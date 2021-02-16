Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for Second Fiscal Quarter

- Revenues Nearly Double, Stockholders' Equity Continues to Rise Over Prior Year -SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results ... Concierge Technologies, Inc.

- Revenues Nearly Double, Stockholders' Equity Continues to Rise Over Prior Year -

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, with strong performances in revenues, net income and stockholders' equity.

The Company reported that for the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenues continued their increase to $10.0 million from $5.8 million for the comparable prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, revenues advanced to $20.7 million from $11.8 million for the same period last year. Net income for the most recent three-month period rose to $1.4 million, equal to $0.04 per share, from a net loss of $75,000, equal to breakeven per share, for the comparable prior year period. Year-to-date net income advanced to $3.6 million, equal to $.09 per share on a fully diluted basis, from a net loss of $20,000, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Concierge said the primary driver for the fiscal 2021 improvement was an increase in assets under management (AUM) at the Company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary to approximately $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared with $2.0 billion at the same time a year ago. Wainwright, which operates under the name, USCF Investments, currently manages nine commodity-oriented exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company's "Other" business segment, which comprised approximately 38% of total revenues in the most recent quarter, versus 51% of revenues in last year's second quarter, were up approximately $1 million year-over-year. The increase was due, in part, to the acquisition of Printstock Products Limited by the Company's New Zealand-based wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.

Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the second fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents grew to $13.3 million from $9.8 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity increased to $23.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $19.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The company has essentially no debt.

"The increase in AUM notwithstanding, the performance of our Other subsidiaries also accounted for a significant portion of our revenue stream and operating income," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "Regardless of the expected variations within the financial sector, we have proven that our model of diversification and decentralized management structure can, and does, produce a sustainable income with significant growth potential. This has become all the more apparent in today's altered world because of the pandemic."

"I am more than pleased with the performance of the management teams at each subsidiary, along with the support of our corporate staff during this difficult calendar year of lock downs, virtual meetings, work-from-home routines and a host of other hurdles," added Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. "During this time, we have managed to acquire yet another profitable company in New Zealand, and to further develop an exciting fintech app at our wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co, which we hope to launch later in the year. All this, while continuing to post profits and build value for our shareholders. I look forward, as I'm sure everyone does, to a return to normalcy and using our new-found strengths to continuing growing our company and adding shareholder value in the future."

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/ , who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.

Marygold & Co, https://marygoldandco.com formed in November 2019 as a development stage corporation headquartered in Denver, CO, seeking to explore opportunities in the Fintech space. Marygold plans to launch a proprietary Fintech mobile app later in the current year.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new fintech venture, continue growing the company and adding shareholder value, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

For more information contact:

Concierge Technologies, Inc.

info@conciergetechnology.net

Tel: 949-429-5370

Financial Tables Follow

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (AUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,322,054 $ 9,813,188 Accounts receivable, net 1,535,480 717,841 Accounts receivable - related parties 2,092,552 2,610,917 Inventories 1,893,717 1,174,603 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 570,539 857,793 Investments 1,826,421 1,820,516 Other current assets 390,069 603,944 Total current assets 21,630,832 17,598,802 Restricted cash 14,464 12,854 Property and equipment, net 1,632,466 1,197,192 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,421,612 733,917 Goodwill 1,043,473 915,790 Intangible assets, net 2,505,157 2,541,285 Deferred tax assets, net 900,878 900,878 Other assets, long - term 548,695 523,607 Total assets $ 29,697,577 $ 24,424,325 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,827,631 $ 2,843,616 Expense waivers - related parties 975,228 421,892 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 626,273 323,395 Notes payable - related parties 3,500 3,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 14,380 13,196 Total current liabilities 4,447,012 3,605,599 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable - related parties 600,000 600,000 Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 376,882 359,845 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 852,435 447,062 Deferred tax liabilities 329,984 261,923 Total long-term liabilities 2,159,301 1,668,830 Total liabilities 6,606,313 5,274,429 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2020 53 53 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,412,519 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2020 37,412 37,412 Additional paid-in capital 9,330,913 9,330,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 225,402 (144,744 ) Retained earnings 13,497,484 9,926,262 Total stockholders' equity 23,091,264 19,149,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,697,577 $ 24,424,325

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, For the Six-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 6,149,415 $ 2,839,718 $ 13,185,716 $ 5,880,287 Food products 2,134,402 1,320,357 4,191,974 2,570,334 Security systems 617,780 733,533 1,297,222 1,506,753 Beauty products and other 1,060,225 902,928 2,032,968 1,866,601 Net revenue 9,961,822 5,796,536 20,707,880 11,823,975 Cost of revenue 2,378,024 1,724,507 4,781,584 3,493,827 Gross profit 7,583,798 4,072,029 15,926,296 8,330,148 Operating expense General and administrative expense 1,641,196 986,392 3,555,259 2,106,392 Fund operations 799,658 727,450 1,702,498 1,537,287 Marketing and advertising 742,529 634,871 1,540,351 1,210,003 Depreciation and amortization 177,225 150,485 343,124 300,148 Salaries and compensation 2,485,357 1,673,443 4,181,577 3,216,485 Total operating expenses 5,845,965 4,172,641 11,322,809 8,370,315 Income (loss) from operations 1,737,833 (100,612 ) 4,603,487 (40,167 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) 55,695 (31,347 ) 176,638 (22,458 ) Interest and dividend income 6,799 26,403 15,442 52,239 Interest expense (10,141 ) (10,246 ) (20,225 ) (21,248 ) Total other income (expense), net 52,353 (15,190 ) 171,855 8,533 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,790,186 (115,802 ) 4,775,342 (31,634 ) (Provision) benefit of income taxes (438,398 ) 40,888 (1,204,120 ) 11,612 Net income (loss) $ 1,351,788 $ (74,914 ) $ 3,571,222 $ (20,022 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 37,412,519 37,412,519 37,412,519 37,368,769 Diluted 38,473,159 37,412,519 38,473,159 37,368,769 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.00 )

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,351,788 $ (74,914 ) $ 3,571,222 $ (20,022 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain 297,432 135,588 370,146 169,537 Comprehensive income $ 1,649,220 $ 60,674 $ 3,941,368 $ 149,515

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODs ENDING December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending December 31, 2020 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (144,744 ) $ 9,926,262 $ 19,149,896 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 72,714 - 72,714 Net income - - - - - - 2,219,434 2,219,434 Balance at September 30, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (72,030 ) $ 12,145,696 $ 21,442,044 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 297,432 - 297,432 Net income - - - - - - 1,351,788 1,351,788 Balance at December 31, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ 225,402 $ 13,497,484 $ 23,091,264

Period Ending December 31, 2019 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,237,519 $ 37,237 $ 9,178,838 $ (175,659 ) $ 8,152,861 $ 17,193,330 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 33,949 - 33,949 Common stock issued for services - - 175,000 175 - - - 175 Common stock issued for services - earned (1) - - - - 37,366 - - 37,366 Net income - - - - - - 54,892 54,892 Balance at September 30, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,216,204 $ (141,710 ) $ 8,207,753 $ 17,319,712 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 135,588 - 135,588 Common stock issued for services - earned (1) - - - - 76,751 - - 76,751 Net loss - - - - - - (74,914 ) (74,914 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,292,955 $ (6,122 ) $ 8,132,839 $ 17,457,137

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Six-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,571,222 $ (20,022 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 343,124 300,148 Stock based vendor compensation - 114,292 Bad debt expense 14,075 91 Impairment to inventory value 32,688 - Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (1,128 ) 688 Gain on disposal of equipment (2,122 ) - Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost 231,879 184,876 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (373,656 ) 130,917 Accounts receivable - related party 518,364 34,437 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 292,905 427,260 Inventories (149,153 ) (207,324 ) Other current assets 82,433 94,986 Decrease (increase) in current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (466,096 ) (781,736 ) Operating lease liabilities (233,222 ) (184,068 ) Expense waivers - related party 553,336 (37,702 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,414,649 56,843 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of business (993,435 ) - Purchase of real estate and equipment (30,213 ) (495,579 ) Purchase of investments (411 ) (29,060 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,024,059 ) (524,639 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Loans - real estate, property and equipment - 404,518 Repayment of property and equipment loans (3,445 ) (94,613 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,445 ) 309,905 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 123,331 208,393 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 3,510,476 50,502 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE 9,826,042 6,495,251 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 13,336,518 $ 6,545,753 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest paid $ 7,985 $ 8,990 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 859,320 $ 159,363 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease obligations $ 730,741 $ 1,150,916 Reclassification of acquisition deposit $ 122,111 $ - Reclassification of building deposit $ - $ 178,276

The accompanying notes found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on February 16, 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.





