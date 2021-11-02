U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Comviva launches next generation BlueMarble platform for digital commerce and business systems

·2 min read

Cloud native & microservices based integrated digital commerce, customer care and partner management platform for driving business agility and growth

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation BlueMarble platform.

Comviva Logo
Comviva Logo

The new BlueMarble is an integrated digital commerce, order management, customer care and partner management platform. Specifically designed for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), it is 5G ready, cloud-native, microservices based, open and modular digital platform that delivers business agility, high performance and flexibility to rapidly offer personalized digital experiences and journey.

Comviva's BlueMarble empowers CSPs to serve all customer types (consumers and businesses, existing and new), all channels (assisted, unassisted, current and future), multi-play businesses and actively leverage partner ecosystems. With the new BlueMarble, Comviva supports the entire digital customer lifecycle from discovery, shopping, ordering, and billing to payment and care. It enables CSPs actively access to new revenue sources while accelerating time to launch and monetize new lines of business, such as 5G, Cloud applications, IoT and virtualized services.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comviva said, "We are significantly raising the digital bar with our next generation BlueMarble solution. Industry boundaries have blurred and Communication Service Providers today, are competing against digital native companies at various levels. The new BlueMarble solution represents a major upward shift and will present whole lot of new opportunities for the CSPs in this 5G era, driven by innovation and agility. It shall help organizations quickly launch new products, grow revenue, expand partner ecosystems, and provide world-class customer experiences."

"We are intensely customer-focused, in our product roadmaps, consultative led engagements and client advocacy. The new BlueMarble solution provides organizations immense flexibility and technology choices by driving openness and interoperability," further added Mohapatra.

With the new BlueMarble, Comviva has introduced an extremely strong proposition for the CSPs to drive their digital transformation journey. The solution has been built with modularity in mind enabling a phased approach to add digital capabilities. Microservices provide the agility to introduce new features and services rapidly, without affecting the rest of the elements.

Comviva's BlueMarble solution has been awarded Platinum Badge by TM Forum for Open APIs Conformance. The open APIs enable businesses to monetize and launch bundled services, fast and seamlessly.

PR Contact:

Sundeep Mehta
sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comviva-launches-next-generation-bluemarble-platform-for-digital-commerce-and-business-systems-301412974.html

SOURCE Comviva

