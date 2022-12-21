U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.50
    +27.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,357.00
    +304.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,231.75
    +56.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.40
    +15.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    +1.67 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.77
    -1.65 (-7.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8780
    +0.1480 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,857.68
    +39.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.82
    +1.63 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.06
    +75.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 2, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2023.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: media@conagra.com
INVESTORS: IR@conagra.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-301707801.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Recommended Stories