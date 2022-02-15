U.S. markets closed

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Comstock Resources, Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • CRK
Comstock Resources, Inc.
Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of 2021's Fourth Quarter

  • Generated free cash flow from operations of $105 million in the quarter and $262 million for the year.

  • Generated free cash flow including acquisition and divestiture activity of $204 million in the quarter and $343 million for the year.

  • Paid down $190 million of debt in the quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDAX increased 41% to $297 million.

  • Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) increased 62% to $250 million or $0.90 per diluted share.

  • Fourth quarter capital spending was $140 million for drilling and completion activities and $39 million for acquisition activities.

  • Production increased 12% to 1,348 MMcfe per day (99% natural gas).

  • Revenues, after realized hedging losses, were $380 million, 37% higher than 2020's fourth quarter.

  • Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $99 million for the quarter or $0.37 per diluted share.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $379.9 million (inclusive of realized hedging losses of $275.5 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter was $249.8 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $356.0 million ($1.30 per diluted share). Net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $469.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $162.2 million loss on the sale of the Company's Bakken assets. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $98.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter was $0.67 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.28 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.65 per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 87% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 78% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $1.4 billion (inclusive of realized hedging losses of $419.9 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) was $908.2 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $259.2 million ($1.12 per share). The net loss during the year included a pre-tax $140.9 million unrealized loss on the change in fair market value of the Company's hedging contracts, a $352.6 million loss on the early retirement of the Company's 9.75% and 7.50% senior notes and a $162.2 million loss on the sale of the Company's Bakken assets. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for 2021 was $303.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Drilling Results

Comstock drilled nine (7.0 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 which had an average lateral length of 11,163 feet. The Company also participated in an additional nine (0.5 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the fourth quarter of 2021. Comstock turned 27 (8.6 net) wells to sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and currently expects to turn an additional 13 (8.1 net) wells to sales in the first quarter of 2022.

Since its last operational update in November 2021, Comstock has turned 16 (12.2 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 23 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,508 feet.

Included in the wells completed in the fourth quarter were the Company's first 15,000 foot lateral Haynesville shale wells. The Talley 32-29-20 #1 and Talley 32-29-20 #2 were drilled to a total measured depth of 26,848 feet and 27,357 feet, respectively, with completed lateral lengths of 14,685 feet and 15,155 feet, respectively. These wells had initial production rates of 41 and 48 MMcf per day.

2022 Drilling Budget

The Company currently plans to spend approximately $750 million to $800 million in 2022 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused on the continued development of its Haynesville/Bossier shale properties, which includes $60 million to $65 million on infrastructure, workovers and other development costs. Under its current operating plan, Comstock expects to drill 67 (52.1 net) and complete 69 (56.0 net) operated horizontal wells utilizing five to seven rigs during 2022. Comstock also expects to spend an additional $8 million to $12 million on leasing activities in 2022.

The program will be funded entirely through operating cash flow and the Company is expected to generate substantial free cash flow in 2022 which it will use to retire debt and initiate a return of capital program once the Company reaches its leverage target.

Other Matters

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 16, 2022, to discuss the fourth quarter of 2021 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 7758087 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 16, 2022 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT on February 23, 2022. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 7758087.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) available on the Company’s website or the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Natural gas sales

$

641,985

$

261,424

$

1,775,768

$

809,399

Oil sales

13,391

13,347

74,962

48,796

Total oil and gas sales

655,376

274,771

1,850,730

858,195

Operating expenses:

Production and ad valorem taxes

12,673

9,199

49,141

36,967

Gathering and transportation

34,344

29,159

130,940

106,582

Lease operating

26,317

23,342

103,467

102,452

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

110,075

104,284

469,388

417,112

General and administrative

10,991

6,049

34,943

32,040

Exploration

27

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

162,170

(1

)

162,077

(17

)

Total operating expenses

356,570

172,032

949,956

695,163

Operating income

298,806

102,739

900,774

163,032

Other income (expenses):

Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments

195,378

81,929

(560,648

)

9,951

Other income (expense)

(372

)

287

636

1,080

Interest expense

(47,840

)

(66,065

)

(218,485

)

(234,829

)

Loss on early retirement of debt

(352,599

)

(861

)

Total other income (expenses)

147,166

16,151

(1,131,096

)

(224,659

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

445,972

118,890

(230,322

)

(61,627

)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(85,571

)

(36,967

)

(11,403

)

9,210

Net income (loss)

360,401

81,923

(241,725

)

(52,417

)

Preferred stock dividends and accretion

(4,411

)

(4,400

)

(17,500

)

(30,996

)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

355,990

$

77,523

$

(259,225

)

$

(83,413

)

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

1.53

$

0.34

$

(1.12

)

$

(0.39

)

Diluted

$

1.30

$

0.30

$

(1.12

)

$

(0.39

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

231,972

231,377

231,633

215,194

Diluted

276,713

275,127

231,633

215,194

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

As of December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,663

$

30,272

Accounts receivable

267,738

145,786

Derivative financial instruments

5,258

8,913

Other current assets

15,077

14,839

Total current assets

318,736

199,810

Property and equipment, net

4,007,146

4,084,550

Goodwill

335,897

335,897

Derivative financial instruments

661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,450

3,025

Other assets

40

$

4,668,229

$

4,623,983

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$

314,569

$

259,284

Accrued costs

135,026

133,019

Operating leases

2,444

2,284

Derivative financial instruments

181,945

47,005

Total current liabilities

633,984

441,592

Long-term debt

2,615,235

2,517,149

Deferred income taxes

197,417

200,583

Derivative financial instruments

4,042

2,364

Long-term operating leases

4,075

740

Asset retirement obligation

25,673

19,290

Other non-current liabilities

24

492

Total liabilities

3,480,450

3,182,210

Mezzanine Equity:

Preferred stock

175,000

175,000

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

116,462

116,206

Additional paid-in capital

1,100,359

1,095,384

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(204,042

)

55,183

Total stockholders' equity

1,012,779

1,266,773

$

4,668,229

$

4,623,983

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gas production (MMcf)

123,002

109,013

489,274

450,836

Oil production (Mbbls)

176

340

1,210

1,508

Total production (MMcfe)

124,060

111,052

496,534

459,883

Natural gas sales

$

641,985

$

261,424

$

1,775,768

$

809,399

Natural gas hedging settlements (1)

(272,891

)

240

(411,798

)

122,036

Total natural gas including hedging

369,094

261,664

1,363,970

931,435

Oil sales

13,391

13,347

74,962

48,796

Oil hedging settlements (1)

(2,588

)

1,767

(8,077

)

12,849

Total oil including hedging

10,803

15,114

66,885

61,645

Total oil and gas sales including hedging

$

379,897

$

276,778

$

1,430,855

$

993,080

Average gas price (per Mcf)

$

5.22

$

2.40

$

3.63

$

1.80

Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)

$

3.00

$

2.40

$

2.79

$

2.07

Average oil price (per barrel)

$

76.09

$

39.27

$

61.95

$

32.36

Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)

$

61.38

$

44.47

$

55.28

$

40.88

Average price (per Mcfe)

$

5.28

$

2.47

$

3.73

$

1.87

Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)

$

3.06

$

2.49

$

2.88

$

2.16

Production and ad valorem taxes

$

12,673

$

9,199

$

49,141

$

36,967

Gathering and transportation

34,344

29,159

130,940

106,582

Lease operating

26,317

23,342

103,467

102,452

Cash general and administrative (2)

9,484

4,319

28,145

25,576

Total production costs

$

82,818

$

66,019

$

311,693

$

271,577

Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.10

$

0.08

Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)

0.28

0.26

0.26

0.23

Lease operating (per Mcfe)

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.22

Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)

0.08

0.04

0.06

0.06

Total production costs (per Mcfe)

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

0.63

$

0.59

Unhedged operating margin

87

%

76

%

83

%

68

%

Hedged operating margin

78

%

76

%

78

%

73

%

Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:

Proved property acquisitions

$

21,781

$

$

21,781

$

Unproved property acquisitions

17,222

6,492

35,871

7,949

Total oil and gas properties acquisitions

$

39,003

$

6,492

$

57,652

$

7,949

Exploration and Development:

Development leasehold

$

6,159

$

5,659

$

12,953

$

13,022

Exploratory drilling and completion

6,966

6,966

Development drilling and completion

114,617

155,691

569,141

436,074

Other development costs

12,373

8,480

39,168

34,572

Total exploration and development capital expenditures

$

140,115

$

169,830

$

628,228

$

483,668


(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

355,990

$

77,523

$

(259,225

)

$

(83,413

)

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

(469,830

)

(80,158

)

140,934

124,545

Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in
acquisition to fair value

2,659

5,811

12,621

22,112

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

162,170

(1

)

162,077

(17

)

Loss on early retirement of debt

352,599

861

Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in
acquisition to fair value

5,417

Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties

27

Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes

47,777

31,408

(106,000

)

(19,930

)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)

$

98,766

$

34,583

$

303,006

$

49,602

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2)

$

0.37

$

0.14

$

1.16

$

0.23

Diluted shares outstanding

276,713

275,127

275,663

278,554


ADJUSTED EBITDAX:

Net income (loss)

$

360,401

$

81,923

$

(241,725

)

$

(52,417

)

Interest expense (3)

46,811

66,301

218,322

235,218

Income taxes

85,571

36,967

11,403

(9,210

)

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

110,075

104,284

469,388

417,112

Exploration

27

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

(469,830

)

(80,158

)

140,934

124,545

Stock-based compensation

1,508

1,730

6,799

6,464

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

352,599

861

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

162,170

(1

)

162,077

(17

)

Total Adjusted EBITDAX (4)

$

296,706

$

211,046

$

1,119,797

$

722,583


(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(4) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):

Net income (loss)

$

360,401

$

81,923

$

(241,725

)

$

(52,417

)

Reconciling items:

Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments

(469,830

)

(80,158

)

140,934

124,545

Deferred income taxes (benefit)

81,377

37,034

(3,565

)

(9,409

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

110,075

104,284

469,388

417,112

Loss on early retirement of debt

352,599

861

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

4,116

9,807

21,703

34,038

Stock-based compensation

1,508

1,730

6,799

6,464

Exploration

27

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

162,170

(1

)

162,077

(17

)

Operating cash flow

$

249,817

$

154,619

$

908,210

$

521,204

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(24,573

)

(44,827

)

(121,952

)

34,555

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

(2,883

)

(1,272

)

(2,033

)

7,019

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

18,091

77,226

74,780

12,923

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

240,452

$

185,746

$

859,005

$

575,701


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

FREE CASH FLOW (2):

Operating cash flow

$

249,817

$

154,619

$

908,210

$

521,204

Less:

Exploration and development capital expenditures

(140,115

)

(169,830

)

(628,228

)

(483,668

)

Preferred dividends

(4,411

)

(4,400

)

(17,500

)

(25,580

)

Free cash flow from operations

$

105,291

$

(19,611

)

$

262,482

$

11,956

Acquisition of oil and gas properties

(39,003

)

(6,492

)

(57,652

)

(7,949

)

Proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties

138,099

138,099

Free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity

$

204,387

$

(26,103

)

$

342,929

$

4,007


(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.

CONTACT: Ron Mills VP - Finance & Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com


