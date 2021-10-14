Concord Summit Capital Announces the Commencement of Concord Summit Fund-1

Concord Summit Fund-1, principally owned by Summit Investment Management and Concord Wilshire Capital, closed it first real estate transaction in the self-storage industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Concord Summit Capital ("CSCap"), has formed and launched Concord Summit Fund-1, headquartered in Miami, Florida, as its first real estate investment platform to deploy capital. Concord Summit Fund-1 has formed strategic alliances with its two principals, Concord Wilshire Capital and Summit Investment Management, as well as other strategic partners, to develop innovative, state-of-the-art self-storage facilities in select markets in the U.S. ("Strategic Alliance") under their Concord Summit Storage flag. The Strategic Alliance will identify, finance, re-finance, develop, construct, manage and sell ground-up or existing self-storage facilities and related mixed-use properties. Concord Summit Storage plans to invest in and develop 40 facilities over the next four years at a total cost of approximately $480 million. Concord Summit Fund-1 will provide the equity capital and obtain structured financing for its facilities. The fund will also provide rescue capital for existing self-storage facilities and equity capital for other strategic real estate investments.

On August 25, 2021, Concord Summit Storage acquired interest in two facilities located in Atlanta, Georgia, and has since entered into agreements to acquire and develop five additional self-storage facilities: Two in the Atlanta MSA, two in the Tampa Bay MSA and one in the Boston MSA, at a total estimated cost of $92.5 million. Of that, $22 million will receive equity capital from Concord Summit Fund-1 and $70.5 million will be funded with structured financing. Concord Summit Storage will engage a leading self-storage facility operator and brand franchise in the U.S. to manage the facilities.

"Over the last decade, the self-storage industry has consistently performed throughout economic cycles and outperformed all other commercial real estate sectors, with average returns of over 20%. According to Mordor Intelligence Research, the valuation of the self-storage market reached $87.65 billion USD in 2019 and will grow to $115.62 billion by 2025. We have plenty of aggressive debt and equity capital available for this market," said Kevin O'Grady, Managing Director of CSCap.

Story continues

Summit Investment Management is an investment company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, led by CJ Burger. Concord Wilshire is a national real estate development and investment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, led by Nate Sirang. Concord Summit Capital is a leading financial advisory firm, headquartered in Miami, Florida, led by Kevin O'Grady as its Managing Director.

About Concord Summit Capital

Concord Summit Capital is a leading intermediary between sponsors and providers of capital for commercial real estate debt and equity financing. CSCap provides three independent services across its investment platforms. The Advisory team provides fee-based advisory services for debt and equity transactions for commercial real estate capitalizations, ranging from $3 million to $1 billion; the Investment team acquires distressed assets and non-performing loans from all banks and financial institutions across the nation; and the CSCap Fund team invests in commercial real estate debt and equity structures in transactions ranging from $2 million to $35 million. For more details, please see www.concordsummit.com.

About Summit Investment Management

Summit Investment Management invests in and manages distressed and underperforming commercial debt and other financial instruments. Since its inception, Summit has closed in excess of 400 transactions with institutions across the country, including under-performing and distressed debt, corporate restructurings, and in complex opportunistic credits and joint ventures. Since its inception, Summit has invested more than $1.5 billion across a spectrum of industries and capital structures with transactions ranging in size from $1 million to $75 million. Summit Investment Management has been in business for 19 years. (www.summit-investment.com)

About Concord Wilshire

Concord Wilshire is a nationally recognized leader in residential, resort, and mixed-use real estate development and construction with over $10 billion in total value of developed and acquired assets. Since 1992, Concord Wilshire has been developing, constructing, and investing in distinguished real estate assets in major markets throughout the United States. An award winning company, Concord Wilshire has received an array of accolades for many of its developments throughout the nation, in recognition of its commitment to development, marketing, architectural design, and interior design. Concord Wilshire has a successful and extensive track record that spans multiple investment cycles. (www.concordwilshire.com)

Contact:

Todd Templin, BoardroomPR

ttemplin@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

SOURCE: Concord Summit Capital





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/668220/Concord-Summit-Capital-Announces-the-Commencement-of-Concord-Summit-Fund-1



