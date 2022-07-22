U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.  This represents a 5.6% increase over Conagra Brands' previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32 per share annually.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)
About Conagra Brands  
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:  
MEDIA: Mike Cummins  
312-549-5257  
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Melissa Napier  
312-549-5002  
IR@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-increased-quarterly-dividend-payment-301591415.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

