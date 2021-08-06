U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,536.67
    +1,623.19 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Concord Coalition Says Offset Potholes Should Be Filled

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concord Coalition said today that the Senate should not vote on final passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill until it has found a way to close the $256 billion of deficits between 2021 and 2031 that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates would be added by the legislation.

"They need to fill the budget potholes," said Concord Coalition executive director Robert L Bixby. "Proponents of this bill have said from the beginning that it would be paid for. Under CBO's scoring, that goal has not been met. There is still time, however, to find additional offsets or trim some of the new spending. It's worth the effort. As we move beyond immediate pandemic-related spending, where deficit concerns could be set aside, it is particularly important for policy makers to ensure that new spending commitments do not add to the unsustainable structural path of debt that existed long before the pandemic hit. "

The Concord Coalition is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to fiscal responsibility. Since 1992, Concord has worked to educate the public about the causes and consequences of the federal deficit and debt, and to develop realistic solutions for sustainable budgets. For more fiscal news and analysis, visit concordcoalition.org and follow us on Twitter: @ConcordC

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-coalition-says-offset-potholes-should-be-filled-301350574.html

SOURCE The Concord Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • The US Senate Goes to War Over Crypto Taxation

    With two competing amendments and pressure from the White House and Treasury, crypto taxation is suddenly the crux of the massive infrastructure bill.

  • NYC Push to Plow Pensions’ $265 Billion Into City Hits a Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Lander, the Democratic candidate for New York City comptroller, wants to pump more of the city’s $265 billion of pension assets into apartments for poor and working-class residents, invest in rooftop solar panels and lend to small enterprises owned by women and minorities.But his ambition to use the pensions to invest in the five boroughs will butt up against law and economic reality. Trustees of New York’s five retirement plans, including the mayor and comptroller, have a fi

  • Crypto community slams 'disastrous' new amendment to Biden's big infrastructure bill

    Biden’s major bipartisan infrastructure plan struck a rare chord of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats, but changes it proposes to cryptocurrency regulation are tripping up the bill. The administration intends to pay for $28 billion of its planned infrastructure spending by tightening tax compliance within the historically under-regulated arena of digital currency. The legislation's vocal critics argue that the bill’s effort to do so is slapdash, particularly a bit that would declare anyone “responsible for and regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets” to be a broker, subject to tax reporting requirements.

  • ‘Governor who?’: Ron DeSantis’ popularity tanks as Biden mocks him and Delta ravages state

    Republican and 2024 frontrunner admits it’s ‘Covid season’ as hospitalisation records broken, and approval ratings fall

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • Biden administration supports employers requiring vaccinations: Labor Secretary

    U.S. Secretary&nbsp;of&nbsp;Labor&nbsp;Marty Walsh joins Yahoo Finance’s chief political correspondent Jessica Smith to discuss July’s jobs report and how the administration is looking at possible headwinds including the Delta variant, the impact of the upcoming expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits, and his stance on employers requiring vaccinations as more people return to the office.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • White House responds to 9/11 families' request that Biden not attend memorial events

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

  • Strong July jobs report points to Fed taper this year

    A better-than-expected jobs report for July shows the economy may soon be ready to run with reduced support from the Federal Reserve.

  • Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • This Number Helped These 3 Stocks Push the Dow Jones to Record Levels Friday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is back to record highs now, up 140 points to 35,204 on Aug. 6 at 2:39 p.m. EDT, following the latest jobs report from the Labor Department that exceeded all expectations. The report showed U.S. non-farm employers added 943,000 new jobs in July, and the unemployment rate fell 0.5% to the lowest levels in well over a year. As a result, bank stocks are on the rise today, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) leading the Dow Jones, up nearly 3% or more as of this writing.

  • Fed skepticism builds over the need for a digital dollar

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down Fed's Waller’s skepticism of a Central Bank digital currency improving U.S. payments and outlook on the Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • July jobs report: Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

    U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month, with payroll gains moving in tandem with improving economic activity and consumer mobility during the recovery.

  • The Fed will crash the market if they increase interest rates: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, inflation concerns, and outlook on emerging markets.

  • Sen. Lummis: new crypto amendment 'is going to pass'

    Senator Cynthia Lummis joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the new crypto amendment.