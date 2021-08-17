Concordia appoints 60 Advisors & Senior Advisors for 2021-22
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit working to strengthen the partnering ecosystem, today announces the appointment of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors to its organization for the 2021-22 term.
"This impressive group of individuals from across a multitude of sectors, industries, and geographies will play an instrumental role in guiding the direction, development, and growth of Concordia over the next 12 months," commented Concordia's Co-Founders, Matthew Swift & Nicholas Logothetis. "From lending their insight into policy developments to sharing their expertise on innovations in their respective industries, we're fortunate to be working closely with these 60 individuals over the coming months."
Concordia's Advisors and Senior Advisors are carefully selected by Concordia's executive leadership, Leadership Council, Board of Directors, and staff, and serve for a one-year term. The program had over 125 nominations this year, and Concordia has appointed a total of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors.
Concordia's 2021-22 Senior Advisors:
Germán Alcayde, Executive Chairman, Atlantic Business Consulting
Armand Arton, President, Arton Capital
Jeanne E. Branthover, Managing Partner, Head of the Global Financial Services Practice, DHR International
Rodney Ferguson, President & CEO, Winrock International
Bart Friedman, Partner & Senior Counsel, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
Michelle Giuda, Executive Vice President of Geopolitical Strategy & Risk, Weber Shandwick
Adriana Henriquez, Chief Operating Officer, Makeba
John Jovanovic, Former Investment Director, Mercuria
Holly Kuzmich, Executive Director, George W. Bush Institute
James H. Lowry, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, Founder & CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group Ltd
Stewart D. McLaurin, President, The White House Historical Association
Gary Officer, President & CEO, Center for Workforce Inclusion
Morgan Ortagus, Partner, Rubicon Founders
Tracy Palandjian, Co-Founder & CEO, Social Finance
Amb. Capricia Penavic Marshall, President, Global Engagement Strategies LLC; Ambassador-in-Residence, Atlantic Council
Paul Rossi, Executive Director, Driving Change PBC
Amb. Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, CEO, FEEEDS Advocacy Initiative
Caroline Scullin, Global Communications Strategy
Nangula Uaandja, CEO, Namibian Investment Promotion Board
Charity Wallace, Founder & President, Wallace Global Impact
Sherrie Rollins Westin, President, Sesame Workshop
Hon. William Zarit, Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group
Concordia's 2021-22 Advisors:
Vikrum Aiyer, Deputy Director, ACLU
Martha L. Aponte, Deputy Mission Director, USAID/Colombia
Rachael Baitel, Chief of Staff, Russell Street Ventures
Mickey Bergman, Vice President, Richardson Center for Global Engagement
Michael Blake, Founder & CEO, Atlas Strategy Group
Chris Campbell, Chief Strategist, Kroll
Shelly Cano Kurtz, Co-Founder & CMO, X4Impact
Cordell Carter, Executive Director, Socrates Program, Aspen Institute
Noëlla Coursaris Musunka, Founder & CEO, Malaika
Porter DeLaney, Founding Partner, Kyle House Group
Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO, International Council on Metals & Mining
Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria
Stephanie Foster, Partner, Smash Strategies
Mary Margaret Frank, Academic Director, Institute for Business in Society, Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia
Kate Friedrich, Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Thomson Reuters
Tariye Gbadegesin, Managing Director & CEO, ARM Harith Infrastructure Fund
Hagar Hajjar Chemali, Founder & CEO, Greenwich Media Strategies
Dan Hoffman, Independent Consultant, BGR
Audrey Hruby, Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
Dave King, CEO, Digitalis
Marisa Lee, Co-Founder, Supportal
Lisa Manley, Vice President of Global Sustainability, Mars
Natalia Moreno, Vice President of Marketing & Community, Mubadala Capital - US Ventures
Richard Parker, Former Assistant Administrator for Legislative & Public Affairs, USAID
Joshua Sandler, Co-Founder & CEO, Lori Systems
Nili Sarit Yossinger, Executive Director, Refugee Congress
Donniell Silva, Senior Director of Global Programming, Milken Institute
Hon. Douglas A. Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, Orchard Global Asset Management
Genevieve Taft-Vazquez, Global Director, The Coca-Cola Company
Erica Tavares, Chief Development Officer, USA for UNHCR
Tatiana Torres, Vice President of Global Affairs, SKDK
Joshua Walker, President & CEO, The Japan Society
Teryn Wolfe, Founder & CEO, Measurement Matters
Gwen Young, Chief Operating Officer, Women Business Collective
Julia Yun Hulme, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Omnia Strategy
Alberto Zilio, Director, Public Affairs Europe, AT&T
For more information on Concordia's Advisor program click here or contact Ben Plumer at bplumer@concordia.net.
About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.
