX, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights of 2023's First Quarter
Generated operating cash flow of $255 million or $0.92 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income to common stockholders for the quarter was $92 million or $0.33 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDAX was $293 million.
Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging gains, were $390 million.
Solid results from Haynesville shale drilling program with 15 (9.8 net) operated wells turned to sales since our last update with an average initial production of 23 MMcf per day.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Comstock's revenues in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $390.4 million (including realized hedging gains of $10.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2023 was $254.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter was $134.5 million or $0.49 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $56.0 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $92.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.83 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 72% in the first quarter of 2023 and 73% after hedging.
Drilling Results
Comstock drilled 18 (13.7 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2023 which had an average lateral length of 12,075 feet. The Company also participated in an additional 26 (2.6 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first quarter of 2023. Comstock turned 19 (11.6 net) operated wells and ten (1.2 net) non-operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2023 and currently expects to turn an additional 17 (13.0 net) operated wells to sales in the second quarter of 2023.
Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned 15 (9.8 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 23 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,042 feet.
Included in the wells turned to sales was the Campbell #2H, Comstock's third successful Western Haynesville well. This well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 15,700 feet and has a 12,763 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 36 MMcf per day.
Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
On May 1, 2023, Comstock's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Revenues:
Natural gas sales
$
378,032
$
522,957
Oil sales
1,942
1,884
Total natural gas and oil sales
379,974
524,841
Gas services
109,604
—
Total revenues
489,578
524,841
Operating expenses:
Production and ad valorem taxes
14,906
13,820
Gathering and transportation
45,574
32,093
Lease operating
34,830
26,186
Exploration
1,775
1,021
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
133,983
106,728
Gas services
101,295
—
General and administrative
12,368
8,223
Gain on sale of assets
(773
)
(2
)
Total operating expenses
343,958
188,069
Operating income
145,620
336,772
Other income (expenses):
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
66,409
(437,493
)
Other income
460
4,166
Interest expense
(38,270
)
(46,491
)
Total other income (expenses)
28,599
(479,818
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
174,219
(143,046
)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(39,716
)
31,622
Net income (loss)
134,503
(111,424
)
Preferred stock dividends
—
(4,315
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
134,503
$
(115,739
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
(0.50
)
Diluted
$
0.49
$
(0.50
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
276,551
231,976
Diluted
276,551
231,976
Dividends per share
$
0.125
$
—
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Gas production (MMcf)
127,067
114,906
Oil production (Mbbls)
27
21
Total production (MMcfe)
127,226
115,035
Natural gas sales
$
378,032
$
522,957
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
10,383
(117,186
)
Total natural gas including hedging
388,415
405,771
Oil sales
1,942
1,884
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
$
390,357
$
407,655
Average gas price (per Mcf)
$
2.98
$
4.55
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
$
3.06
$
3.53
Average oil price (per barrel)
$
71.93
$
89.71
Average price (per Mcfe)
$
2.99
$
4.56
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
$
3.07
$
3.54
Production and ad valorem taxes
$
14,906
$
13,820
Gathering and transportation
45,574
32,093
Lease operating
34,830
26,186
Cash general and administrative (2)
10,321
6,728
Total production costs
$
105,631
$
78,827
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
$
0.12
$
0.12
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
0.36
0.28
Lease operating (per Mcfe)
0.27
0.23
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
0.08
0.06
Total production costs (per Mcfe)
$
0.83
$
0.69
Unhedged operating margin
72
%
85
%
Hedged operating margin
73
%
81
%
Gas services revenue
$
109,604
$
—
Gas services expenses
101,295
—
Gas services margin
8,309
—
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:
Proved property acquisitions
$
—
$
274
Unproved property acquisitions
40,695
3,631
Total oil and gas properties acquisitions
$
40,695
$
3,905
Exploration and Development:
Development leasehold
$
8,743
$
4,632
Exploratory drilling and completion
29,690
11,557
Development drilling and completion
280,176
189,048
Other development costs
6,097
18,612
Total exploration and development capital expenditures
$
324,706
$
223,849
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
134,503
$
(115,739
)
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
(56,026
)
320,307
Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in
—
2,760
Exploration expense
1,775
1,021
Gain on sale of assets
(773
)
(2
)
Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes
12,528
(72,589
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)
$
92,007
$
135,758
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2)
$
0.33
$
0.51
Diluted shares outstanding
276,551
277,058
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
Net income (loss)
$
134,503
$
(111,424
)
Interest expense
38,270
46,491
Income taxes
39,716
(31,622
)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
133,983
106,728
Exploration
1,775
1,021
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
(56,026
)
320,307
Stock-based compensation
2,046
1,495
Gain on sale of assets
(773
)
(2
)
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
$
293,494
$
332,994
(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
OPERATING CASH FLOW(1):
Net income (loss)
$
134,503
$
(111,424
)
Reconciling items:
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
(56,026
)
320,307
Deferred income taxes (benefit)
39,180
(24,788
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
133,983
106,728
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,997
4,225
Stock-based compensation
2,046
1,495
Gain on sale of assets
(773
)
(2
)
Operating cash flow
$
254,910
$
296,541
Decrease in accounts receivable
255,992
28,125
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(1,514
)
2,985
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(123,024
)
(42,033
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
386,364
$
285,618
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
FREE CASH FLOW(2):
Operating cash flow
$
254,910
$
296,541
Less:
Exploration and development capital expenditures
(324,706
)
(223,849
)
Other capital expenditures
(4,543
)
(22
)
Preferred stock dividends
—
(4,315
)
Free cash flow from operations
$
(74,339
)
$
68,355
Acquisitions of oil and gas properties
(40,695
)
(3,905
)
Proceeds from divestitures
130
45
Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity
$
(114,904
)
$
64,495
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,677
$
54,652
Accounts receivable
254,135
510,127
Derivative financial instruments
75,490
23,884
Other current assets
59,522
56,324
Total current assets
422,824
644,987
Property and equipment, net
4,859,699
4,622,655
Goodwill
335,897
335,897
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,461
90,716
$
5,700,881
$
5,694,255
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
443,501
$
530,195
Accrued costs
145,779
183,111
Operating leases
39,031
38,411
Derivative financial instruments
—
4,420
Total current liabilities
628,311
756,137
Long-term debt
2,154,424
2,152,571
Deferred income taxes
464,914
425,734
Long-term operating leases
43,504
52,385
Asset retirement obligation
29,553
29,114
Total liabilities
3,320,706
3,415,941
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
138,755
138,759
Additional paid-in capital
1,255,467
1,253,417
Accumulated earnings
985,953
886,138
Total stockholders' equity
2,380,175
2,278,314
$
5,700,881
$
5,694,255
