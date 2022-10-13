Concentrix Ranked Among the World’s 25 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine

Concentrix

Company also Ranked Tenth in Best Workplaces in Latin America

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, announced today that it has earned a position for the first time on the 25 World’s Best Workplaces™ list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, ranking twenty-second.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, including the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The companies that earn a position on the list are chosen for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

“We are so grateful for all of our incredible staff and humbled to receive this exceptional recognition,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix. “Being named as one of the World’s Best Workplaces reflects our fanatical people-first culture and dedication to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates and encourages growth for all. We value every one of our staff and will continue to do everything we can to make Concentrix a great place to work.”

Concentrix also ranked tenth on the list of Best Workplaces in Latin America™ and was recognized throughout the region as a Best Place to Work including in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Caribbean and more.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult—and impressive,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome.”

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

