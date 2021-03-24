U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.83
    +3.07 (+5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7230
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,831.24
    -1,311.70 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.08
    -26.42 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Concentrix Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results Above Guidance, Expects Full-Year Double-Digit Revenue Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Concentrix
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Three Months Ended

February 28,
2021

February 29,
2020

Change

Revenue ($M)

$

1,353.3

$

1,188.6

13.9 %

Operating income ($M)

$

134.9

$

88.2

52.9 %

Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1)

$

176.6

$

144.8

22.0 %

Operating margin

10.0 %

7.4

%

260 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin (1)

13.1 %

12.2

%

90 bps

Net income ($M)

$

88.8

$

52.3

69.8 %

Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1)

$

120.0

$

95.4

25.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1)

$

212.6

$

176.5

20.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

15.7 %

14.8

%

90 bps

Diluted earnings per share (2)

$

1.69

$

1.01

67.3 %

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1), (2)

$

2.29

$

1.85

23.8 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) For the three months ended February 29, 2020, weighted average number of shares used for diluted EPS is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue was $1,353.3 million, up 13.9% from the prior year first quarter and 11.7% on a constant currency basis, compared with $1,188.6 million in the prior year first quarter.

  • Operating income was $134.9 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared with $88.2 million, or 7.4% of revenue, in the prior year first quarter.

  • Non-GAAP operating income was $176.6 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared with $144.8 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the prior year first quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $212.6 million, or 15.7% of revenue, compared with $176.5 million, or 14.8% of revenue, in the prior year first quarter.

"We are successfully executing on our plan for above-market growth and margin expansion," said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. "The strength of our technology-infused global platform, deep domain expertise, and passion for the customer experience continues to resonate well with existing and new clients. Based upon our strong performance to date and looking forward with the increased demand across all the geographies and verticals we serve, we now expect to achieve constant-currency revenue growth of above 10 percent for fiscal 2021 with margins above pre-COVID levels.”

Business Outlook
The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, spin-off related expenses, the amortization of intangibles, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expectations:

  • Second-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion as reported.

  • Second-quarter operating income is expected to be in the range of $114 million to $128 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $160 million to $174 million.

  • The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 27% to 28%.

Conference Call and Webcast
Concentrix will host a conference call for investors to review its first quarter fiscal 2021 results tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)/6:00 a.m. (PT).

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

  • Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency using their comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, the growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

  • Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.

  • Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

  • Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. However, free cash flow has limitations because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.

We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial condition, results of operations, including revenue and operating income, effective tax rate, cash flows, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, growth, margin expansion and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to general economic conditions, including uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy; the level of outsourced business services; the level of business activity of the Company’s clients and the market acceptance and performance of their products and services; consolidation of the Company’s competitors; competitive conditions in the Company’s industry; currency exchange rate fluctuations; variability in demand by the Company’s clients or the early termination of the Company’s client contracts; competition in the customer experience solutions industry; political and economic stability in the countries in which the Company operates; the outbreak of communicable disease or other public health crises; cyberattacks on the Company’s networks and information technology systems; the inability to protect personal and proprietary information; increases in the cost of labor; the operability of the Company’s communication services and information technology systems and networks; changes in law, regulations or regulatory guidance; investigative or legal actions; the loss of key personnel; natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, terrorist attacks, work stoppages or other business disruptions; and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. The Company does not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2021 Concentrix Corporation. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. Concentrix and the Concentrix logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. and applicable non-U.S. jurisdictions. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
David Stein
Investor Relations
Concentrix Corporation
david.stein@concentrix.com

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

February 28,
2021

November 30,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

117,576

$

152,656

Accounts receivable, net

1,129,008

1,081,481

Other current assets

160,720

189,239

Total current assets

1,407,304

1,423,376

Property and equipment, net

445,286

451,649

Goodwill

1,837,921

1,836,050

Intangible assets, net

769,149

798,959

Deferred tax assets

49,480

47,423

Other assets

611,709

620,099

Total assets

$

5,120,849

$

5,177,556

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

101,215

$

140,575

Current portion of long-term debt

33,750

Payable to former parent

22,825

Accrued compensation and benefits

365,272

419,715

Other accrued liabilities

373,180

371,072

Income taxes payable

37,909

20,725

Total current liabilities

877,576

1,008,662

Long-term debt, net

1,113,218

1,111,362

Other long-term liabilities

598,314

601,887

Deferred tax liabilities

142,463

153,560

Total liabilities

2,731,571

2,875,471

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized as of February 28, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2021

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of February 28, 2021; 51,214 shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2021

5

Additional paid-in capital

2,314,996

Treasury stock, 4 shares as of February 28, 2021

(409

)

Retained earnings

88,811

Former parent company investment

2,305,899

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,125

)

(3,814

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,389,278

2,302,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,120,849

$

5,177,556

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

February 28,
2021

February 29,
2020

%
Change

Revenue

Technology and consumer electronics

$

412,818

$

323,913

27%

Communications and media

248,790

263,564

(6)%

Retail, travel and ecommerce

239,001

198,914

20%

Banking, financial services and insurance

209,084

192,703

9%

Healthcare

125,224

97,325

29%

Other

118,361

112,201

5%

Total revenue

1,353,278

1,188,619

14%

Cost of revenue

867,228

743,429

17%

Gross profit

486,050

445,190

9%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(351,161

)

(356,979

)

(2)%

Operating income

134,889

88,211

53%

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(7,703

)

(17,585

)

(56)%

Other (expense) income, net

(3,803

)

3,235

(218)%

Income before income taxes

123,383

73,861

67%

Provision for income taxes

(34,572

)

(21,544

)

60%

Net income

$

88,811

$

52,317

70%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.72

$

1.01

Diluted

$

1.69

$

1.01

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

51,155

51,602

Diluted

51,805

51,602

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Revenue

$

1,353,278

$

1,188,619

Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP

13.9 %

1.3 %

Foreign exchange impact

(2.2)%

0.6 %

Constant currency revenue growth

11.7 %

1.9 %


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Operating income

$

134,889

$

88,211

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

14,352

Spin-off related expenses

1,000

Amortization of intangibles

34,601

36,978

Share-based compensation

7,118

4,262

Non-GAAP operating income

$

176,608

$

144,803


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Net income

$

88,811

$

52,317

Interest expense and finance charges, net

7,703

17,585

Provision for income taxes

34,572

21,544

Other expense (income), net

3,803

(3,235

)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

14,352

Spin-off related expenses

1,000

Amortization of intangibles

34,601

36,978

Share-based compensation

7,118

4,262

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses above)

35,999

31,661

Adjusted EBITDA

$

212,607

$

176,464


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Operating margin

10.0 %

7.4 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

13.1 %

12.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.7 %

14.8 %


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Net income

$

88,811

$

52,317

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

14,352

Spin-off related expenses

1,000

Amortization of intangibles

34,601

36,978

Share-based compensation

7,118

4,262

Income taxes related to the above (1)

(10,567

)

(13,469

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

119,963

$

95,440


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Net income

$

88,811

$

52,317

Less: net income allocated to participating securities

(1,047

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

87,764

52,317

Acquisition-related, integration, and spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders

14,352

Spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders

1,000

Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders

34,193

36,978

Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders

7,034

4,262

Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (1)

(10,442

)

(13,469

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

118,549

$

95,440


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (2)

$

1.69

$

1.01

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

0.28

Spin-off related expenses

0.02

Amortization of intangibles

0.66

0.72

Share-based compensation

0.14

0.08

Income taxes related to the above (1)

(0.20

)

(0.26

)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

2.29

$

1.85

Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted (3)

51,805

51,602


Three Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

35,884

$

54,886

Purchases of property and equipment

(41,950

)

(43,888

)

Free cash flow

$

(6,066

)

$

10,998


Forecast

Three Months Ending May 31, 2021

Low

High

Operating income

$

114,000

$

128,000

Amortization of intangibles

35,000

35,000

Share-based compensation

11,000

11,000

Non-GAAP operating income (4)

$

160,000

$

174,000

(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(2) Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated using the two-class method post spin-off. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1% of net income for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.

(3) Weighted-average number of shares used for diluted EPS for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020 is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

(4) Adjustments related to spin-off related expenses are not expected to be material for the three months ending May 31, 2021. Adjustments related to acquisition-related and integration expenses for the three months ending May 31, 2021 cannot be quantified due to the forward-looking nature of the adjustments and their inherent variability.


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than-800% surge in its stock price since January. GameStop commented on the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.

  • Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as Android rival Huawei steadily retreats from the global market due to U.S.-led sanctions. Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million), beating analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan. In the October-December quarter, Xiaomi's shipments in China surged 52% from a year earlier, and the company cornered 15% of the market share.

  • VW's Skoda aims for 2021 rebound, plans electric car investments

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, said on Wednesday it would invest around 2.5 billion euros over the next five years on future technologies, with more than half going to electric vehicle investment. The Czech Republic's largest exporter is hoping for a rebound in 2021 from a global car sales drop but faces uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and a semiconductor shortage rattling the industry. "This year is likely to be another big challenge," finance director Klaus-Dieter Schuermann said.

  • Bitcoin can prosper without becoming a major currency: SkyBridge's Scaramucci

    Bitcoin doesn't need to become a widely-used form of payment to succeed and could prosper solely as a store of value, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said on Wednesday. Designed as a way to pay, bitcoin is still little use for commerce - though in a major step Tesla Inc said on Wednesday customers can now pay for its electric vehicles in the cryptocurrency. "For bitcoin to be successful ... it doesn't have to become the global currency," Scaramucci said in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week 2021.

  • Blackstone Invests in Mental Health App at $1 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is leading a $100 million funding round in on-demand mental-health company Ginger, accelerating a push into fast-growing technology startups.The funds will come out of the investment firm’s growth equity arm, Blackstone and Ginger said Wednesday. The stake values the San Francisco-based service at about $1 billion, vaulting it to unicorn status.Demand for resources provided by Ginger, which connects users to behavioral health experts and services such as coaching via a mobile app, is surging in the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s revenue has tripled in the past year.“There’s a widespread prevalence of mental health issues in this country,” said Ram Jagannath, who heads health-care investing for Blackstone Growth Equity. “Like other sectors of health care, the pandemic exacerbated the underlying trends and accelerated people’s adoption of digital platforms.”Blackstone recently announced the final close of its first growth equity fund at $4.5 billion. Its New York-based growth vehicle has made several investments, including backing online dating company Bumble Inc. prior to its initial public offering, vegan food products maker Oatly, enterprise software provider ISN Software Corp. and Epidemic Sound, a royalty-free music company.Ginger Chief Executive Officer Russ Glass plans to use Blackstone’s investment to acquire companies and platforms focused on mental health, or data that could complement what Ginger is already doing.“There’s going to be a massive mental health need for the foreseeable future,” Glass said in an interview. “The more we can focus on innovation, everyone who has a need will get access.”Statistics bear that out. During the week of March 8th, demand for therapy and psychiatry services jumped 365% compared to pre-pandemic averages measured from August 2019 to January 2020, the company said.In the first half of the year, Ginger plans to extend its reach to underserved populations through new government relationships and collaborations with non-profits, Glass said.Ginger has already made inroads with large brand-name companies including Delta Air Lines Inc., Sanofi and Domino’s Pizza Inc., which provide Ginger’s mental health resources to their employees.In August, Ginger raised $50 million from investors including Advance Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Earlier this month, former Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III and cybersecurity executive Myrna Soto joined its advisory board. Ginger has also announced a partnership with digital pharmacy Capsule to provide medication delivery to members.“I see this as an investment, not a cost,” said Clint Wallace, the head of human resources for North America at Sanofi. “We can’t solve all of people’s problems but we can help them give their best.”(Adds coaching services in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new wave of retail traders is younger, less white, and less male

    As retail trading booms from Los Angeles to London, there are signs that the latest wave of investors is younger, includes more women, and has attracted more people who aren’t white. “There is a new, emerging, distinct and more diverse audience getting involved in self-directed investing,” according to a report by consultancy BritainThinks in conjunction with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. About 25% of white people in the survey said the story of retail investors banding together to drive up shares of the video game retailer had motivated them to invest.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Iconic Canadian Space Firm Targets $400 Million in IPO Return

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian space technology firm best known for developing the robotic arm used on the International Space Station aims to raise C$500 million ($400 million) in its stock market return.MDA Ltd. is looking to sell 25 million to 31.25 million shares for between C$16 and C$20 each in an initial public offering in Canada, the company said Monday in a regulatory filing. The Brampton, Ontario-based firm plans to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MDA.The IPO marks a return to public markets for an iconic Canadian company once known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates. It previously traded in Toronto and was renamed Maxar Technologies Inc. in 2017 after its acquisition of Colorado-based DigitalGlobe Inc., a deal that led to a New York Stock Exchange listing as well.Maxar then sold the Canadian space and defense assets for C$1 billion to a Toronto-based private equity firm led by John Risley and Andrew Lapham, with investors including former BlackBerry Ltd. co-CEO Jim Balsillie and Montreal-based Senvest Capital Inc. The deal closed last April.MDA specializes in space robotics, satellite systems and satellite imagery analysis. Its products include a global maritime information platform for vessel detection and climate monitoring, sensors for space missions and the robotic Canadarm used in NASA’s Space Shuttle program and later on the International Space Station.MDA plans to use about C$340 million of the proceeds to repay debt and the rest to fund ongoing growth initiatives, according to a regulatory filing.Bank of Montreal, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Nova Scotia are leading the banking group on the sale, and the investment banks have the option to sell an additional 15% of the offering after the close.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise sharply Wednesday to recover nearly all of their losses from a day earlier, after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, halting the flow of Persian Gulf oil.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Stocks Slump, With Tech Leading Decline; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led declines in U.S. equities as investors rotated away from the stocks that thrived during the pandemic. Oil jumped after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship.Zoom Video Communications Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among the worst performers on the Nasdaq 100. Energy producers, banks and transportation companies fared better as traders bought up cyclical stocks. The dollar strengthened.Demand increased at an auction of five-year Treasury notes, boosting the bid-to-cover ratio from the previous sale, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Investors are also wagering on which sectors of the stock market are poised to fare the best as growth picks up.“As long as we continue to exceed expectations on the economic front, which I think we will, the cyclical trade is still going to have legs,” Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg Television.European stocks eked out a gain. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in almost three weeks. Hong Kong equities dropped to a 10% correction amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.West Texas Intermediate crude added more than 5% after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked traffic in both directions on one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1814.The British pound sank 0.5% to $1.3688.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.68 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.6%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.36%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.2% to $60.74 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,733.76 an ounce.(A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of Peloton in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.