U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    +1.17 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.55 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4750
    +1.8240 (+1.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,139.88
    -799.93 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

CON EDISON INVESTOR MATERIAL FOR CONFERENCES IS AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE VIEWING

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at three conferences next week and the company is making the presentation material available for viewing on its website.

Investors and other interested parties can see the material at Presentations & Webcasts | Consolidated Edison, Inc. (conedison.com).

Company executives will meet with investors at these conferences:

  • Matthew Ketschke, the president of Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, and Steven Parisi, senior vice president, Central Operations, will attend the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on Feb. 27 in New York City.

  • Joseph Miller, vice president and controller of Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, and Yukari Saegusa, vice president and treasurer, will attend the Barclays Power & Utility Credit Corporate Day 2023 on Feb. 28, also in New York City.

  • Timothy P. Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., and Robert Hoglund, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the BofA Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference in Boston on March 1.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $69 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which was classified as held for sale as of year-end 2022; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Edison, Inc.)
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Edison, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-investor-material-for-conferences-is-available-for-online-viewing-301755817.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Pioneer (PXD) Tops on Q4 Earnings, Ups 2023 Production Volume

    Higher natural gas production volumes and lower expenses aid Pioneer's (PXD) earnings in Q4.

  • Wall Street Analysts See Devon Energy (DVN) as a Buy: Should You Invest?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Devon Energy (DVN) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after the Federal Reserve's most closely watched inflation measure came in stronger than expected, in another sign that price pressures have become sticky into 2023.

  • 3M stock sinks toward 10-year closing low, and longest losing streak in nearly 4 months

    MARKET PULSE Shares of 3M Co. (MMM) fell 1.6% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track for a 10-year closing low, as the maker of Scotch adhesives, Command hooks, N95 masks and Post-it Notes, continues to feel the weight of a slowing economy.

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Energy Transfer LP (ET): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

    Occidental's (OXY) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from strong production from the Gulf of Mexico and Rockies region. Share repurchases and debt reduction would also boost earnings.

  • What Makes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) a New Buy Stock

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • At-home Covid test maker falls into Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Delays in winning emergency use authorization for a combined Covid-flu test — making the company miss the start of the 2022-23 flu season — takes part of the blame, the company says.

  • Are You Willing to Gamble on Carvana After It Just Smashed Into a Guard Rail?

    On Thursday evening, Carvana , the e-commerce platform focusing on the purchase and sale of used vehicles, released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, Carvana -- if you are long this name, sit down before proceeding -- posted a GAAP EPS loss of $7.61 on revenue of $2.837B. It's almost impossible for any corporation to miss as badly as Carvana did on profitability.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is considering an acquisition of Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksT

  • Why Is Abbott (ABT) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Abbott (ABT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Tesla Stock Skids

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 475 points Friday on a hot inflation report. Tesla stock skidded 4% to fall below $200 a share.

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • EOG Resources (EOG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Higher lease and well expenses, as well as transportation costs hurt EOG Resources' (EOG) Q4 earnings.

  • Speculative Startups Swing Wildly After Closing SPAC Deals

    Some of 2021's [speculative enthusiasm](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sb12083523274337804525704587251930175108306) is showing up in the SPAC market. Shares of companies like [space-exploration startup](https://www.wsj.com/articles/space-exploration-startup-intuitive-machines-nears-1-billion-spac-merger-11663291537) Intuitive Machines, renewable fuels upstart Verde Clean Fuels and biotech firm Ocean Biomedical have swung wildly in recent trading sessions after closing SPAC mergers. The swings are

  • Tesla Stock: All Eyes On Investor Day With Few Details On Musk's 'Master Plan 3'

    Tesla has advanced steadily in the run-up to the EV giant's March 1 investor day. With few details on Elon Musk's plans, investors can only wait and see what will happen.