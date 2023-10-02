Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.3025

Concentrix Corporation's (NASDAQ:CNXC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.3025 on 7th of November. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.5%.

Concentrix's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Concentrix's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Concentrix Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.21. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Concentrix has been growing its earnings per share at 48% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Concentrix Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Concentrix is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Concentrix that investors should take into consideration. Is Concentrix not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

