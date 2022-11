Con Edison to Webcast Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Presentation on November 29th

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison's corporate leadership will make an Environmental, Social, and Governance presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m., Eastern time. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Presenters from the company's senior leadership will include:

Timothy Cawley, Chairman and CEO, Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Matthew Ketschke, President, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Robert Sanchez, President and CEO, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc.

Kathy Boden, Senior Vice President, Gas Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Vicki Kuo, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Mary Kelly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Shared Services, Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Robert Hoglund, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Jennifer Hensley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Venetia Lannon, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety

The live webcast and replay will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/ed4/1186254. The link also will be posted at the Con Edison Investor Relations website at https://investor.conedison.com/presentations-webcasts.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest owner of solar electric projects in North America, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

