Comvest Partners Announces Strategic Investment in GAI Consultants

Comvest Partners
·3 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce a strategic private equity investment in GAI Consultants Inc. (“GAI”, or the “Company”), a preeminent engineering, planning and environmental consulting services firm, in partnership with GAI’s leadership team and existing employee-owners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1958, GAI delivers award-winning engineering, planning, and environmental expertise to the power and energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. GAI serves global companies, local firms, and large government agencies, offering a unique blend of professional consulting disciplines and local experts from 24 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, and Texas.

“GAI is a perennial leader with a sterling reputation and an impressive record of performance over its long history,” said Lee Bryan, a Senior Partner at Comvest. “Comvest believes GAI is especially well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in the infrastructure services sector due to the strength of the Company’s significant capabilities and the expertise, client focus, and commitment to excellence of its terrific employees. We are excited to invest meaningfully in GAI’s growth and to work with leadership to execute the Company’s next phase of expansion.”

GAI Chairman and CEO Gary M. DeJidas, who will continue to lead the Company alongside GAI’s existing leadership team, said, “This transaction marks an important milestone in GAI’s history. Our leadership team has been focused on enhancing the company’s long-term success, which is why we are excited to partner with Comvest to positively impact GAI’s growth. Our partnership will help extend GAI’s legacy as a platform company and create additional value for all of our stakeholders. We look forward to working together to increase GAI’s presence nationwide through strategic acquisitions, operational innovation, and leadership development.”

GAI has won more than 70 Engineering Excellence Awards and has been annually ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the Top 200 Environmental Firms since 2008 and as one of the Top 500 Design Firms since 2006.

AEC Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP, served as legal advisor to GAI in connection with the transaction. Akerman LLP served as legal advisor to Comvest.

About GAI
Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI Consultants delivers award-winning engineering, planning, and environmental expertise to energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial clients. GAI’s accomplished specialists are dedicated to earning our clients’ trust—they approach every initiative with enthusiasm and integrity, delivering multifaceted services to meet the greatest challenges. For more information, please visit gaiconsultants.com.

About Comvest Partners
Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lee Bryan, Senior Partner, Comvest Partners – l.bryan@comvest.com

Kenny Nickens, Vice President, Comvest Partners – k.nickens@comvest.com

Alex Ray, Director, Business Development, Comvest Partners – a.ray@comvest.com



