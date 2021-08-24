U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

ConcertAI Expands Data Science Collaboration with Janssen to Drive Effective Therapies and Address Health Disparities in Clinical Trials

·2 min read

The expanded collaboration will fuel rapid insights into more effective treatments for patients utilizing ConcertAI's oncology Real-World Data and AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a market leader for Real-World Data (RWD) and enterprise AI technology solutions for precision oncology, announced today the expansion of its multi-year collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) across several disease area programs.

Through application of advanced AI and Data Science capabilities with 'high depth' real-world clinical data, ConcertAI is partnering with Janssen and its Research & Development Data Science team to advance innovative insights that inform clinical strategies and support study designs at a pace not possible through legacy approaches. The expanded collaboration further extends the two companies' novel work to broaden access to trials in new sites and strengthen trial diversity.

"ConcertAI's novel working model integrates the largest and deepest clinical and genomic data, enterprise AI, and will partner with Janssen and the world's leading data scientists and research scientists to generate evidence in support of critical disease insights and regulatory decisions," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "We are proud to collaborate with Janssen to drive effective medicines for the benefit of patients with the highest unmet medical needs."

It has been reported that while nearly 40 percent of Americans are considered members of a racial or ethnic minority, a smaller portion of patients enlisted in clinical trials are minorities. Janssen is deeply committed to enhancing diversity in clinical trials to ensure trials are representative of the patients most afflicted by disease, recognizing that patient access is inhibited if they are not.

"ConcertAI has a comprehensive, representative, and independently sourced RWD for oncology, hematology and urology with clinically integrated community oncology networks, regional health systems and leading academic centers," said Warren Whyte, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Partnerships & Customer Success at ConcertAI. "That data, and our network of leading experts and advocates for healthcare equity, is moving us forward with leaders like those at Janssen."

Through the expanded and broad collaboration, ConcertAI is broadening the sources of data used, moving earlier into disease states, and assuring that more patients have access to these innovative therapies both through clinical trials and through enhanced evidence generation in support of the new standards of care.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

Media Contact: Dianne Yurek, dyurek@concertAi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concertai-expands-data-science-collaboration-with-janssen-to-drive-effective-therapies-and-address-health-disparities-in-clinical-trials-301361057.html

SOURCE ConcertAI

