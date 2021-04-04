U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,316.93
    -1,193.94 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Concerns about alcohol-based sanitisers are changing the way hospitals invest in protecting their staff

SpectrumX Holdings Limited
·3 min read

MANCHESTER, UK, April 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concern around the health risks of alcohol-based sanitiser grows, more hospitals are switching to a safer alternative – HOCL (Hypochlorous Acid), produced by SpectrumX.

Hospitals have generally used alcohol-based sanitiser to prevent the spread of disease. But is the end of the line approaching for our go-to disinfectants? With other, better products on the rise, the future of alcohol sanitisers appears more and more sterile.

Of course, alcohol-based solutions do their job — they kill pathogens. But they're no longer the safest or most effective option on the market.

Commonly-used alcohol sanitisers can damage skin and trigger dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis — all of which can be a living nightmare for ever-disinfecting medical staff. They’re also toxic, posing a risk to small children who might drink them.

Just to add fuel to the fire, they’re flammable too — enough to be identified by the NHS as a fire risk when left in hot cars!

With these drawbacks becoming more and more well-known, safer alternatives like HOCL are increasingly sought out by medical institutions and commercial clients. Luckily, SpectrumX – an HOCL provider based in the UK – are aiming to step into the breach, with their unique Spectricept solution.

Spectricept is completely safe for human use, yet 300 times more effective than bleach at killing pathogens (including bacteria and viruses – yes, even COVID-19).

It’s the only effective formulation of HOCL ever created for use in ‘real world’ conditions — and SpectrumX holds the license for the UK and Europe.

After a year on the frontlines against COVID-19, the prospect of switching to a safer, skin-friendly disinfectant has been warmly welcomed by medical staff.

Consultant Surgeon Dr Gordon Buchanan vouches for HOCL:

“My hands are my most important tool for my job. I believe we should be transitioning away from alcohol-based sanitisers in high-use environments.”

Dr Gary Davies, Medical Director at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital (where Spectricept is currently used), agrees:

“At the start of the pandemic, hand washing and hand sanitisers suddenly became even more important in the drive of preventing and limiting infection, but I don’t think we necessarily imagined we would be using sanitisers so intensively and for such a long period. Over time we have seen a really significant increase in skin conditions suffered by our staff from high usage of alcohol-based sanitisers. We proactively looked for a safe and effective solution to try to prevent this from happening and have now started utilising an HOCL based product produced by SpectrumX. Feedback from staff members has been overwhelmingly positive."

Whilst HOCL has important uses in the current pandemic scenario, it’s future applications have monumental potential effects for post-pandemic life. It’s clear that living in a post-pandemic world means embracing a greater level of sanitation in public spaces, the workplace and beyond. SpectrumX are currently supporting the Medical University Hospital Innsbruck who are leading a Phase 2 clinical trial for nebulised treatment of COVID-19 patients using SPC-069. SPC-069 is a new class of HOCL-based therapy designed to treat viral bacterial and fungal infections in the lung and respiratory tract. With the benefit of successful trial data, several other potential infection treatment possibilities will be investigated. These include: pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma, flu & the common cold. With advancing licenses for the only patent-protectable formulation of HOCL in the world, SpectrumX is set to radically alter the way humans treat infectious disease.

SpectrumX is currently raising capital prior to its 2021 listing on the London stock exchange. They intend to become a household name with their array of applications. If you would like to learn more about SpectrumX and how they will revolutionise traditional medicine please click here
 


CONTACT: Media contact - E-mail - info@spectrumx.com Company - SpectrumX Holdings Limited


  • Market Wrap: Ether Jumps to All-Time High as Bitcoin Stalls Despite JPMorgan’s $130K Call

    The action was in ether on Friday, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency's price jumped to a new all-time high.

  • If you have $1,000 in your account, make these 6 money moves now

    While it feels great to see cash in the bank, you shouldn’t just let it sit there.

  • World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- The world economy is on course for its fastest growth in more than a half century this year, yet differences and deficiencies could hold it back from attaining its pre-pandemic heights any time soon.The U.S. is leading the charge into this week’s semi-annual virtual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, pumping out trillions of dollars of budgetary stimulus and resuming its role as guardian of the global economy following President Joe Biden’s defeat of “America First” President Donald Trump. Friday brought news of the biggest month for hiring since August.China is doing its part too, building on its success in countering the coronavirus last year even as it starts to pull back on some of its economic aid.Yet unlike in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the recovery looks lopsided, in part because the rollout of vaccines and fiscal support differ across borders. Among the laggards are most emerging markets and the euro area, where France and Italy have extended restrictions on activity to contain the virus.“While the outlook has improved overall, prospects are diverging dangerously,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week. “Vaccines are not yet available to everyone and everywhere. Too many people continue to face job losses and rising poverty. Too many countries are falling behind.”The result: It could take years for swathes of the world to join the U.S. and China in fully recovering from the pandemic. By 2024 world output will still be 3% lower than was projected before the pandemic, with countries reliant on tourism and services suffering the most, according to the IMF.The disparity is captured by Bloomberg Economics’ new set of nowcasts which shows global growth of around 1.3% quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2021. But while the U.S. is bouncing, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and Japan are contracting. In the emerging markets, Brazil, Russia and India are all being clearly outpaced by China.For the year as whole, Bloomberg Economics forecasts growth of 6.9%, the quickest in records dating back to the 1960s. Behind the buoyant outlook: a shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings.Much will depend on how fast countries can inoculate their populations with the risk that the longer it takes the greater the chance the virus remains an international threat especially if new variants develop. Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows while the U.S. has administered doses equivalent to almost a quarter of its people, the European Union has yet to hit 10% and rates in Mexico, Russia and Brazil are less than 6%.“The lesson here is there is no trade-off between growth and containment,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore Ltd.Former Federal Reserve official Nathan Sheets said he expects the U.S. to use this week’s virtual meetings of the IMF and World Bank to argue that now is not the time for countries to pull back on assisting their economies.It’s an argument that will be mostly directed at Europe, particularly Germany, with its long history of fiscal stringency. The EU’s 750 billion-euro ($885 billion) joint recovery fund won’t start until the second half of the year.The U.S. will have two things going for it in making its case, Sheets said: A strengthening domestic economy and an internationally respected leader of its delegation in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, no stranger to IMF meetings from her time as Fed Chair.But the world’s largest economy could find itself on the defensive when it comes to vaccine distribution after accumulating massive supplies for itself. “We will hear a hue and cry emerge during these meetings for more equal access to vaccinations,” said Sheets, who is now the head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income.And while America’s booming economy will undoubtedly act as a driver for the rest of the world by sucking in imports, there could also be some grumbling about the higher market borrowing costs that the rapid growth brings, especially from economies which aren’t as healthy.“The Biden stimulus is a two edged sword,” said former IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld, who is a now senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. Rising U.S. long-term interest rates “tighten global financial conditions. That has implications for debt sustainability for countries that went deeper into debt to fight the pandemic.”JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief economist Bruce Kasman said he hasn’t seen such a wide gap in 20 to 25 years in the expected out-performance of the U.S. and other developed countries when compared with the emerging markets. That’s in part due to differences in distribution of the vaccine. But it’s also down to the economic policy choices various countries are making.Having mostly slashed interest rates and started asset-purchase programs last year, central banks are splitting with some in emerging markets beginning to hike interest rates either because of accelerating inflation or to prevent capital from flowing out. Turkey, Russia and Brazil all raised borrowing costs last month, while the Fed and European Central Bank say they won’t be doing so for a long time yet.Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore, reckons Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, India, Mexico, Poland, the Philippines and South Africa all risk running overly-loose policies.“With major developed market central banks experimenting on how hot they can run economies before inflation becomes a problem, emerging market central banks will need to be extra careful to not fall behind the curve, and will likely need to lead, rather than follow, their developed market counterparts in the next rate hiking cycle,” said Subbaraman.In an April 1 video for clients, Kasman summed up the global economic outlook this way: “Boomy type conditions with quite wide divergences.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ferrari Overtaken by Rivals to End Years in Market Fast Lane

    (Bloomberg) -- After racing clear of its rivals for years, Ferrari NV has been relegated to the back row of the stock market grid.The Italian supercar maker, the top performer in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index for each of the last three years, has fallen 5.6% since the start of 2021 and just suffered its worst quarter since the end of 2018. That’s a marked contrast to strong gains by rivals including including Volkswagen AG, which owns luxury brands Porsche, Bugatti and Lamborghini.While competitors, particularly VW, have got a boost from the hullabaloo around electric vehicles, the company known for its Prancing Horse logo has run into setbacks including an underwhelming earnings forecast. Without a clear EV strategy, Ferrari has also been hurt by an unresolved search for a new chief executive, and a broader rotation out of so-called growth names for a company that some investors regard more as a luxury play.“The stock has become too expensive and earnings momentum is fading,” said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, also noting uncertainty over the CEO situation and a “lack of EV vision.”In February’s results announcement, Ferrari gave a conservative earnings outlook for this year as the carmaker works through disruption from the pandemic on top of the unexpected search for a new leader. Citing personal reasons, Louis Camilleri abruptly retired from his role as CEO in December, leaving the company facing its second leadership crisis in as many years and complicating the transition toward electric mobility.Ferrari is “making good progress with the search process to identify the right leader,” Chairman John Elkann said April 1.Whoever takes the helm will face a challenging legacy, with Ferrari’s strategy for a full-electric vehicle remaining an unclear long-shot project. Camilleri cast doubts over the plan during his last analyst call in November, saying he didn’t see the carmaker ever being at 100% EV “and certainly, not in my lifetime will it reach even 50%.” Elkann said in February that he envisages Ferrari making a fully-electric car by the end of this decade.A new CEO will also need to combine the need to keep pace with tightening emissions regulations while satisfying the love of its power-hungry customers for the traditional thermal engine.A spokesman for Ferrari declined to comment for this article.The stock’s lofty valuation multiple relative to other carmakers doesn’t leave much room for upset. According to RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan, Ferrari is less of an auto stock and “more of a luxury play.”Reflecting that status among investors, the stock rose 28% in 2020, similar to the performance of Birkin bag maker Hermes International and luxury leader LVMH, while most auto stocks were weighed down by the pandemic.“The outperformance last year was due to the fact that the stock is perceived as more defensive and so something to own when everything else falls,” said Antonio Amendola, a portfolio manager at Acomea Sgr. “In the end, those who can afford a Ferrari can afford it in any conditions.”Changing DynamicsThis year, stock market dynamics have changed, with investors shifting more toward cyclical stocks and away from defensives as the rollout of vaccines fuels optimism over a global economic recovery.“With the market rotation, it’s normal to see some profit taking,” said Amendola. “Ferrari’s fundamentals are solid and this can be an opportunity to accumulate if the underperformance persists.”And according to UBS Group AG analyst Susy Tibaldi, concern over the company’s approach toward electric vehicles may not be fully justified.“We don’t think the company is under the same pressure and urgency as its non-luxury peers, due to the fact that a Ferrari per se is not a means of transportation but rather a status symbol, and is rarely the first car in a household,” Tibaldi, who rates Ferrari buy, wrote in a March 30 note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Decoupled From Stocks in Q1 as Institutional Demand Strengthened: CoinDesk Research

    Bitcoin decouples from stocks and gold but remains inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar.

  • Big Change Could Be Coming in How Stock Investors View Rising Treasury Yields

    Stock market investors may stop viewing higher yields as a detriment, but rather a sign that the economy is heating up. And that’s a good thing.

  • MicroStrategy Rated ‘Buy’ at BTIG Partly on View Bitcoin Will Hit $95K by End of 2022

    BTIG also praised the business-intelligence firm's core business.

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Barclays Bond Deal Shows Limits to Vow on Financing Prison Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years ago, Barclays Plc joined a chorus of major banks announcing that they would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years.But the bank is now poised to raise $634 million for Alabama lockups to be built and owned by carceral giant CoreCivic Inc.Barclays is the lead underwriter for a bond issue scheduled to be sold through the Public Finance Authority, an agency in Wisconsin set up to rent its access to the municipal-debt market. In this case, the debt is being sold on behalf of an entity fully owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. The proceeds will be used to build two new prisons to be leased and staffed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.While Barclays isn’t directly lending to CoreCivic, the bond deal illustrates just how entangled private prison companies remain in the financial system and the limits to banks’ pledges to avoid them.“At the direction of the State of Alabama, Barclays has worked alongside the state’s representatives and advisors to finance the procurement of two new correction facilities that will be leased and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections for the entire term of the financing,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “The commitment we made in 2019 not to finance private prison companies remains in place.”After facing pressure from Democrats in Washington and prison reform activists to sever ties with the industry amid heightened use of immigrant detention centers under former President Donald Trump, Barclays in 2019 joined Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in saying that it would stop providing new financing to private prison companies. The London-based bank said in 2019 it would allow a then-existent credit facility to expire.​​Alabama officials have said the deal with CoreCivic will help it improve conditions within its prison system after the state and its corrections department was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020 for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit disregarded the “immense progress” that the state has made in improving its prisons.“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a February statement on the lease agreements with CoreCivic. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers.”The $634 million of bonds, for which Barclays is serving as the lead underwriter, won’t be considered CoreCivic debt. They’re being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic, which is listed in the prospectus as the project’s sponsor. The new prisons will be leased and staffed by Alabama’s corrections department.A spokesperson for the Alabama governor’s office declined to comment on Barclays’ involvement in the deal, and a representative for CoreCivic directed a request for comment to the bank.Another $215.6 million in debt may also be sold through a private placement, according to offering documents. The deal was outlined to investors in a March 31-dated roadshow presentation by CoreCivic executives, including Chief Executive Officer Damon Hininger, and Barclays bankers.Lease payments made by Alabama will be used to pay off the debt. The corrections department has agreed to prioritize the lease payments above all other obligations to the extent allowed by law, according to the investor roadshow. Through state appropriations, the Alabama corrections department has committed to make payments that will cover outstanding debt service obligations in the case of an instance like a lessor default.Because of the state’s commitments under the lease agreement, the bonds are expected to receive an investment-grade credit rating, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bond sale is scheduled to price later this month.Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement in February that the facilities would provide a safer environment to deliver “effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming” to people who are incarcerated.“Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 tax tricks you can steal from Warren Buffett and the 1%

    Taking tax avoidance ideas from billionaires may mean more money in your pocket.

  • Hertz Picks Centerbridge-Backed Plan to Exit From Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.​​ said it chose an “enhanced” offer from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide equity capital for the rental-car company’s exit from Chapter 11.The deal, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, has the support of holders of more than 85% of the company’s unsecured notes, Hertz said, a level of backing that gave it a “clear advantage” over a competing offer. The company earlier received a rival proposal from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.“We look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 in the second quarter financially and operationally stronger, and well-positioned to achieve the opportunities in the rebounding travel market,” Paul Stone, Hertz’s chief executive officer, said in the statement Saturday.The company remains on track to exit from its bankruptcy in June. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals don’t need a Covid test and don’t need to quarantine when traveling domestically.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It became a popular stock among day traders, who sent shares of the bankrupt company soaring against conventions. Hertz made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock, but abandoned it after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.The new investors will bring operational expertise to Hertz, including experience with companies such as Santander Consumer USA, Dana Inc., and Car Trade, the company said.The supporting noteholders have agreed to support the exchange of the unsecured funded debt claims against Hertz for about 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity. They have also committed to purchase, or otherwise backstop, the full $1.6 billion of equity being offered to the holders of Hertz’s unsecured funded debt.Holders of 725 million euros ($852 million) of European vehicle notes will be paid in cash in full under the plan, while creditors of general unsecured claims will get about 75 cents on the dollar, it said. Hertz’s existing equity will be canceled and receive no distribution.(Adds quotes from Hertz’s CEO, background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • A $27 Trillion Challenge Looms as Yen Libor Shift Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is emerging as a key area of concern in the global migration away from the London interbank offered rate.With just nine months until yen Libor is phased out, only a fraction of the roughly 3 quadrillion yen ($27 trillion) in derivatives pegged to the discredited benchmark have switched to alternative reference rates. A further $150 billion in cash products such as loans and floating-rate notes -- many of which can’t be easily shifted to new benchmarks -- aren’t due to mature until after Libor expires, Fitch Ratings says.As the deadline nears, worries are mounting that the country could face a disorderly transition come year-end marred by technical problems, legal disputes and increased interbank rate volatility. Global regulators overseeing Libor’s end announced in March that they were considering the creation of a ‘synthetic’ yen rate as a stopgap measure to allow more so-called tough legacy contracts to roll off the books.“The problem lies across the whole spectrum,” said Willie Tanoto, director of financial institutions with Fitch Ratings in Singapore. “Things can still fall into place in time, it’s just that it leaves very little room for error.”The Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency say they will monitor firms’ progress and take steps as needed. Companies should work to cease issuing new loans and bonds referencing yen Libor by the end of June, and to significantly reduce the amount of such securities on their books by the end of September, according to a joint statement. A representative for the BOJ-backed cross-industry committee on Japanese yen interest rate benchmarks declined to comment.Japan, like the U.S., the U.K. and others, has been racing against the clock to prepare for the demise of Libor, a bedrock of the financial system being phased out by global policy makers due to a lack of underlying trading and following a high-profile rigging scandal. Japan’s total exposure is limited compared with the $223 trillion pinned to its dollar equivalent, where progress has been sluggish too.Britain’s main Libor replacement has been around since 1997, as has the Tokyo overnight average rate, or TONA, while its U.S. equivalent was launched three years ago. Markets are still waiting for one of the main yen Libor alternatives to get started in April, less than nine months before the legacy benchmark expires. And in the U.S., adoption of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) remains tepid with no term structure introduced yet.While the U.S. late last year extended the retirement date of key dollar Libor tenors by 18 months, such a move has proven impractical in Japan due to a lack of support from the panel banks that help determine the rate. Decisions made by Japanese authorities in recent years have also added an extra layer of complexity to certain parts of the transition.Unlike in the U.S. and U.K., Japanese officials aren’t pushing market participants toward a single Libor alternative. The decision to reform and keep alive the Libor-like Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, may slow adoption of TONA, according to Fitch. TONA will be used mainly for derivatives while another benchmark, the Tokyo term risk-free rate, or TORF, will be employed for loans and bonds.In fact, just 3.5% of yen risk in cleared over-the-counter and exchanged-traded interest-rate derivative transactions was pegged to TONA in February, according to data and analytics firm Clarus Financial Technology, among the lowest of the alternative rates it monitors.“The TONA market is not ready to absorb the overall Libor exposure,” said Takeshi Iwaki, a director at Deloitte Japan, though he added that many remain optimistic that volumes will pick up in the coming months.The lack of liquidity could also delay efforts to develop a TONA-based forward-looking term structure that lets borrowers know their interest payments in advance, seen as critical to facilitating wider adoption, according to Fitch.Legacy ProblemJust as worrisome to some are Japan’s struggles to address tough legacy contracts that will still be linked to Libor when it eventually expires.Unlike in the U.S. -- where lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would impose fallback rates on troublesome deals -- officials in Japan have made little progress addressing the issue, market watchers say.Senior officials at Japan’s FSA, which is also involved with planning the transition, say that the scope of tough legacy issues is limited. And the move to new rates could also make further progress once TORF gets going, according to those officials.TORF remains at prototype stage, and financial information company QUICK Corp. is scheduled to begin publishing the rate on April 26. The BOJ expects yen Libor contracts to start shifting in earnest to alternative rates once TORF begins in April, and sees most transitions to be completed before the end of September.Read more about Libor’s end in the Libor CountdownFor its part, the British regulator that oversees Libor said in March that it plans to consult on the establishment of a synthetic yen Libor for an additional year to allow more legacy contracts to mature.While the rate can’t be used for new transactions, it could help forestall a flurry of lawsuits between counterparties of Libor-linked deals once the benchmark ceases to be published.But synthetic Libor isn’t a panacea and bankers will still need to work on adjusting existing contracts, according to Fitch’s Tanoto.Others see more reason for optimism. A term version of TONA could be published as soon as mid-year, according to Ann Battle, head of benchmark reform at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.“We would expect to see a steady increase in liquidity in TONA over the course of this year, particularly now there is further clarity for the timetable on Libor’s demise,” she said via email.Yet if plans are going to fall into place to facilitate a smooth transition, they need to do so quickly. Earlier this year Clarus warned Libor’s administrator that the nation’s derivatives market is in a “precarious position” given the low adoption of alternative benchmarks.“I know how difficult it is to create a new market, I know how difficult it is to move liquidity from one product to another,” said Chris Barnes, a senior vice president at Clarus. “It still looks like a big concern.”(Adds further background on TONA)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto as a Payment System? Here We Go Again

    How many users will take advantage of PayPal’s Crypto at Checkout feature? Skepticism is warranted, given the technology’s track record in commerce, says CoinDesk's Executive Editor.

  • Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors React

    (Bloomberg) -- Stronger-than-forecast March hiring pushed up U.S. stock futures on Friday and sowed optimism among investing professionals who said vaccines, easing lockdowns and ongoing government stimulus bode well for markets after the S&P 500 surged past 4,000. Several warned the pace of growth will eventually pressure the Federal Reserve, which has vowed years of near-zero rates.“We were expecting a big number and today’s jobs report delivered in a major way,” said Eric Merlis, head of global markets trading at Citizens Bank. “It is the flip side of what we saw for March of last year and another clear sign that the U.S. economy is on a strong path to recovery.”Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. June contracts on the S&P 500, trading in an abbreviated Good Friday session, extended gains, rising 0.6% to 4,030.5 as of 8:53 a.m. in New York.Here’s what investors and strategists were saying:Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management“With 280,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector added, it is a clear signal that pockets of the economy that have been hit by pandemic restrictions are starting to come back to life,” he said. “Overall, the payroll data suggests that the labor market has begun to turn around, but we still have a long way to go.”Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC “The overall picture adds to the sense that monetary and fiscal policy are out of whack with the overall economy,” he said. “Although we understand that this is currently an explicit aim of both the Federal Reserve and Biden administration, the odds of unintended consequences has increased.”Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics“Overall, particular segments of the labor market -- like leisure & hospitality and education -- remain weak because of the ongoing restrictions. But the opposite is true in many other sectors, with job openings soaring and voluntary quit rates already back to pre-pandemic levels. The upshot is that an acceleration in wage growth in those better-placed sectors could add to the upward pressure on prices this year.”Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services“The initial knee-jerk reaction is positive. For today, the market is focused on this reinforcing that the economy is going to be strong and that strength should help corporate profitability as a whole. We still think there will be this tug-of-war over the coming months over this really positive economic data and how much good data before the Fed flinches or changes their posture?”Priya Misra, global head of interest-rate strategy at TD Securities“This is an overall very solid report. Headline, participation, even average hourly earnings -- all good news. I think it is justifying the rise in Treasury rates, but the market is too optimistic about Fed hikes.”“We still like the 5-year sector and think it will struggle to go over 1%. The long-end is tougher. The deficit is $3.6 trillion this year, so will need to attract people for all the Treasury auctions coming up. Still forecasting 10s to reach 2% later this year.”Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group“The uptrend in rates will likely resume. As life is always a trade off, markets and the economy are as well. The better the economy gets, the higher rates go, which itself will eventually become its own speed bump if it continues,” he said. “Equities will continue to be an either/or market. If rates rise, the Nasdaq will underperform everything else, and vice versa.”Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank, told Bloomberg TV and Radio“When the year is all set and done, we’ll see the United States economy growing at a more rapid pace than China for the first time in over 40 years.”“The big hope is that this growth is sustainable, that it’s not inflationary. Of course, there’s going to be imbalances, but from a global growth standpoint, the U.S. is definitely in the lead.”Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.“While we still have a long way to go to repair the damage that was done to the economy last year, we’re making good progress.” “The improving job market should increase consumer spending and that coupled with the twin tailwinds of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus is what is going to propel the stock market higher this year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations

    "We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement. Tesla's Shanghai factory started production of the Model Y late last year in the key market where it already produces Model 3 sedans. In February, Tesla's China sales jumped from the previous month even as demand usually falls during China's Lunar New Year holidays which occurred that month.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop in Volatility May Boost Appeal, Make $130K Possible, JPMorgan Says: Report

    The U.S. banking giant said the declining volatility of the cryptocurrency could boost its appeal to institutional investors.

  • Tesla Stock Will Be In Spotlight On Monday After Q1 2021 Production & Deliveries Report

    According to the report, Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Make it 7 in a Row as Economic Data Fuels Optimism

    30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed for a 7th consecutive week, with house prices accelerating northwards. Economic optimism continues to fuel demand amidst supply constraints.