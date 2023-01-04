U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Conclusion of share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme was DKK 150 million.

Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 28 December 2022 to 3 January 2023:

 

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

1,095,100

134.70

147,510,224.00

28 December 2022

5,000

104.91

524,550.00

29 December 2022

5,000

104.40

522,000.00

30 December 2022

5,000

104.29

521,450.00

2 January 2023

5,000

104.58

522,900.00

3 January 2023

3,700

107.00

395,900.00

Total

23,700

104.93

2,486,800.00

Accumulated under the programme

1,118,800

134.07

149,997,024.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,227,431 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.01 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buy-back programme has now been concluded since the maximum aggregate purchase price of the program has been reached.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

