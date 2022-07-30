U.S. markets closed

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC., RECALLS FROZEN BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



          

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Meredith Carothers 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-025-2022

 

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC., RECALLS FROZEN BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2022 – Conagra Brands, Inc, a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

 

The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken. These items were produced on May 26 and May 27, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

 

  • 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023”.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” on the side panel above the nutrition facts. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product listed. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

                                 

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints that the beef and broccoli package contained a chicken-based product.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301 or Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Senior Director of Communications, Conagra Brands, Inc., at (312) 549-5355 or Daniel.Hare@conagra.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

 

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service 202-720-9113 FSISpress@usda.gov


