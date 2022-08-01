U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

Concentric AB appoints Riccardo Cavallari as Vice President Operational Excellence

·1 min read
  • CCNTF

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Riccardo Cavallari as Vice President Operational Excellence. Riccardo joins the Group on 1 August 2022 and will be instrumental in leading the development of our manufacturing and quality strategy, in particular focusing on electrification, implementing our global sourcing function and driving productivity improvements through the Concentric Business Excellence program.

Riccardo holds a degree in Information Technology from University of Venice and is a certified Master Black Belt and Lean Six Sigma Champion.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "we are delighted that Riccardo is joining the Group. Riccardo brings extensive experience and a proven track record as an international change leader delivering operational excellence in pump manufacturing and fluid management and will be a key member of the Group Leadership Team".

For additional information please contact Martin Kunz, telephone +44-121-445 6545.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-appoints-riccardo-cavallari-as-vice-president-operational-excellence,c3604105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3604105/1606607.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-appoints-riccardo-cavallari-as-vice-president-operational-excellence-301596713.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

