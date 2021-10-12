U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6090
    +0.2870 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,509.51
    -1,587.24 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Concord Servicing reports Contact Center customer success metrics

Concord Servicing, Inc.
·4 min read

Personal service, convenience, reliable technology team up for customer service excellence

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord Servicing Corporation is seeing consistently high customer service satisfaction since implementing its new Genesys Cloud™-powered collections call center system last summer.

Better customer interactions and billpaying convenience are driving up customer satisfaction ratings—which is leading to improved collections and better portfolio performance.

Clients, collections customers and call center employees all report enhanced outcomes since implementing the new system. Clients are receiving robust and up-to-the-minute reporting about both quantity and quality of customer interactions. Customers are benefitting from shorter call hold times, reliable information, and new secure self-service payment and account options—on a state-of-the-art platform. Contact center employees report that Genesys® is helping them do their jobs more productively and positively.

Using the new system, implemented with partner Avtex, Concord has seen a 400 percent increase in such customer self-service usage as making PCI-compliant credit card and check payments. For customers connecting by phone, hold times have been substantially reduced and reps can focus more effectively on fielding questions and addressing concerns in a completely secure environment. Full bilingual voice call options also can be accessed.

Success is being fueled by easily accessible live personal service that complements Genesys automated technology. Notes Josh Burack, Concord Program Manager: “Automated technology offers the opportunity for fast, convenient, and satisfying consumer transactions. But, if it’s not reliable and accurate, consumers quickly seek personal service to work out issues and receive guidance and reassurance. Having solutions which offer the best of both options leads to happier customers.”

He adds, “We’re a loan servicer that has experienced over three-plus decades the critical need to create a robust balance of personal service, convenience, and technology to satisfy clients, their customers, partners, and other stakeholders. State-of-the-art Genesys® technology is helping us continuously improve in this area.”

Following are important tips fueling contact center success—and that can be applied to help achieve optimum customer service outcomes for businesses:

1. Create value. State-of-the-art contact center technology must create value for consumers and contact center reps alike. Fast and convenient solutions provide answers and meet the needs of consumers—leading to improved customer satisfaction and better opportunity for reps to handle calls efficiently, in turn favorably impacting employee morale.

2. Show sincerity and a can-do attitude. When called upon, either as a result of a mishap with automated technology or to address other issues, reps must be sincere, authentic, sympathetic, and focused on resolution. Canned explanations and scripted apologies won’t cut it. Even if the rep doesn’t have all the answers, there must be a commitment to find them, and follow through on the commitment.

3. Make improved personal contact options easy, direct, and reliable. When deploying new technology, whether in beta form or beyond, let customers know how they can quickly connect them with a rep. And let them know the truth—that it’s new, may have some glitches, and that you will work diligently to correct anything both systemically and with the impacted customer. Where appropriate, bring them into the process to help troubleshoot and provide feedback.

4. Build in robust reporting and analytics. Besides the technology’s core functionality, make sure its reporting and feedback systems can identify trends, challenges, and needs in near real-time—so that appropriate resources and needed repairs can be handled quickly. When these systems can be coordinated with department personnel charged with maintaining the technology instead of overworked IT departments, the timeline can be substantially expedited.

5. Provide easy—but not overblown—ways to rate experiences. As with most systems these days, customer feedback helps drive further improvements. Three elements are key to the success of this effort: Make it quick, convenient, and non-salesy. In the current, intel-obsessed survey environment, there is a strong tendency to ask too often, too many questions, try too hard to get positive reviews, and just generally browbeat the customer for feedback that can become part of a marketing campaign.

When ramping up technology, make sure everything supporting it is up to speed as well.

###

About Concord Servicing Corporation
Founded in 1988, Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers (and their customers) in a variety of asset classes—including home improvement, solar, energy efficiency, and vacation ownership. Three-plus decades and a positive reputation among existing clients and partners document the ability to handle new challenges efficiently, accurately, and completely. Concord's corporate headquarters and base of operations is in Scottsdale, AZ, with a regional office in Mexico City and a staff of 275+ professionals. Concord services 2 million+ consumer obligations, with a portfolio size of $7.7 billion ($2 billion+ is in asset-backed securitizations). In addition to primary loan servicing, Concord also serves as a master/backup servicer for approximately 110,000 loans with combined balances of $2.25 billion. www.concordservicing.com

CONTACT: Kyle Derry Concord Servicing, Inc. (480) 214-2995 KDerry@concordservicing.com


