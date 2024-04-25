Concord Poised to Increase Hipgnosis Bid to Top Blackstone

Vinicy Chan, Michelle F. Davis and Swetha Gopinath
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Music rights investor Concord increased its takeover bid for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. to $1.51 billion, trumping a rival proposal from Blackstone Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Concord has agreed to acquire London-listed Hipgnosis for $1.25 a share, it said in a regulatory filing Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. That’s up from its previously agreed bid of $1.16 per share. Hipgnosis said its board continues to unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favor of the Concord deal.

The revised bid from Nashville-backed Concord, which is backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is just above Blackstone’s latest proposal of $1.24 per share. It represents a 43% premium to Hipgnosis’ closing price on the last trading day before Concord’s earlier offer was announced.

Blackstone said in a statement Thursday that it’s considering its options and that a further announcement will be made “in due course,” urging shareholders to take no action after Concord’s sweetened bid.

In a filing on Thursday, Concord said Hipgnosis holder CCLA Investment Management Ltd. agreed to sell its approximately 4.8% stake to Concord for $1.25 per share. CCLA previously had committed to vote those shares in favor of the Concord bid.

After that sale, Concord has commitments — so-called irrevocable undertakings — from holders of about 21% of Hipgnosis’s shares to agree to the Concord deal. According to Wednesday’s statement, a competing offer would need to be at least 10% above the value of Concord’s latest bid for most of those holders to be able to consider it.

Hipgnosis owns song catalogs from Blondie, the Kaiser Chiefs and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising Concord on the deal, while Hipgnosis is working with Singer Capital Markets and Shot Tower Capital.

The shares rose as much as 1.8% in early trading in London.

--With assistance from Dinesh Nair and Beth Mellor.

(Adds Blackstone response, CCLA stake from fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Daiwa’s Profit More Than Doubles as Trading Booms in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by a surge in trading for Japan’s second-largest brokerage as the country’s benchmark stock index hit a record in the period. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is

  • Hyundai Motor Q1 hurt by weak home sales, doubles down on hybrids, India

    South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co warned on Thursday of intensifying competition and uncertain global economic conditions after posting a 2.4% drop in quarterly profit, hit by a domestic sales plunge. Hyundai's cautious outlook and weak performance contrast with bullish forecasts from its U.S. rivals such as General Motors and Ford Motor Co who this week reported strong profit growth thanks to stable pricing and demand for gasoline-engine vehicles. The once-stellar performer that outdid rivals during the severe global economic downturn more than a decade ago is now facing strong near-term headwinds from its shrinking exposure to China and faltering demand in South Korea.

  • Battery Stocks’ Rally in India May Extend After $2 Billion Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in India’s battery maker stocks this month looks poised to extend amid optimism over further collaborations with foreign vehicle manufacturers. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With Mo

  • 3 South Korean budget airlines still in race for Asiana cargo unit, sources say

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Three South Korean low-cost carriers are currently in the race to buy Asiana Airlines' cargo business, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Among the carriers that participated in the first round of bids, Jeju Air said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it did not participate in the second round. The people initially said four companies had submitted bids in the second round of bidding for the business, but after Jeju Air's filing, they identified Eastar Jet, Air Premia and Air Incheon as having submitted bids.

  • China's largest auto show showcases all-electric future, local brands dominate

    China's largest auto show opened in Beijing on Thursday with the biggest names showing off their latest electric vehicles (EVs), underlining how the world's largest auto market is already in an all-electric state of mind, and isn't looking back. Automakers are set to unveil 117 new models versus 93 at last year's show in Shanghai，while overall 278 new energy vehicles (NEVs) will go on display, seven more than last year, organisers said. The show, which runs through early next month, comes as NEV sales hit a milestone in early April, accounting for over 50% of cars sold in China, auto association data showed.

  • Stock market today: US stocks mixed as traders brace for GDP data and more earnings

    Meta Platforms will report earnings after the closing bell, with Microsoft and Alphabet on deck for Thursday.

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • Blackstone set to purchase Tropical Smoothie Cafe for nearly $2 billion

    Blackstone is entering an agreement with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which started in 1997 in Destin, Florida, to purchase the food chain for nearly $2 billion.

  • AI spending worries cast gloom over Alphabet, Microsoft

    Investors appear to be losing patience with Big Tech's prodigious artificial intelligence investments this week after Meta Platforms signaled deeper spending and a long road to profitability. The concession from Meta in its quarterly report late on Wednesday cast a cloud over Microsoft and Alphabet, which will both report quarterly earnings on Thursday. Meta's stock sank 15% in extended trade after it forecast higher AI spending next year, while Microsoft was down 2%, Alphabet fell 3% and Nvidia dropped 1.4% in reaction.

  • Apple loses top spot in China market with shipments down 6.6% in Q1, data shows

    Honor and Huawei were tied for the top spot, with Honor's market share rising to 17.1% and Huawei's share climbing to 17%, IDC said, while the iPhone maker's market share fell to 15.6%. The IDC declares a statistical tie when the difference between the share of revenue or shipments between two or more vendors is 0.1% or less. "Apple's price promotions in the quarter were unable to mitigate the impact of the intense competition from Android players," Arthur Guo, senior research analyst at IDC China said in the report.