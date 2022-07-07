U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Concord Technologies announces expanded Partner Program for its suite of solutions

·2 min read

Concord Technologies offers Partners access to integrated cloud faxing and document automation for their customers.

SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation solutions, announced today an expanded Partner Program for its Cloud Fax solutions.

Concord Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Concord Technologies)
Concord Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Concord Technologies)

Partners can now provide their customers access to Concord's Cloud Fax services directly through a dedicated account — or integrate Concord Technologies services seamlessly under their own brand.

The Concord Technologies Partner Program is ideal for:

  • Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who are focused on the U.S. healthcare market and serve a customer base with significant fax- or document-centric data transmission processes.

  • Resellers of unified communication (UC) workflow and related technologies that enhance the ability of entities along the healthcare continuum to operate efficiently while meeting security protocols.

  • Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who build packaged, custom applications that need a secure, reliable data-delivery process embedded within them.

"We're excited to expand our Partner Program to integrate with market leaders and known innovators who need secure, reliable document delivery," says Chris Myers, VP Sales at Concord Technologies. "This partnership will fit into existing workflows and improve the sending, receiving, and storage of vital records and patient data."

The expansion of the Partner Program at Concord Technologies means partner's customers will benefit from access to reliable cloud faxing solutions, better document automation, and no-cost customer service along with other features. The program also expands benefits given to Concord's new and existing partners.

More information on Concord Technologies Partner Program can be found at https://info.concord.net/partners

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies helps organizations in healthcare and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is a leading cloud fax solution in healthcare in the U.S. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Media Contact

Chad Van Alstin
KNB Communications(203) 504-8230
cvanalstin@knbcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-technologies-announces-expanded-partner-program-for-its-suite-of-solutions-301582558.html

SOURCE Concord Technologies

