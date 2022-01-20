Concentrix to Host Investor Day on January 25, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the Company’s leadership team. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET)/6:00 a.m. (PT) and the event is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. (ET)/9:00 a.m. (PT).



The event will be webcast and may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and more than 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: David Stein Investor Relations Concentrix Corporation david.stein@concentrix.com



