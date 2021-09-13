U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Concentric AB has appointed Deborah Clayton as Vice President Group HR

·1 min read
SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Deborah Clayton as the Vice President of Group Human Resources. Deborah will be responsible for delivering the company's HR strategy and developing and implementing best practice procedures across a global workforce throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.

Deborah holds a MA in Human Resources Management from the University of Northampton in addition to being a member of the Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). With nearly 10 years' of experience as an international Human Resources professional, Deborah has gained experience across both public and multi-site international manufacturing companies.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "We are delighted that Deborah is joining the Concentric team. Deborah brings a vast breadth of experience and a proven track record of delivering creative HR programmes across global engineering and manufacturing operations. Her experience of continuous improvement (CI) will complement our investment in Concentric's Business Excellence Programme (CBE)."

This information is of the type that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 13 September, 2021.

For additional information please contact: David Woolley, Telephone: +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-has-appointed-deborah-clayton-as-vice-president-group-hr,c3412047

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3412047/1465906.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-has-appointed-deborah-clayton-as-vice-president-group-hr-301374957.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

