U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.61
    +102.56 (+2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,197.59
    +436.05 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,032.42
    +469.85 (+4.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.34
    +43.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.08
    +0.82 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    +13.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    +0.45 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0074 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0122 (+1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5080
    -0.3990 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,813.85
    +1,707.83 (+8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.58
    +43.92 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Concord Coalition: U.S. Fiscal Outlook Urgently Needs a Course Correction

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its 2022 Long-Term Budget Outlook, projecting yet again a grim fiscal outlook for future generations. Absent any remedial action by Congress, by 2052 our debt to GDP ratio will be 185 percent and the burden of net interest will quadruple, from 1.6 to 7.2 percent of GDP.

Net interest driving long-term federal spending growth.
Net interest driving long-term federal spending growth.

"The numbers in the CBO report are not surprising—daunting, yes, but not surprising. For years The Concord Coalition and other fiscal watchdogs have been calling for urgent attention to the federal government's dangerous addiction to debt. The unsustainable path we're on has enormous negative implications for our economy, our national security, and for generational equity," said Robert L. Bixby, Executive Director of The Concord Coalition

"What is surprising about today's report is that after many years of warnings from experts across the political spectrum, lawmakers in the legislative and executive branches still have done nothing to change course, and in many cases have taken actions that dig the hole deeper," said Bixby.

This year alone (in a "non-Covid" year) Congress is poised to pass legislation that would—over the next decade—spend $680 billion on veterans health care, $250 billion on microchip manufacturing, and billions more on an end-of-year catch-all bill of expiring tax breaks, none of which are likely to include offsets. In the end, legislation passed by this second session of this 117th Congress could add another $1 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

Still, it's not too late to do something this year. Bipartisan, bicameral legislation already exists that can be enacted now that will help pave the way for future, more substantial reforms. Examples include: the Romney-Manchin-Gallagher-Peters TRUST Act (S.1295/H.R.2575), and the Case-Womack-Lummis Sustainable Budget Act (H.R.974/S.1174). Either of these can easily be incorporated into an end-of-year omnibus bill and start the process toward a more fiscally responsible federal budget.

"The alarming budget trajectory shown in CBO's report is not one that anyone planned but it is one that everyone is stuck with. It is the result of spending and tax decisions, thrown together in a random manner over the years with no regard for whether it all adds up, or for the consequences if it doesn't add up. It's time for Washington to lead. No more head-in-the-sand. No more finger-pointing at the other party. No more lame excuses for your own party. People on the campaign trail this fall need to acknowledge the fiscal challenge and give voters at least a hint about what they propose to do about it," concluded Bixby.

The Concord Coalition is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to fiscal responsibility. Since 1992, Concord has worked to educate the public about the causes and consequences of the federal deficit and debt, and to develop realistic solutions for sustainable budgets. For more fiscal news and analysis, visit concordcoalition.org and follow us on Facebook @ConcordCoalition and on Twitter: @ConcordC

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession'

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he does not think the U.S. is in a recession, pointing to a strong jobs market.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, rejecting speculation that the US economy is in recession.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • The Fed’s rate hike means ‘mortgage rates are going to continue to rise’: Economist

    The Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss housing market pullbacks amid the Fed's latest rate hike, recession indicators in employment and wage growth, and inflation.

  • Fed increases key interest rate by 0.75 points again. How will it affect the economy and you?

    The Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for a second straight month to battle inflation that's at a 40-year high.

  • Senate passes $280 billion bill for chips, scientific research in 64-33 vote — here’s what’s in it

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday gives its final approval for a $280 billion bill focused on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.

  • The market is convinced the Fed is 'fighting inflation with all of its talons out': Strategist

    RJ Gallo, Federated Hermes Senior Portfolio Manager, and Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market reactions to the Fed's 75 basis-point rate hike, inflation, and economic indicators amid recession worries.

  • As CHIPS Act advances, Triangle eyes winning another mega-project

    With the passage of the long-awaited CHIPS Act in the U.S. Senate, semiconductor manufacturers could be ready to pull the trigger on expansions. North Carolina has already put up millions to try and secure a large project in the Triangle.

  • Merck avoided billions in U.S. tax by offshoring Keytruda profits - senator

    Drugmaker Merck & Co avoided billions of dollars of U.S. taxes in recent years on its top-selling cancer drug Keytruda by booking all the profits from the treatment outside of the United States, according to an ongoing investigation by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee. The committee's chairman Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon sent a letter to Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis on Wednesday criticizing the drugmaker for refusing to provide all the information the committee has requested. Wyden's office provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.

  • Senate Passes $280 Billion Chips and Science Bill

    The measure includes $52 billion in subsidies and grants for the U.S. semiconductor industry. It now heads to the House of Representatives for a final vote before it's signed into law by President Joe Biden.

  • Chips bill advances in Senate — Here's what's in the $79B legislation

    After over a year of negotiations, Congress appears to be in the home stretch towards passage of a bill that provides $52 billion to the semiconductor industry and a host of other provisions.

  • Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

    (Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second consecutive month to tame soaring inflation.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • Senate passes CHIPS Act, now House must vote

    Chip giant Intel Corp. has been pushing for Congress to approve incentives for months. The Senate passage send the bill to the House.

  • Here's how I'm trading the big Fed decision: veteran derivatives trader

    John Netto, author of "The Global Macro Edge," joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre for a discussion about the Federal Open Market Committee meeting decision and press event by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

  • Fed jacks up interest rates again to combat highest inflation in 41 years

    The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark short-term rate by another 0.75 percentage point, and signaled more rate hikes are coming.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Federal Reserve officials expected to hike interest rate

    The rate is one of several key pieces of economic data expected to be released this week.

  • Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at ‘Woke CEOs’

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized ESG investing and companies including PayPal Holdings Inc., saying he would work with the state legislature to battle what he called a “woke ideology” being promoted by Wall Street banks, asset managers and big tech companies.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Thi

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates sharply in scramble to beat inflation

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for a second straight month in the most aggressive tightening since the 1980s, piling pressure on the Bank of England to stamp down harder on surging prices.