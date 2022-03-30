U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Concentric AB publishes Annual Report for 2021

·1 min read

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB published today the Annual Report for 2021 on www.concentricab.com and is available in both Swedish and English. See the link below to download the Annual Report.

The Annual Report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the Annual Report has been provided with XBRL tags. See the link below to download the ESEF files, in Swedish.

Link to Annual Report 2021:

https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2022/Concentric_AR2021_ENG.pdf

Link to ESEF-Report in Swedish 2021:

https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2022/conc-2021-12-31-sv.zip

This disclosure contains information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 8.00 CET on 30 March 2022.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766 104 004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-publishes-annual-report-for-2021,c3535217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3535217/1555918.pdf

Concentric_AR2021_ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3535217/1555919.zip

conc-2021-12-31-sv.zip




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-publishes-annual-report-for-2021-301513566.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

