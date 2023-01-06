U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

ConcertAI Names Claudio D'Ambrosio, PhD, as its First Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a leader in AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology and Real-world Evidence (RWE) solutions for life sciences and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Claudio D'Ambrosio, PhD, as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Dr. D'Ambrosio, who's been with ConcertAI since 2020 as the head of biopharma partnerships and RWE solutions, will lead all biopharma partnering programs and multi-year initiatives in clinical development and post-approval studies.

"When Claudio joined ConcertAI in 2020, he brought a depth of scientific knowledge and a passion for addressing the greatest unmet medical needs of cancer patients. His experience in research, services, and oncology technologies is unprecedented. In the time that he's been here, Claudio has shown how to achieve value for our partners and customers while assuring that ConcertAI can grow in responsible and sustainable way," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Claudio's insights have benefited all parts of our company. This expanded role, as part of the company's executive team, assures this will continue in the coming years."

"I'm excited to step into this new role with ConcertAI. Over the past two years I've had the opportunity to witness the impressive impact of the company's solutions and data sets to improve cancer patients' outcomes," said D'Ambrosio. "I look forward to collaborating even more closely with the executive team and partners to continue to provide new opportunities for biopharma innovators pursuing those outcomes in our next phase of company growth."

Prior to joining ConcertAI, Dr. D'Ambrosio was the head of life sciences for Varian Medical Systems' oncology software solutions and chief commercial officer for Noona, an innovative mobile SaaS for patient-reported outcomes, where he led life sciences solutions and RWE business operations. Before that, he was a senior executive for Deallus, a global strategic intelligence consultancy for life sciences, where he rose to become the firm's chief executive officer and board member. Dr. D'Ambrosio received his PhD in cancer biochemistry and genetics from the Francis Crick Institute in London and his master's, with a focus on biotechnology, from the University of Milan-Bicocca.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Duero
megan@galestrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concertai-names-claudio-dambrosio-phd-as-its-first-chief-revenue-officer-301714719.html

SOURCE ConcertAI

