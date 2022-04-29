U.S. markets closed

Concord Medical Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

2 min read
BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers, premium cancer hospitals, and specialty cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to http://ir.ccm.cn.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) is a healthcare provider featuring a full cycle of premium oncology services including cancer diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals and equipping its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system. Collaborating with domestic and international leading intelligence, we are striving to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care. Our network of medically advanced cancer hospitals and clinics and partnered hospitals across China ensures the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients. Because, be the patients' most trusted anti-cancer partner is our vision. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301536673.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

