CON EDISON DECLARES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

2 min read
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2022.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest owners of solar electric projects in North America, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-declares-common-stock-dividend-301530608.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.

