Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for Second Fiscal Quarter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Revenues Nearly Double, Stockholders' Equity Continues to Rise Over Prior Year -SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results ... Concierge Technologies, Inc.
- Revenues Nearly Double, Stockholders' Equity Continues to Rise Over Prior Year -
SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, with strong performances in revenues, net income and stockholders' equity.
The Company reported that for the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenues continued their increase to $10.0 million from $5.8 million for the comparable prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, revenues advanced to $20.7 million from $11.8 million for the same period last year. Net income for the most recent three-month period rose to $1.4 million, equal to $0.04 per share, from a net loss of $75,000, equal to breakeven per share, for the comparable prior year period. Year-to-date net income advanced to $3.6 million, equal to $.09 per share on a fully diluted basis, from a net loss of $20,000, or breakeven per share, a year ago.
Concierge said the primary driver for the fiscal 2021 improvement was an increase in assets under management (AUM) at the Company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary to approximately $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared with $2.0 billion at the same time a year ago. Wainwright, which operates under the name, USCF Investments, currently manages nine commodity-oriented exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Company's "Other" business segment, which comprised approximately 38% of total revenues in the most recent quarter, versus 51% of revenues in last year's second quarter, were up approximately $1 million year-over-year. The increase was due, in part, to the acquisition of Printstock Products Limited by the Company's New Zealand-based wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.
Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the second fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents grew to $13.3 million from $9.8 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity increased to $23.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $19.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The company has essentially no debt.
"The increase in AUM notwithstanding, the performance of our Other subsidiaries also accounted for a significant portion of our revenue stream and operating income," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "Regardless of the expected variations within the financial sector, we have proven that our model of diversification and decentralized management structure can, and does, produce a sustainable income with significant growth potential. This has become all the more apparent in today's altered world because of the pandemic."
"I am more than pleased with the performance of the management teams at each subsidiary, along with the support of our corporate staff during this difficult calendar year of lock downs, virtual meetings, work-from-home routines and a host of other hurdles," added Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. "During this time, we have managed to acquire yet another profitable company in New Zealand, and to further develop an exciting fintech app at our wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co, which we hope to launch later in the year. All this, while continuing to post profits and build value for our shareholders. I look forward, as I'm sure everyone does, to a return to normalcy and using our new-found strengths to continuing growing our company and adding shareholder value in the future."
Business Units
Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/ , who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.
Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.
The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.
Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.
Marygold & Co, https://marygoldandco.com formed in November 2019 as a development stage corporation headquartered in Denver, CO, seeking to explore opportunities in the Fintech space. Marygold plans to launch a proprietary Fintech mobile app later in the current year.
About Concierge Technologies, Inc.
Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new fintech venture, continue growing the company and adding shareholder value, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.
For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.
For more information contact:
Concierge Technologies, Inc.
info@conciergetechnology.net
Tel: 949-429-5370
Financial Tables Follow
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(AUDITED)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,322,054
$
9,813,188
Accounts receivable, net
1,535,480
717,841
Accounts receivable - related parties
2,092,552
2,610,917
Inventories
1,893,717
1,174,603
Prepaid income tax and tax receivable
570,539
857,793
Investments
1,826,421
1,820,516
Other current assets
390,069
603,944
Total current assets
21,630,832
17,598,802
Restricted cash
14,464
12,854
Property and equipment, net
1,632,466
1,197,192
Operating lease right-of-use asset
1,421,612
733,917
Goodwill
1,043,473
915,790
Intangible assets, net
2,505,157
2,541,285
Deferred tax assets, net
900,878
900,878
Other assets, long - term
548,695
523,607
Total assets
$
29,697,577
$
24,424,325
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,827,631
$
2,843,616
Expense waivers - related parties
975,228
421,892
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
626,273
323,395
Notes payable - related parties
3,500
3,500
Loans - property and equipment, current portion
14,380
13,196
Total current liabilities
4,447,012
3,605,599
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Notes payable - related parties
600,000
600,000
Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion
376,882
359,845
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
852,435
447,062
Deferred tax liabilities
329,984
261,923
Total long-term liabilities
2,159,301
1,668,830
Total liabilities
6,606,313
5,274,429
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized
Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2020
53
53
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,412,519 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2020
37,412
37,412
Additional paid-in capital
9,330,913
9,330,913
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
225,402
(144,744
)
Retained earnings
13,497,484
9,926,262
Total stockholders' equity
23,091,264
19,149,896
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
29,697,577
$
24,424,325
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three-Month Periods Ended December 31,
For the Six-Month Periods Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net revenue
Fund management - related party
$
6,149,415
$
2,839,718
$
13,185,716
$
5,880,287
Food products
2,134,402
1,320,357
4,191,974
2,570,334
Security systems
617,780
733,533
1,297,222
1,506,753
Beauty products and other
1,060,225
902,928
2,032,968
1,866,601
Net revenue
9,961,822
5,796,536
20,707,880
11,823,975
Cost of revenue
2,378,024
1,724,507
4,781,584
3,493,827
Gross profit
7,583,798
4,072,029
15,926,296
8,330,148
Operating expense
General and administrative expense
1,641,196
986,392
3,555,259
2,106,392
Fund operations
799,658
727,450
1,702,498
1,537,287
Marketing and advertising
742,529
634,871
1,540,351
1,210,003
Depreciation and amortization
177,225
150,485
343,124
300,148
Salaries and compensation
2,485,357
1,673,443
4,181,577
3,216,485
Total operating expenses
5,845,965
4,172,641
11,322,809
8,370,315
Income (loss) from operations
1,737,833
(100,612
)
4,603,487
(40,167
)
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense)
55,695
(31,347
)
176,638
(22,458
)
Interest and dividend income
6,799
26,403
15,442
52,239
Interest expense
(10,141
)
(10,246
)
(20,225
)
(21,248
)
Total other income (expense), net
52,353
(15,190
)
171,855
8,533
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,790,186
(115,802
)
4,775,342
(31,634
)
(Provision) benefit of income taxes
(438,398
)
40,888
(1,204,120
)
11,612
Net income (loss)
$
1,351,788
$
(74,914
)
$
3,571,222
$
(20,022
)
Weighted average shares of common stock
Basic
37,412,519
37,412,519
37,412,519
37,368,769
Diluted
38,473,159
37,412,519
38,473,159
37,368,769
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.04
$
(0.00
)
$
0.10
$
(0.00
)
Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.00
)
$
0.09
$
(0.00
)
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
1,351,788
$
(74,914
)
$
3,571,222
$
(20,022
)
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation gain
297,432
135,588
370,146
169,537
Comprehensive income
$
1,649,220
$
60,674
$
3,941,368
$
149,515
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODs ENDING December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Period Ending December 31, 2020
Preferred Stock (Series B)
Common Stock
Number of Shares
Amount
Number of Shares
Par Value
Additional Paid - in Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Retained Earnings
Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at July 1, 2020
53,032
$
53
37,412,519
$
37,412
$
9,330,913
$
(144,744
)
$
9,926,262
$
19,149,896
Gain on currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
72,714
-
72,714
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,219,434
2,219,434
Balance at September 30, 2020
53,032
$
53
37,412,519
$
37,412
$
9,330,913
$
(72,030
)
$
12,145,696
$
21,442,044
Gain on currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
297,432
-
297,432
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,351,788
1,351,788
Balance at December 31, 2020
53,032
$
53
37,412,519
$
37,412
$
9,330,913
$
225,402
$
13,497,484
$
23,091,264
Period Ending December 31, 2019
Preferred Stock (Series B)
Common Stock
Number of Shares
Amount
Number of Shares
Par Value
Additional Paid - in Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Retained Earnings
Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at July 1, 2019
53,032
$
53
37,237,519
$
37,237
$
9,178,838
$
(175,659
)
$
8,152,861
$
17,193,330
Gain on currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
33,949
-
33,949
Common stock issued for services
-
-
175,000
175
-
-
-
175
Common stock issued for services - earned (1)
-
-
-
-
37,366
-
-
37,366
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
54,892
54,892
Balance at September 30, 2019
53,032
$
53
37,412,519
$
37,412
$
9,216,204
$
(141,710
)
$
8,207,753
$
17,319,712
Gain on currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
135,588
-
135,588
Common stock issued for services - earned (1)
-
-
-
-
76,751
-
-
76,751
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(74,914
)
(74,914
)
Balance at December 31, 2019
53,032
$
53
37,412,519
$
37,412
$
9,292,955
$
(6,122
)
$
8,132,839
$
17,457,137
CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Six-Month Period Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
3,571,222
$
(20,022
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
343,124
300,148
Stock based vendor compensation
-
114,292
Bad debt expense
14,075
91
Impairment to inventory value
32,688
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
(1,128
)
688
Gain on disposal of equipment
(2,122
)
-
Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost
231,879
184,876
Decrease (increase) in current assets:
Accounts receivable
(373,656
)
130,917
Accounts receivable - related party
518,364
34,437
Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
292,905
427,260
Inventories
(149,153
)
(207,324
)
Other current assets
82,433
94,986
Decrease (increase) in current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(466,096
)
(781,736
)
Operating lease liabilities
(233,222
)
(184,068
)
Expense waivers - related party
553,336
(37,702
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,414,649
56,843
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition of business
(993,435
)
-
Purchase of real estate and equipment
(30,213
)
(495,579
)
Purchase of investments
(411
)
(29,060
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,024,059
)
(524,639
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Loans - real estate, property and equipment
-
404,518
Repayment of property and equipment loans
(3,445
)
(94,613
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(3,445
)
309,905
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
123,331
208,393
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
3,510,476
50,502
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE
9,826,042
6,495,251
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE
$
13,336,518
$
6,545,753
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest paid
$
7,985
$
8,990
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$
859,320
$
159,363
Non-cash financing and investing activities:
Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease obligations
$
730,741
$
1,150,916
Reclassification of acquisition deposit
$
122,111
$
-
Reclassification of building deposit
$
-
$
178,276
The accompanying notes found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on February 16, 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629849/Concierge-Technologies-Reports-Financial-Results-for-Second-Fiscal-Quarter