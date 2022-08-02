U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.75
    -31.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,555.00
    -212.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,840.50
    -122.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.70
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.30
    -0.59 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    +3.24 (+15.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9610
    -0.6780 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.04
    -13.38 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Concentrated Solar Power Market Size to Hit USD 119.52 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 16.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Growing Awareness Regarding Excess Carbon Emissions to Spur Business Opportunities. Rising Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations Will Bode Well for Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global concentrated solar power market size is projected to hit USD 119.52 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 37.25 billion in 2020 and USD 41.68 billion in 2021 respectively. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The rising awareness regarding the use of natural energy sources over traditional power sources will favour concentrated solar power market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled Concentrated Solar Power Market, 2021-2028.

Industry Development:

March 2020: Shouhang Hightech Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Shouhang), forged a Cooperation Agreement with the government of Gansu Province for the Jinta 100MW Molten Salt Tower Concentrating Solar Power Project. The project is due by the end of 2021


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

16.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 119.52 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 37.25 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

By Technology, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers

High Adoption of Solar Energy to Bolster Business

Rising Number of Solar Power Projects to Aid Growth in Europe


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market:

  • BrightSource Energy (U.S.)

  • Abengoa Solar (Spain)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Acciona (Spain)

  • Solar Reserve (U.S.)

  • Torresol Energy (Spain)

  • Trivelli Energia (Italy)

  • Abors Green GmbH (Germany)

  • Parvolen CSP Technologies (Greece)

  • Sener (Spain)

  • Rioglass (Belgium)

Market Driving Factor:

High Adoption of Solar Energy to Bolster Business

Concentrated photo voltaic strength permits the attention of photo voltaic power with the assist of mirrors that are positioned in a unique manner. The potential of this notion to maximize the use of photo voltaic strength and keep away from wastage, as nicely as extended efficacy, will gasoline the demand for the product throughout the world. The rising attention related to the negative results of immoderate carbon emission has created a subsequent demand for maximizing the use of photo voltaic energy.

The growing environmental air pollution and the efforts taken to curb the emission of damaging gases will lead to the wider adoption of focused photo voltaic strength in numerous international locations throughout the world. The presence of countless giant scale businesses in this sector, pushed via the large plausible held with the aid of the product throughout the world, will have a large effect on the market in the foreseeable future.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751


COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic May Bring Production to a Standstill, Market to Recover Rapidly

The latest coronavirus outbreak has created a feel of panic amongst numerous enterprise sectors internationally. With the speedy unfold of the disease, governments internationally were forced to enforce strict measures to lessen the unfold of the disease. Although those measures were basically applied for a higher cause, a few elements have had a blazing effect on the sector economy. The strict lockdowns and social distancing practices have halted manufacturing gadgets throughout numerous enterprise verticals.

As a result, producers have witnessed large losses in latest months. Although the pandemic could have an preliminary effect on CSP marketplace share, the full-size programs of the idea will assist the marketplace get better speedy from the coronavirus traits, not like some different industries on this sector.

Market Segments:

Based on technology, the market is classified into the parabolic trough, power tower, and linear Fresnel. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, non-residential, and utility. Parabolic trough is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period because it requires less capital investment than its counterparts.

Geographically, the market is segmented into across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Quick Buy -  Concentrated Solar Power Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100751


Highlights of the Report?

The report offers a 360-degree outline of the market and underscores critical variables advancing, repulsing, testing, and setting out open doors for the market in the conjecture length. The report additionally records the names of central participants working on the lookout and the techniques embraced by them to procure the overwhelming majority on the lookout. It likewise offers fascinating experiences into the market, current market patterns, and significant industry improvements of the market. The report additionally examines the table of division exhaustively and records the names of the main fragment with its ascribed factors. It is ready to move on the organization site.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Number of Solar Power Projects to Aid Growth in Europe

The report examinations the continuous market patterns across five significant locales, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among all locales, the concentrated sunlight based power piece of the pie in Europe is projected to arise predominant before very long. The presence of a few enormous scope organizations in a few nations across this locale will arise for the market's development.

The presence of a few huge scope makers in this locale is noteworthy to the rising mindfulness with respect to the utilization of sun powered energy over customary fuel burning motors. The rising natural contamination in nations like UK, Germany, and France has supported the utilization of CSP outfitting strategies around here. The Middle East and Africa remained at USD 13.00 billion and is supposed to encounter a quick development rate during the conjecture time frame.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751


Competitive Landscape:

Mergers and Collaborations to Provide Impetus

The report envelops a few factors that have added to the development of the general market as of late. Among all factors, the rising number of organization coordinated efforts taken to carry out CSP across the world highest affects the market's development as of late. Because of the endeavours taken to control fossil fuel by-products across the world, organizations are participating in coordinated efforts, which gives them a stage to join their assets. In March 2019, Rioglass Solar reported that it has sacked an agreement from Abengoa Energia and Shanghai Electric.

The agreement is focused on the inventory of Parabolic Trough Receiver Tubes and Mirrors. The joint effort will assist the organization with fostering the biggest illustrative box project on the planet. Such huge scope drives taken to boost the utilization of sunlight based energy will enormously affect the development of the general market soon.

Key Benefits for Concentrated Solar Power Market:

  • The Concentrated Solar Power market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyses the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The report provides an in-depth analysis is of the Concentrated Solar Power market during the forecast period (2022–2028).

  • The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Concentrated Solar Power market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Analysis (MW) (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Parabolic Trough

      • Power Tower

      • Linear Fresnel

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Non-Residential

      • Utility

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • BP Boosts Returns as Oil Refining and Trading Drive Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after an “exceptional” in oil refining and trading lifted profits above even the highest expectations. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to sh

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Cat Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results

    Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $668 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3%, compared with $646 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit was $143 million, an increase of $1 million, or 1%, compared with $142 million in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Devon Energy And Diamondback Energy Beat Earnings Estimates

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Jobs report, earnings, stock market: What investors are watching this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses the busy week ahead in markets as investors eye potential catalysts in the jobs report and corporate earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.