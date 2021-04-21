U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,716.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,767.00
    -27.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.50
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.78
    -0.89 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.24 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.29
    +1.00 (+5.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0960
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,505.57
    -1,530.99 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.71
    +5.29 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,891.40
    +31.53 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

Comvest Credit Partners Announces Closing of Fund V

Comvest Partners
·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners, a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that its direct lending platform, Comvest Credit Partners, completed the final close of its latest flagship fund, Comvest Credit Partners V ("CCP V"). CCP V closed with over $1.3 billion of equity commitments and has also secured credit facilities to increase its available capital. To date, CCP V together with parallel funds and separately managed accounts, has provided credit to more than 35 new and existing portfolio companies.

Robert O'Sullivan, Managing Partner of Comvest Credit Partners, said, "We are pleased to mark the close of CCP V and are grateful for the strong support of both our existing and new limited partners, including public and private pension plans, financial and insurance companies, foundations, and family offices. The fundraise exceeded our target, which we believe is a reflection of our investors' confidence in our highly experienced, long-tenured team and the platform's track record of delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted returns."

Comvest Credit Partners provides primarily senior secured debt and unitranche credit facilities with transaction sizes typically ranging from $25 million to $250 million. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies, often in more complex and less competitive market segments. Comvest Credit Partners invests across a broad range of industries, focusing on healthcare, technology, transportation/logistics, financial services, industrials, and consumer/retail. Target borrowers consist of non-sponsored, independently sponsored, and private equity sponsored companies.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisors to Comvest Credit Partners in the formation of CCP V.

About Comvest Credit Partners

Comvest Credit Partners, the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners, provides flexible and innovative financing solutions to middle-market companies. We provide primarily senior secured debt and unitranche credit facilities to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $250 million.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $5.8 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has $4.7 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

For inquiries, please contact:

ROBERT O'SULLIVAN
Managing Partner

Robert@comvest.com

DAVID WEISS
Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

D.Weiss@comvest.com


Recommended Stories

  • Plumber Buying Doge Shows Retail Investors’ Power in Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- A rocky weekend for the legions that poured into all things crypto after Coinbase Global Inc.’s direct listing did little to undermine its grip on retail traders.Dogecoin rallied another 20% or so Monday, even after most of the biggest tokens, including Bitcoin slumped further. To Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist, the recent run-up in the joke token is exemplary of retail’s involvement in crypto markets. His plumber told him recently that he’d bought in.To McGlone, it’s a result of the “perfect storm” of pandemic lock-ups, lots of cash in the system, and investors’ ability to speculate around the clock. “Markets will never change -- this one is just 24/7 and the easiest to access in history,” he said. It’s “a prime example of just plain gambling for fun -- unless participants lose too much money, notably because they took too much risk at the casino.”While Coinbase’s market debut was undeniably a watershed moment for crypto’s move into the mainstream, the weekend rout delivered a harsh refresher on one of the market’s basic tenets: violent price swings are common.A false report from an anonymous Twitter account that the U.S. Treasury was cracking down on crypto money laundering was enough to help send Bitcoin plunging by as much as 15% on Sunday, days after clocking in at a record of $64,870. While low weekend liquidity likely exacerbated the nose dive, the world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped another 3.5% on Monday.That an erroneous tweet can torpedo prices is a reminder that even for all the talk of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, individual investors have a lot of heft to throw around. That dynamic is especially prevalent on weekends, when traditional trading desks go dark while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to change hands. Even as Coinbase’s direct listing marks an important milestone for crypto, for institutions and traders venturing into crypto, learning to live with that volatility is a key first step.“It’s more an introduction to all the people who had gotten into Bitcoin or crypto over the last week because of Coinbase that crypto markets can be very volatile,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at crypto data tracker Chainalysis, said by phone. “This is in some sense, nothing new if you’ve been in the industry for a few years.”Even by crypto standards, sentiment was looking stretched at the end of last week. Bitcoin soared in the lead up to Coinbase’s much-anticipated listing, bringing year-to-date gains to over 118% at one point. That enthusiasm spilled into so-called altcoins such as Dogecoin, which has soared more than 13,000% over the past year.The moves can be jarring. Roughly $9.3 billion in so-called long Bitcoin future positions were liquidated on Saturday, followed by another $700 million on Sunday, according to data from Bybt.com.Such a pullback in Bitcoin was “inevitable” given the degree of froth, Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz tweeted over the weekend, adding that “we will be fine in the medium term” as institutions enter the space.Shifting the power dynamic in favor of the institutions will be the “Holy Grail” for Coinbase, BI analyst Julie Chariell said last week, given that corporations are less likely to dump their holdings as quickly as retail traders. Though individual investors made up just 36% of the exchange’s volume during the quarter ending Dec. 31, more than 90% of Coinbase’s revenue came from retail trades.Whether the cryptocurrency exchange is successful remains to be seen. But even should Bitcoin carve out a place in portfolios and on corporate balance sheets beyond the likes of MicroStrategy Inc. and Tesla Inc., the weekend will likely still belong to the individual investor.“The retail investor still dominates the crypto market,” Steven McClurg, CIO at Valkyrie Investments, said in a phone interview. “When you see action like that over the weekend, that’s just when all the institutional traders are asleep or not working.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar rises from lows; oil drop hits crude-linked currencies

    The dollar rose on Tuesday as interest rates in the United States moved in a tight range and a drop in oil prices hit crude-linked currencies. After touching its lowest level in nearly seven weeks, the dollar index against major currencies rose 0.2% to 91.204 in the afternoon in New York. The currency and yield declines have come as evidence mounted that the Federal Reserve would be slower about tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.

  • DBS to buy 13% stake in privately-held Chinese lender for $814 million

    The company said financial authorities in Singapore and China had approved the deal and was in line with its aim to expand in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area in China. In September, DBS received approval from China's securities regulator to form a joint venture securities company in which it would have a controlling stake, allowing DBS to engage in brokering, investment consulting, securities underwriting and sponsorship in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported DBS was among a clutch of banks looking to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for April 20, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at 1.2037.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens Over Fib Level at $63.47, Weakens Under 50% Level at $62.29

    Based on Monday’s trade, the direction of June WTI crude oil early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.47.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dubai's commodities hub plans Gulf's first blockchain-backed facility

    Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) plans to create the first precious metals refinery and storage facility in the Gulf region enabled by blockchain technology. The facility will refine and store precious metals including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium, which will be tokenised on goldexchange.com, a secured trading platform, it said in a statement. As part of the agreement, REIT Development acquired industrial land located in DMCC’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers' business district, it said.

  • Credit Suisse Prime Brokerage Co-Heads to Leave Bank After Archegos Losses

    John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson are leaving the Swiss bank following a loss tied to the collapse of hedge-fund Archegos Capital Management.

  • Abu Dhabi Is Said to Weigh Sale of $4 Billion Taqa Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is weighing the sale of a stake in its biggest utility as the oil-rich emirate seeks more international investment in its marquee assets, people familiar with the matter said.The government is working with an adviser as it considers selling about 10% of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The stake in the company, known as Taqa, could be worth more than $4 billion based on its current market price.Shares of Taqa were up 1.5% to 1.39 dirhams at 2:35 p.m. in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $43 billion. The sale could attract interest from large global utility companies and other financial investors, the people said. Initial non-binding bids are expected to be submitted in May, according to the people.Investors may be attracted to Taqa’s plans to cut exposure to oil and natural gas assets and focus on renewables. The company wants to boost the portion of its power produced from solar and wind to 30% over the next decade. Taqa already owns one of the world’s biggest solar plants in Abu Dhabi and is in the process of building an even larger one.The size of the Taqa stake being sold could change depending on investor interest, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, according to the people.A representative for Taqa declined to comment.Regional ChampionThe Abu Dhabi government has been pushing to turn Taqa, which has a monopoly on power and water distribution in the emirate, into a regional utility champion. Last year, Abu Dhabi orchestrated a plan for Taqa to receive assets from state-owned holding company Abu Dhabi Power Corp., known as ADPower, in return for stock.Taqa Chief Executive Officer Jasim Husain Thabet reiterated last month the company intended to increase its free float through a follow on public offering. Taqa last year said it would permit foreign investors, which had previously been banned from buying its stock, to own almost half the company.Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been seeking to attract foreign capital by selling stakes in some of its largest companies. In recent years, international and local funds have invested more than $20 billion in the operations of state-owned oil producer Adnoc. Taqa is also considering options for its oil and gas assets, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said in March.Taqa issued $1.5 billion of bonds with seven and 30-year maturities on Tuesday. The company, rated Aa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, sold the longer notes with a yield of 3.4%.(Updates with details of Taqa renewables push from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Korea Web Giant Naver Mulls U.S. Bond, IPO to Take on Google

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the few countries in the world where Google doesn’t dominate web searches is South Korea, where Naver Corp. leads the market and is also a big player in e-commerce and fintech.But the Korean company, which now gets more than 95% of revenue domestically, wants to boost its international presence. To help with that, Naver is considering more dollar bond sales after its debut deal last month, and it’s also eyeing a possible future U.S. initial public offering for a unit, chief financial officer Park Sang-jin said in an interview.“To grow, it’s inevitable that we go global,” according to Park, who’s been with the firm since it was founded in 1999. “We should find business opportunities and meet capable partners to supplement our assets.”Naver rival Coupang Inc.’s U.S. IPO last month was the biggest by a Korean firm in more than a decade. It underscored the drive by companies to expand globally, as well as investors’ willingness to provide funds for that. Naver has made investments overseas recently including taking stakes in Spain’s virtual marketplace Wallapop and Canada’s Wattpad. Park said the firm is looking for more opportunities in Japan, where its Line messaging service is popular, as well as Europe, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.In North America, Naver is hoping to strengthen its so-called storytelling business via its web cartoon unit and internet novel platform Wattpad. The unit, Naver Webtoon, doesn’t have immediate plans to raise funds for now as it focuses on growth, but it may consider a listing if the operation becomes more solid and familiar to U.S. investors, Park said. The company moved the unit’s headquarters to Los Angeles from Korea in December last year.Shares of NBT Inc., a Seoul-based advertising firm that’s been in a partnership with Naver Webtoon since 2018, jumped on expectations that an IPO by the unit may help bolster its business. The stock rose 10.5% Wednesday, the most in about two weeks, after surging as much as 26% during the day even as the Kosdaq index fell.More BondsNaver is also considering selling more ESG dollar bonds in the near future after its $500 million deal last month. Most of the proceeds of that sale will likely be used for an environmentally-friendly data center that’s scheduled to be completed at the end of 2022 in Sejong, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Seoul, according to Park. The firm may sell offshore bonds on a regular basis in the future, he said.The company, which has a 65% share of South Korea’s search engine market according to InterAd data, also has had net cash positions for years.“Since we have plenty of cash, we used to make investments using cash reserves, but now we’re thinking we might increase leverage if needed,” Park said.(Updates share move of business partner NBT Inc. in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Warns of Bitcoin Weakness as Futures Get Liquidated

    (Bloomberg) -- The last few times Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou witnessed such negative price action in Bitcoin, buyers returned in time to prevent deeper slumps. This time, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist is worried.If the largest cryptocurrency isn’t able to break back above $60,000 soon, momentum signals will collapse, strategists led by Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Tuesday. It’s likely traders including Commodity Trading Advisers (CTAs) and crypto funds were at least partly behind the buildup of long Bitcoin futures in recent weeks, as well as the unwind in past days, they said.“Over the past few days Bitcoin futures markets experienced a steep liquidation in a similar fashion to the middle of last February, middle of last January or the end of last November,” the strategists said. “Momentum signals will naturally decay from here for several months, given their still elevated level.”In those three previous instances, the overall flow impulse was strong enough to allow Bitcoin to quickly break out above the key thresholds, yielding further buildups in position by momentum traders, JPMorgan noted.“Whether we see a repeat of those previous episodes in the current conjuncture remains to be seen,” the strategists said. The likelihood it will happen again seems lower because momentum decay seems more advanced and thus more difficult to reverse, they added. Flows into Bitcoin funds also appear weak, they said.Bitcoin rose as high as $64,870 around the time of the Nasdaq listing of Coinbase Global Inc., but has retreated back to $55,000. The cryptocurrency is still up about 90% year-to-date.(Updates prices in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

    Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is taking Wall Street by storm with her unconventional thematic investing. Namely, she follows an innovative fund style to find hyper-growth stocks with game-changing technology. Certainly, her unique method is working. To be sure, five out of six ARK ETFs posted more than 100% returns in last year alone. Result? Her funds saw a massive inflow of $20.6 billion, according to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider, and Nasdaq. Recently, Wall Street saw a heavy rotation into value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she is doubling down her bets on these innovative companies. “The benchmarks are filling up with value traps” due to the pace of innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and robotics, Wood said. “We think the big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing.” Billionaire Cathie Wood's predictions are must-follow because of her historic returns in the last three years -- with her picks soaring many times above their original share prices. Case in point: Last year, Ms. Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF reaped returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively. Now, here are four technology stocks with huge potential that Cathie Wood has bought for her funds: 1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Surely, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency. She has been buying hand over fist in the largest cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet service provider Coinbase. On the day when Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest scooped up 749,205 shares. A few days later, it added another 340,273 shares (worth nearly $112,970,000 million) to its position. Never shy from making bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets can develop into the most valuable technology of this era, pointing out its unprecedented speed of organic growth. "Digital wallets could become the most valuable technology developments per user of almost anything. We're pretty excited about that. If you were to draw a graph as we did in our big ideas showing how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) got to these levels, it was one acquisition after the other, whereas Cash App and Venmo, because they are viral in nature, have gotten there organically," Cathie Wood said. Recent reports have supported Wood’s prediction. The digital wallet payments have surpassed the physical card for usage at contactless in-store payments and at the point-of-sale (POS) in 2020, according to the Global Payments Report. Plus, in-store cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020 in advanced economies. 2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) A real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is trading at a bargain-basement price, in Cathie Wood’s view. She has been boosting her Unity Software stake over the last two months as the stock fell by 34% year to date. Despite the recent selloff, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on revenue growth projections. Unity Software expects 2021 revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million, in line with the company’s plan of sustaining 30% revenue growth in the long run. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said: “As the leader in creating and operating tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest with the intent to capture what we believe is a substantial opportunity ahead in 2021 and years beyond.” 3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify can be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) someday. As a result, Cathie Wood saw the dip in Shopify stock as a buying opportunity. Her firm added to its existing stake in e-commerce platform last week, according to Portfolio Insider. "We're trying to figure out how Amazon is going to deal with this notion of individuals seeing something on Instagram or elsewhere on Facebook or on Twitter, or on Snap and just buying there," Wood said. "That's a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and we think it's going to be big." Recently, Shopify’s stock price pulled back slightly from its recent all-time high of $1,500 that it had hit early in February. Regardless of the short-term price movements, SHOP’s stock price upside is likely to be tightly wounded to its growth trends. So far, so good: Shopify’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 94% while 2020 revenue surged 86%. 4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood has also been on a shopping spree with Sea Limited this year. The biggest lure of Sea Limited is how they can integrate dozens of their businesses into each other. Sea Limited has tentacles in eSports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, digital payments, and food delivery services. And the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside its home country in China, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia. These segments have generated triple-digit revenue growth for Sea Limited. As a result, its consolidated revenue grew more than 100% in 2020, and it expects to extend that momentum into 2021. Cathie Wood first initiated a position in Sea Limited during the final quarter of 2019, and she has only continued to add her stake over time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga84% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    It’s that time again – time to look for upwardly mobile stocks at relative bargain prices. We’ve just seen a pullback in market prices, but for some stocks the pullback started earlier and has run deeper. That’s opened up opportunities that Wall Street’s analysts have been quick to point out. These are Strong Buy stocks, despite their recent slips in share value. The analysts have noted that each one has a path toward near-term gains, making the risk-reward factors suitable for return-minded investors. And with prices down lately, these are suitable for bargain hunters, too. We’ve used TipRanks' database to find three stocks which meet that profile. Let's take a closer look. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) Online retailers have obviously had an advantage in the past year, but on the flip side, the recent reopening of economies around the world has put some pressure on them. Farfetch, an online clothing retailer with an international profile – headquarters in London, offices in New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Portugal, and Brazil – shows both trends. The company’s gains in 2H20 pushed its market cap well above $16 billion, while recent stressors have forced the stock price down by 38% since its February peak. Farfetch has a solid foundation, based on more than 3 million active customers and over 1,300 sellers on the platform. The company saw, in 2020, over $3.2 billion gross merchandise offered through the site, making it the top global platform for buying luxury products online. The gross merchandise value was up 49% from the prior year. At the top line, Farfetch’s 2020 revenues were up 64% year-over-year, to $1.7 billion, with $540 million, about one-third of that total, coming in Q4. Covering Farfetch for J.P. Morgan, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth notes that the recent weakness has created a “compelling buying opportunity.” This opportunity is based on: "1) FTCH’s position as the leading global marketplace in the $300B luxury market that is rapidly shifting online; 2) FTCH’s well-established e-concessions model that attracts more brands & inventory to the platform; and 3) FTCH’s strong position in the high growth China luxury market through both the FTCH app & recently launched store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion. FTCH should also see its first full year of EBITDA profit in 2021, with a path to greater scalability over time driven by leverage in both Gross Margin and G&A.” In line with this bullish outlook, Anmuth rates FTCH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), with a $72 price target suggesting a one-year upside of 58%. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here) Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Farfetch is based on 7 Buy reviews, which offset a single Hold. The stock’s share price is $45.50, and the average target of $74.38 implies ~63% upside for the next 12 months. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) The next stock on our list, Oncternal, is a clinical stage biopharma company focused on oncology. The company is working to develop new treatments for cancers with unmet critical needs. The company’s pipeline has three drug candidate, in various stages of development from preclinical to a Phase 2 trial. The lead candidate in the pipeline, cirmtuzumab, is the one undergoing that trial. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ROR1 receptor in certain hematologic cancers. In December, the company released interim Phase 1/2 results of cirmtuzumab’s efficacy in combination with ibrutinib. The combination compared favorably to ibrutinib as a single agent. Cirmtuzumab is also in a Phase 1 clinical study as a treatment agent for breast cancer; updated results released earlier this month showed that a partial response or a stable disease in half or more of the patient cohort. Despite the positive clinical results, Oncternal’s stock tumbled 30% this month. According to Northland analyst Carl Bynes, in a note titled ‘Weakness Creates Buying Opportunity,’ investors should take this time to buy in. “We view shares of ONCT as an essential holding for those investing in the oncology segment, with multiple clinical updates anticipated in 2Q21 serving as MAJOR catalysts. We believe cirmtuzumab (anti-ROR1 mAb) is positioned to become a breakthrough therapeutic for treating MCL and other ROR1-expressing malignancies. Further, we anticipate first-in-human dosing of its ROR1 CAR-T candidate in 2H21 in China," Bynes opined. Congruent with his upbeat outlook, Bynes rates ONCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $21 price target implies an impressive upside of 265% in the year ahead. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has taken a unanimous stance on ONCT, giving the stock 4 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target, at $15.50, indicates ~170% upside from the share price of $5.75. (See ONCT stock analysis on TipRanks) BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Drug companies can’t do their jobs without support services – or the products supplied by companies like BioLife. The company supplies cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools, including cryopreservation storage units, biopreservation for blood storage, hypothermic storage and shipping media, and, importantly, cell thawing media allowing use of biosamples after cryopreservation. BioLife’s quarterly top line has shown sequential gains in both Q3 and Q4. The third quarter gain was 14%, and increased to 30% in Q4. The Q4 revenue, at $14.7 million, was up 78% yoy. For the full year, the top line hit $48.1 million, a yoy gain of 76%. The company has provided 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $101 million to $110 million. With this in the background, we can look at the share performance. BLFS shares peaked in December, after rising 176% in 12 months. Since then, the shares have retreated 31%. Carl Bynes, of Northland Capital, sees that share retreat, again, as an ‘in’ for investors. "We view the recent pullback in BioLife shares as a buying opportunity. BioLife, in our view, is uniquely positioned to emerge as the leading consolidator of the enabling technologies segment supporting the high-growth cell and gene therapy sector. The Co., through internal development and acquisitions, has amassed a comprehensive breadth of product and service offerings that support cell and gene therapy applications from development through commercialization,” Bynes noted. To this end, Bynes rates BioLife an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $55 price target to indicate a 12-month potential upside of ~75%. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on BLFS. 6 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' BLFS shares are selling for $31.51, and their $55.83 average price target suggests a 77% upside. (See BLFS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cotton Crisis Destroys Jobs Tied to Pakistan’s Biggest Cash Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, one of the world’s largest cotton producers, is finding it increasingly hard to meet its own needs, a problem that could push up import bills and further hurt its fragile economy.Years of bad weather, pest outbreaks and better margins on other crops have hurt the quality and quantity of harvest. And the scale of damage is accelerating: production in the current fiscal year is set to tumble to the lowest level in about three decades.As a result, the country is spending billions of dollars to import record amounts of cotton to feed its textile industry, something it can ill afford to do. Its current account -- which posted a rare surplus between July and December -- has recently flipped back into a deficit amid higher imports. The move also threatens to boost cotton prices, which have already hit a seven-year high.Cotton is one of the most important cash crops for Pakistan and commonly referred to as “white gold” by the 1.5 million farmers that depend on it for a living. It serves as the raw material for the textile industry, which provides employment to 40% of the workforce and generates more than half of foreign exchange earnings.Low cotton output has forced more than 60% of ginners to completely shut their factories in the past three years, leaving hundreds of thousands of farmers and textile workers out of work, according to Jassu Mal, chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association, a group representing about 1,300 mills.‘Alarming Level’“The cotton crop has shrunk to an alarming level but we don’t see the government taking any serious steps to revive production,” said Mal, who’s also Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Agro Industries and operates Pakistan’s biggest ginning mill in Hyderabad.In the latest season, Mal had to close at least three of his seven factories and run others at 50% capacity due to the lack of cotton. The company’s number of ginning workers has plunged to 100 from 400 about five years ago.Pakistan’s cotton production is forecast to slump to less than 6 million bales in 2020-21, the lowest since at least 1992, according to Nasim Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum. At its peak, output was more than 14 million bales in 2004-05.The government has set a target for 10.5 million bales for fiscal 2022. That’s hardly a consolation as the previous year’s guidance was the same level and production is well short of estimates. Pakistan’s financial year is from July to June.Meanwhile, its textile industry is booming. Manufacturers are operating at full capacity and on track to ramp up exports, thanks to the resumption of economic activities as coronavirus cases eased in June.Imports SoarThis has caught the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said earlier this month that the textile industry is short of laborers. Cotton imports soared to make up for the production shortfall, almost doubling to 3.68 million bales in the nine months to March from a year ago, official data show.During this time, textile exports expanded $940 million to about $11 billion. However the amount was close to being offset by the $870 million increase in textile imports, which consisted mostly of raw materials, over the same period.The country is paying dearly for overseas cotton and would need to import 3 million to 4 million more bales by June, said Khaqan Najeeb, a former adviser to Pakistan’s finance ministry.Higher purchases could further boost global cotton prices and widen Pakistan’s trade deficit, which rose more than 120% to $3.3 billion in March as Khan’s government struggles to tame inflation. A weaker rupee raises prices of essentials at home when the country’s balance of payment position worsens.Diplomatic TensionsPakistan’s long-running tensions with neighboring India could add pressure to the cotton shortage. Last month, the government had initially approved the import of cotton yarn from India, lifting a nearly two-year ban, but Khan’s cabinet later rejected the proposal in a dramatic U-turn, saying trade could not resume until some political issues are resolved.To revive production, the government plans to offer subsidies for cotton seed and pesticides and may unveil a minimum price for the first time to support farmers, Fakhar Imam, Pakistan’s food security minister, said in February. “The cotton production crisis is deepening in Pakistan. We will have to prevent the farmers who are shifting from cotton to other crops,” he said.For now, the measures don’t seem to be easing farmers’ concerns. Noor Muhammad, 56, has decided not to sow cotton this year on the seven acres of land he manages in Matiari after experiencing disappointment in the past.“I borrowed 100,000 rupees ($652) to buy inputs for the crop but a poor harvest never allowed me to pay it back,” Muhammad said, with perspiration dripping from his forehead as he carried a bundle of wheat, another major crop for Pakistan, off to the thresher.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Who has student loan debt for Biden to cancel? Surprisingly, many pre-retirees

    The student debt burden among older Americans is growing at an alarming rate.

  • DOGE Army Retreats, Tail Between Legs, as Dogeday Ends With 21% Drop

    The DOGE frenzy appears to have spread to decentralized finance, where several imitator tokens have chalked up staggering single-day gains.

  • Money Isn’t Pouring Into U.S. Stocks. What That Means for the Market.

    Household equity holdings now account for 47% of total assets, according to Citi. That is the highest level since 1970. Returns were subpar for the next decade.

  • Carry Traders Reeling From Dollar Surprises Look Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Carry traders blindsided by bouts of dollar strength are looking beyond the currency to fund their bets -- even if it means giving up some returns.Borrowing dollars to buy assets in higher-yielding currencies, a usually profitable strategy in emerging markets, proved loss-making in the first quarter as U.S. yields surged. That pushed money managers including Fidelity International and AMP Capital to cut dollar-short positions and fund their arbitrage with euro or yen, given the low interest rates in those currencies.While that helped traders protect their carry returns, it also underscored the need to have a broad basket of funding currencies to tide over dollar volatility. Now, even as the dollar weakens again and Treasury yields moderate, they continue to finance part of their emerging-market investments with other currencies.“Having a diversified basket of funding currencies against emerging-market long carry positions has the advantages of lower risk and an overall better Sharpe ratio on the trade versus one that’s funded solely out of the U.S. dollar,” said Nader Naeimi, the head of dynamic markets at AMP in Sydney. “I am happy to stick with a diversified basket.”Returns DichotomyA Bloomberg index of carry-trade returns from eight developing-nation currencies, funded by short positions in the greenback, fell 3.1% in the first quarter, the first decline in a year.Meanwhile, a strategy that involves borrowing the lowest-yielding currencies to invest in higher-yielding assets jumped 3.4% in the first three months of the year.At the core of this divergence was the dollar’s resurgence. A near-consensus call at the end of last year for a weaker U.S. currency came undone as the prospects for a sharp recovery in the world’s largest economy drove 10-year Treasury yields up by the most since 2016. With an accelerated vaccine rollout and unprecedented fiscal stimulus, the rebound is set to outpace its developed peers.While the Federal Reserve has been reluctant to push back against higher yields, the European Central Bank has ramped up bond-buying and the Bank of Japan has pledged to keep the yield curve stable and low.Beyond DollarWhile the start of the second quarter has flipped that trade -- dollar-funded carry trades are outperforming again with a 2.2% return this month -- traders still bet on volatility in the U.S. currency. So last quarter’s tactical dash into the euro and yen as funding currencies is now morphing into a strategic choice to reduce dollar dependency.Fidelity International, which sees carry opportunities in Brazilian real and Ghanaian cedi, prefers “to diversify the funding of these positions away from exclusively using the U.S. dollar,” said Paul Greer, a money manager in London at the firm, which oversees about $700 billion.“In the near term, we think the dollar will appreciate against G10 peers as the U.S. continues to demonstrate global leadership on growth recovery,” he said. “Looking further ahead, we expect the dollar to resume its medium term trend of depreciation, which should be supportive of the EM carry trade.”The U.S. currency has strengthened against 17 of 22 emerging-market currencies this year. In comparison, the euro has dropped against nine of the same group and the yen is weaker against 18 of those currencies.Investors looking for interest-rate arbitrage in emerging markets need not necessarily go to Japan or Europe to raise funds. There are plenty of low-rate currencies within the developing world that can do the job.Greer of Fidelity uses the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint as carry-funding currencies. Alessio de Longis, the New York-based head of tactical asset-allocation solutions at Invesco Ltd., drives his wagers with short positions in the currencies of South Korea, Taiwan, Chile and the Czech Republic. His basket is gaining this year, even though his long positions included some of the world’s worst-performing currencies such as the Brazilian real and Turkish lira.World’s Worst Currencies Pay Off for Debt Veteran at Invesco Even those who continue to fund their carry trades mostly with the dollar are turning wary of that strategy.”It’s been pretty painful,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London. “The second quarter could be more of the same.”(Updates carry return funded by short-dollar positions in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overstock CEO says Coinbase, Robinhood are in its crosshairs as it builds out rival crypto trading venue

    Overstock CEO Jonathan “JJ” Johnson says he's hoping that one day tZero, a much smaller trading platform that offers some services similar to Coinbase, will be a legitimate rival to the crypto behemoth that just listed on the Nasdaq Inc. last Wednesday with a valuation that briefly hit around $100 billion.

  • China ready with 'precautionary measures' to stop foreign traders causing market volatility, regulator says

    China will suspend the ability of foreign investors to trade if they cause serious market volatility through massive capital flows in a short period of time, a senior Chinese regulatory official has said. "Many people are asking whether foreign ownership will affect the stability of our stock market," said Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at the Boao Forum for Asia on Monday. "What if massive amounts of foreign capital come in and go out? I can tell you that we will take precautionary measures." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, says regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds. Photo: Simon Song alt=Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, says regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds. Photo: Simon Song> "We had a provision when we designed the Stock Connect that if a foreign investor comes in and causes significant volatility in the stock market, we can temporarily stop it from trading," he said. Stock Connect has a daily quota restricting the maximum net value of cross-boundary trading flows, with daily "northbound" flows into China limited to 52 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion) and "southbound" flows to Hong Kong capped at 42 billion yuan. Besides Stock Connect, foreigners can also invest in China A-shares via the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programmes. Fang's comments come as foreign investors have increased their purchases of Chinese stocks, encouraged by liberalised rules last year that gave more leeway to overseas funds to repatriate their dividends and capital gains from the world's second-largest stock market. Following the easing of rules last year, a survey by Standard Chartered released last month showed 59 per cent of respondents would increase their allocations of Chinese assets in the coming 12 months. Foreign investors bought a net 16.3 billion yuan worth of Chinese A-shares via Stock Connect on Monday, the second highest net purchases this year, after having bought a net 24.7 billion yuan last week, exceeding the 18.7 billion for the month of March as a whole, according to the official Securities Daily. Driven by declining short-term interest rates and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to "continue to rebound", said Southwestern Securities in a note. But if capital was to start flowing out on a massive scale, there is a risk the Chinese currency would depreciate and trigger further capital outflows. This happened on a modest scale in February and March, with the yuan's exchange rate against the US dollar dropping more than 1 per cent as a result. Last month, FTSE Russell, the global index, data and analytics provider, added China A-Shares to the FTSE MPF Index Series, the core equity benchmarks used by the Mandatory Provident Fund industry. China's domestic equities had already joined MSCI's benchmark indexes in 2017. At the end of last month, foreigners owned 5 per cent of Chinese A-shares, still a "relatively low" level, said Fang. "With more foreign capital coming in recent years, our stock market has been running much smoother, as foreign capital is playing a more important role in market pricing ... We will continue to create conditions to lure more foreign investments," said Fang. Chinese authorities have a "clear view" about the priorities of foreign investors and are not worried about individual investors, whose proportion of overall stock ownership is very small and will not affect the financial stability, Fang said. The country also welcomes foreign mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies, which have the highest proportion of A-shares among foreign investors. But Chinese regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds and so their operations will be watched closely, said Fang. "Once massive volatility is caused by some investors, their trading will be suspended to prevent further volatility," he said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.