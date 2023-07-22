Conagra Brands' (NYSE:CAG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $0.35. This will take the annual payment to 4.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Conagra Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Conagra Brands was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 105% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 122.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Conagra Brands' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.1% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Conagra Brands will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Conagra Brands has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

