U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.50
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,161.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,768.50
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.85
    +0.71 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    +10.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.33 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9220
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,199.37
    +295.95 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.26
    +9.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

CONCENTRIC INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

·5 min read

REDDITCH, England , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

  • Net sales: MSEK 1,033 (695) - reported sales were up +49% year-on-year. After adjusting for the impact of currency +11% and EMP +34%, sales in constant currency year-on-year were up +4%.

  • Operating income: MSEK 172 (87), generating an Operating margin of 16.7% (12.5).

  • Net income for the period: MSEK 111 (90); basic EPS of SEK 2.92 (2.36).

  • Cash flow from operating activities: MSEK 200 (43); cash conversion increases to 158% in the fourth quarter.

FULL YEAR 2022

  • Net sales: MSEK 4,056 (2,115) - reported sales were up +92% year-on-year. After adjusting for the impact of currency +12% and EMP +65%, sales in constant currency were up +15%.

  • Operating income: Operating income was MSEK 677 (403), generating an Operating margin of 16.7% (19.1).

  • Net income for the period: MSEK 501 (338); basic EPS of SEK 13.20 (8.91).

  • Cash flow from operating activities: MSEK 529 (260); cash conversion for the full year was 102%.

  • Group's net debt: MSEK 925 (1,192); gearing ratio of 45% (82). Pension scheme revaluation has resulted in a net liability of 261 (361).

  • Dividend: Based on the Group's earnings and strong financial position, the Board of Directors intend to propose a dividend of SEK 4.00 (3.75) per share for the financial year 2022 and to renew the current mandate for share buybacks.

President and CEO, Martin Kunz, comments on the Q4 2022 Interim Report.

Strong trading performance and the acquisition of EMP increases full year net sales to SEK 4.1B, a 92% increase on the prior year.

Financial Performance

This has been a transformational year for Concentric following the successful acquisition and integration of EMP, which combined with an overall strong trading performance has increased our net sales for the full year to SEK 4.1B, the highest in the Company's history. However, this has also been a challenging year with the war in Europe, the energy crisis, continued instability in the global supply chain and general inflationary pressures, but despite these challenges Concentric has delivered robust operating margins each quarter throughout 2022, mainly through the commitment and dedication of our employees.

Net sales for the quarter were up +49% to MSEK 1,033 with Engineered Machine Products (EMP) accounting for +34% of the year-on-year sales growth, whilst underlying sales growth and foreign exchange rates increased sales by +4% and +11% respectively.

The Operating income for the fourth quarter was MSEK 172 (87) achieving an operating margin of 16.7% (12.5). A stronger trading performance in the fourth quarter by Alfdex, our joint venture with Alfa Laval offset production and supply issues in the Hydraulics division.

Increased focus and a concerted effort across all our operating entities this quarter has resulted in a cash flow from operating activities of MSEK 200 (43) with a profit to cash conversion ratio of 158% for the quarter and a full year ratio of 102%.

The cash flow benefitted from a reduction in working capital, which reduced as a percentage of sales by 4 percentage points to 10% from the previous quarter. In absolute terms this benefitted the cash flow in the quarter by MSEK 51.

Sales and Market Development

Our important North American market continued to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter across all four end- market applications, whilst the European end-markets were down by single digit percentages, with the exception of the medium and heavy-duty truck sector, which grew modestly. The India construction equipment market continues to offer some growth; however, the agricultural machinery and industrial applications sectors contracted. Overall, the blended published quarterly market indices suggest the market has grown 1% year-on-year and is broadly consistent with our reported underlying sales growth.

The global market for our engine products remained at a sustained high with reported market indices suggesting the market increased +1% year-on-year. Net sales of our Engines division for the quarter were MSEK 695 (432) with an Operating margin of 17.0% (18.2). EMP increased sales by +55%, foreign exchange rates increased sales by +6% and underlying sales were flat. Operating margins increased quarter-on-quarter because of Alfdex's stronger trading performance.

Net sales of our Hydraulics division for the quarter were MSEK 338 (263) with an Operating margin of 16.1% (18.3). Underlying sales increased +10% and foreign exchange rates increased sales by a further +18%. Whilst demand for our hydraulic products remains consistent, sales were down quarter-on-quarter, particularly in North America because of supply chain constraints and labour availability, negatively impacting the operating margin.

Sales of electric products this quarter were MSEK 178 and for the full year MSEK 678, equating to 17% of Group sales for both this quarter and the full year. Alfdex has developed an electric disc separator for use in commercial diesel truck internal combustion engines to meet Euro VII emission standards and we were pleased to recently announce the second significant business nomination starting in 2025 with a contract term to 2035. This is another significant step in our electrification journey.

Outlook

Whilst the global macroeconomic situation remains uncertain for the coming year, near-term demand from our customers across all four end-market applications remains consistent with demand we have enjoyed throughout 2022. Therefore, we currently estimate sales in the first quarter of 2023 to be similar to the sales performance achieved during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Economic uncertainty will continue from the war in Europe, ongoing inflationary pressures and the economic situation in China, however Concentric will continue to maintain our strong trading margins through our Business Excellence program and enhanced capabilities built up during the past year. With the global supply chain stabilising further, we also aim to reduce inventory levels during 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Kunz (President and CEO) or Marcus Whitehouse (CFO) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545
E-mail: info@concentricab.com

The information in this report is of the type that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on 8 February 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3710577/1832546.pdf

Concentric_Q422_ENG_A

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-interim-report-january--december-2022-301741690.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -26.32% and 1.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a