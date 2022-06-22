U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.28
    +24.49 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,669.88
    +139.63 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.16
    +106.86 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.94
    -2.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.69
    -4.83 (-4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.31 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1510
    -0.1560 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8650
    -0.7920 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.62
    -994.79 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.61
    -59.44 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Concorde Career Colleges Dental Hygiene Students receive $40,000 in Scholarships from Heartland Dental

·3 min read

Leading Dental Support Organization Announces National Scholarship Winners in Dental Hygiene

MISSION, Kan. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges and Heartland Dental are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship, a $40,000 awards package created to help future dental hygienists provide lifetime care and positive patient experiences.

Concorde Career Colleges
Concorde Career Colleges

Heartland Dental, one of the nation's largest dental support organizations, supports hygienists and their education, recognizing their important role in delivering great patient care. With national growth in dental hygienist job openings predicted to increase 11% over the next decade, both Concorde Career Colleges and Heartland Dental understand the current demand for these healthcare professionals, which led to the announcement of these scholarships in late 2021.

"At Heartland Dental, we're committed to investing in the future of dental hygienists. These incredible professionals are deeply rooted in our communities and those who choose this career have the chance to change peoples' lives forever," said Cathy Telles, Program Manager of Externships & College Partnerships for Heartland Dental. "In recognition of our appreciation for these important individuals, we are thrilled to award the 2022 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarships as a way to support hygienists and provide them the chance to continue their education, develop leadership skills and become mentors within their community."

The 16 Concorde Career College/Concorde Career Institute recipients of individual $2,500 scholarships include:

  • Lauren Jardino, Aurora

  • Jasmina Krkalic, Aurora

  • Kaelynn Kendrick, Dallas

  • Riya Patel, Dallas

  • Monica Amaya, Grand Prairie

  • Ana Martinez, Grand Prairie

  • Ashley Brown, Kansas City

  • Katelynn Norris, Kansas City

  • Alaina Crowder, Memphis

  • Agneris Falcon-Gonzalez, Orlando

  • Tracey Khan, Orlando

  • Jasalynn Applin, San Antonio

  • Justine Else, San Antonio

  • Katarina Valdez, San Antonio

  • Rossana Canetti Gonzalez, Tampa

  • Desiree Morales, Tampa

"Concorde Career Colleges is grateful to Heartland Dental for recognizing our dental hygiene program graduates for the role they play in improving the health, wellness and happiness of patients," said Jami Frazier, CEO of Concorde Career Colleges. "Heartland's investment in these highly qualified students helps amplify our commitment to the healthcare community. These students are tomorrow's professionals, working everywhere from public health, and specialty practices to private and group practices, and hospital-based dental clinics."

For more information on Concorde's scholarship process, please visit www.concorde.edu.

Contact:
Shea Stickler
Vice President, Marketing, Concorde Career Colleges
sstickler@concorde.edu

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.
Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

About Heartland Dental
Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,400 doctors in over 1,600 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For more information, please visit heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concorde-career-colleges-dental-hygiene-students-receive-40-000-in-scholarships-from-heartland-dental-301572481.html

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • FDA Rejects Acer Therapeutics - Relief Therapeutics' Urea Cycle Disorder Candidate

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs). The CRL states: "[The FDA's] field investigator could not complete inspection of [Acer's third-party contract packaging manufacturer] because the facility was not ready for inspection. Satisfactory inspection is required before [the NDA]

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Kibo School gets $2M to offer online STEM degrees to students in Africa

    When she was 10 years old, Ope Bukola’s family relocated from Nigeria to the U.S., where she advanced her studies to later pursue a degree in economics. Exposed to the top-of-the-line education at New York University, she wondered how her friends in Nigeria and other bright students in Africa could access the same. Omu is the former dean at Africa Leadership University while Cobb is a master teacher at Flatiron School who previously worked as curriculum engineer at Make School.

  • Who Is Elon Musk? What Is His Claim to Fame?

    Entrepreneur Elon Musk has achieved global fame as the chief executive (CEO) of electric autos maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and CEO of the private space company SpaceX. Musk co-founded PayPal (PYPL), was an early investor in several tech companies, and in April 2022 he began negotiations for a deal to take Twitter Inc. (TWTR) private. Musk first achieved that distinction in 2021, surpassing Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Purdue graduate slams alternative student loan, suspended by the university: ‘It was extremely difficult, before I got my monthly payments down, to be able to pay rent, buy food’

    Alternative student loans are an attractive option to avoid taking on traditional student loans. But be aware of the risks.

  • COVID cases surge again in Europe as Moderna says its booster candidate protects against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants

    COVID cases are again surging in Europe, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that are deemed to be 10% to 15% more infectious than earlier variants and are spreading fast in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Cancer

    Your blood type can reveal a lot about you like personality traits, but it can also indicate certain health issues you're at greater risk for such a cancer. Specific blood types have been associated with various cancers, however there are lifestyle choices you can make to help lower the risk according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away". 1 Lung Cancer Dr. JB Kirby a doctorate-pre

  • Krystal Biotech applies for biologics license for gene therapy

    Krystal Biotech Inc. has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission for one of its gene therapies to treat a rare genetic skin disorder. Pittsburgh-based Krystal (Nasdaq: KRYS) said it had filed a biologics license application for beremagene geperpavec, also known as B-VEC, in the treatment of people with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is a skin disorder that often occurs at birth and involves blistering and scarring throughout the whole body and a potential for squamous cell carcinoma.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • I'm a Virus Expert and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, it's not. Cases are spiking in many areas and although safety precautions have been lifted, trying to avoid COVID is still recommended because there can be long lasting damaging effects that harm overall health and lingering symptoms that can continue for months. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with different virus experts who explain what to know about COVID right now, when to still wear a mask and places to avoid in an effort to prevent getting

  • Black patients more likely to be diagnosed with late stage lung cancer, regardless of income, education level

    Story at a glance Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in America, and disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities. Looking at data collected between 2004 and 2016, researchers assessed late-stage diagnosis rates among different racial/ethnic populations. After adjusting for insurance type, treatment facility type, and other factors, Black individuals were more likely…

  • Hammerling-Hodgers: Got small, red bumps? Don't wait. See your dermatologist immediately

    Hidradenitis suppurative is an inflammatory skin condition that can be localized throughout the body, specifically armpits, breasts and the groin.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Biden administration is writing a plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes

    The Biden administration is writing a plan that would order cigarette manufacturers to cut nicotine levels.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis starts school board endorsements, including Fred Lowry in Volusia

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed Fred Lowry in the Volusia County School Board District 5 race.

  • Moderna to Build New Vaccine Facility in the U.K.

    Moderna said it would manufacture vaccines in the U.K. as part of a deal with the British government aimed at ensuring speedy access to mRNA vaccines in the event of future pandemics.

  • Quest Diagnostics Brings “Green Bronx Machine” to Denver High School, Where Students Grow Produce in Tower Gardens

    Students at Denver’s Academy of Urban Learning (AUL) High School harvested their first crop of fresh greens and vegetables from an indoor tower garden they’ve been tending since earlier this semester.