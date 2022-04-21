U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.59
    -6.86 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,209.77
    +48.98 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,390.61
    -62.46 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.04
    -18.15 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    +1.88 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.60
    -13.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    -0.71 (-2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9480
    +0.1080 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5990
    +0.6720 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.25
    +719.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.24
    +4.32 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

CONCERTS, THEATERS, MEETINGS AND LIVE EVENTS NOW GO GREENER WITH SHURE RECHARGEABLE EQUIPMENT

·4 min read

More Than 20 Million Batteries Have Been Saved From Landfills in the Past 5 Years

NILES, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Earth Day theme is "Invest in Our Planet" and Shure is outlining ways it has invested in the planet through environmental responsibility initiatives.

Shure Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Shure Incorporated)
Shure Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Shure Incorporated)

"Green is not only in our logo, it's an important part of who we are as a Company," said Avi Vaidya, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Chief Technology Officer at Shure. "Our innovation in the audio industry has resulted in millions of batteries saved from landfills and we continue to make our products and offerings greener for our customers, who are more interested than ever about ways to be environmentally responsible."

Some of Shure's areas of focus around sustainability include:

Batteries
One of the most impactful things Shure has done for the environment is reducing the amount of batteries disposed of and placed into landfills around the world. Concerts, theater performances, meeting and live events have gone much greener lately due to a variety of Shure products that are now rechargeable.

In the past five years, Shure estimates that it has eliminated more than 20 million batteries from being used. By 2027, Shure expects its products to prevent 100 million more batteries from going to landfills as more customers convert to rechargeable Shure products.

Shure rechargeable packs and mics have changed the way concerts, theaters, meetings and other live event venues operate. In the past, disposable batteries were used to power microphones and transmitter packs during rehearsals, then replaced with a fresh set of batteries before the performance, and replaced afterward. This led to a significant disposal of batteries.

With Shure's rechargeable wireless audio technology – the first company to offer intelligent lithium-ion batteries for wireless microphones when it was launched nearly a decade ago – it has instantly transformed sound production into a much more environmentally friendly operation.

In fact, for David's Byrne's "America Utopia" alone, the monitor engineer estimated they saved 21,000 AA batteries from being disposed of in landfills because they used Shure's rechargeable system.

Other Product Initiatives
Shure works with suppliers who take action on sustainability, including suppliers who use solar power and recycled water in their operations. The Company is also working to approve water-based paints in the finishing process, which is friendlier for the environment.

Shure products are also engineered to last – from a durability and adaptive technology standpoint – avoiding costly replacements and unnecessary disposal of electronics, even as technology evolves.

The Company has also engineered its products to help with overall power consumption, using less energy in "down" modes and allowing remote monitoring of power use with Wireless Workbench Software.

Packaging
Shure has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition as it improves product packaging to be more sustainable. With more than 1,500 different packaging pieces for a variety of different products, this is a significant undertaking. Some of the highlights include:

Facilities
Shure manufacturing plants feature robust recycling programs for cardboard boxes and wooden pallets, keeping literally "tons" of cardboard waste and nearly 5,000 wooden pallets out of landfills.

Across Shure facilities, energy savings programs with LED lighting, motion-sensor lighting, smart climate control systems and other initiatives help reduce the Company's overall carbon footprint.

People/Partners
Shure supports a number of global and locally-based organizations dedicated to sustainability efforts and ecology, including the National Resources Defense Council, whose global purpose is to "safeguard the earth — its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends." Their stated areas of work include: "climate change, communities, energy, food, health, oceans, water, the wild."

In addition to those efforts, our Associates around the world have volunteered for environmental clean-up efforts in parks and rivers in Europe, Asia and North America.

Compliance
A cross-functional Shure team regularly reviews international regulations, directives, and standards to ensure environmental compliance with regulations like RoHS, REACH, and WEEE. The nature of these regulations promotes sustainable electronics and electronics manufacturing.

For more information about Shure's sustainability efforts, visit Shure's Sustainability Site, which includes an overview on the Company's approach to environmental responsibility through people, products, facilities, communities, and partners.

About Shure
Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concerts-theaters-meetings-and-live-events-now-go-greener-with-shure-rechargeable-equipment-301530390.html

SOURCE Shure

Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    Carbon fuels are being replaced, but it isn't happening quickly. That's why you'll want to own high-yield Enbridge.

  • ‘It’s going to be between Sherman and Singapore’: How this North Texas community snagged the development project of a lifetime

    A community of 50,000 competing against an entire country for a potentially $30 billion project from Texas Instruments – well, that wasn’t something the folks in Sherman expected. But that didn't mean it wasn’t something the North Texas city was ill-equipped for either. Here's the story behind the Dallas Business Journal's Deal of the Year.

  • Mom is horrified to discover why her filtered water has such a sweet aftertaste: ‘I’m a bad mom’

    Despite washing her bottle thoroughly, and using a Brita filter, her water was mysteriously sweet and delicious — then she discovered the shocking reason why.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • BEYOND MEAT® CREATES CUSTOM RIDE-THRU, AN ECO-FRIENDLY SPIN ON THE CLASSIC DRIVE-THRU, IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is taking over Woodbine Beach Trail on Earth Day, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a unique and delicious way for Torontonians to reduce their environmental footprint with a custom ride-thru and free Beyond Burgers®. By providing an easy way to make everyday routines more sustainable—like commuting by bike or shifting to plant-based protein—Beyond Meat aims to promote habits that are better for people and the planet this Earth Day and beyond.

  • Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

    Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears — a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. “Worse than murder hornets!” was the tongue-in-cheek title of a U.S. Department of Agriculture webinar in 2020 about Callery pears including the two dozen thornless ornamental varieties sold since the 1960s. “They’re a real menace,” said Jerrod Carlisle, who discovered that four trees in his yard and one at a neighbor’s had spawned thousands on 50 acres (20 hectares) he was turning from cropland to woods in Otwell, a community of about 400 in southern Indiana.

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    As of the close of trading yesterday, shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) had tumbled more than 8%. It's not an encouraging announcement from the company that's driving the stock up, though; instead, it seems to be the news of a fuel cell peer stoking the stock's rise. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have risen 5.7%.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Stake in Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is considering buying a stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit as the oil-rich kingdom pivots to greener forms of energy production, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosc

  • Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 48 Million Units of Contact Lens, Eye Care and Lens Care Materials Recycled Through ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 48,235,850 million units, or 290,145 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is the equivalent of the weight of approximately 31 elephants.1 Both programs are made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle®, a world leader in the colle

  • You May Be Surprised By How Much Home Solar Actually Costs

    As energy costs skyrocket, homeowners are looking for alternative ways to reduce energy bills. According to the findings from energy data provider Find Energy, the average cost for a 5 kWh solar setup is $14,100. Based on the national average electricity bill of $122, it would take anywhere from seven to 15 years to recoup your investment into a solar system from savings on your electricity bill.

  • How to Charge The New, All-Electric F-150 Lightning

    The problem is that many of them are not — who can forget Amazon's health tracking Halo or Google's ill-fated glasses — and thus an already fatigued consumer based becomes more cynical about which technological advances could really change the world. Ford says that it has considered all that, and has even created a frequently asked questions page for people needing answers.

  • Florida man traps over 100 invasive tegu lizards; FWC needs your help catching more

    FWC urges the public to report tegu lizard sightings as the invasive species spreads far and fast in St. Lucie County.

  • CooperVision Launches Impact Dashboard to Track Progress of its Plastic Neutrality Initiative

    In 2021, CooperVision pioneered the world’s first plastic neutral contact lenses by funding Plastic Bank’s collection, processing and reuse of general ocean-bound plastic waste that is equal to the...

  • Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres - and is 0 per cent contained

    The Tunnel Fire in Flagstaff has now burned an area larger than Manhattan

  • National Grid targets fossil-free gas and electric networks by 2050

    National Grid says it can eliminate fossil fuels from its existing gas and electric networks across Massachusetts and New York, replacing them with ramped up renewable natural gas and green hydrogen.