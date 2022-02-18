U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.80
    -33.46 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,088.94
    -223.09 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.05
    -158.67 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.36
    -19.73 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.70
    -1.06 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.90
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0870
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,265.23
    -1,589.38 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.80
    -12.98 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Conclusion of share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S


On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 16 February 2022 to 18 February 2022:

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

559,953

112,987,697.23

16 February 2022

3,000

206.63

619,890.00

17 February 2022

4,000

203.59

814,360.00

18 February 2022

2,900

196.55

569,995.00

Total

9,900

2,004,245.00

Accumulated under the programme

569,853

114,991,942.23

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 640,053 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.56 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buy-back programme has now been concluded and the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme has been reached.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Intel Slides After Analyst Day. Wall Street Sees Risks From Foundry Plans.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger says the microprocessor company is the next great growth story, but the rewards are far away, and a lot has to go right.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down From Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., an abrupt departure as the space-tourism company moves from startup phase toward paying flights.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchets Up

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]

  • Why Crocs Stock Dove 16% This Week

    Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shareholders lost ground to the market this week as their stock fell 16% through trading on Thursday compared to a 0.9% decline in the S&P 500. This week's slump was powered by fourth-quarter earnings results that failed to meet Wall Street's high expectations. Crocs announced on Wednesday that it finished a record 2021 on a positive note.

  • DraftKings Projects a Wider-Than-Expected Loss in 2022. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The online sports gambling company says that it expects to reach profitability by one financial measure in late 2023.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.