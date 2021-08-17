U.S. markets closed

Concordia appoints 60 Advisors & Senior Advisors for 2021-22

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit working to strengthen the partnering ecosystem, today announces the appointment of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors to its organization for the 2021-22 term.

"This impressive group of individuals from across a multitude of sectors, industries, and geographies will play an instrumental role in guiding the direction, development, and growth of Concordia over the next 12 months," commented Concordia's Co-Founders, Matthew Swift & Nicholas Logothetis. "From lending their insight into policy developments to sharing their expertise on innovations in their respective industries, we're fortunate to be working closely with these 60 individuals over the coming months."

Concordia's Advisors and Senior Advisors are carefully selected by Concordia's executive leadership, Leadership Council, Board of Directors, and staff, and serve for a one-year term. The program had over 125 nominations this year, and Concordia has appointed a total of 60 Advisors and Senior Advisors.

Concordia's 2021-22 Senior Advisors:

Concordia's 2021-22 Advisors:

For more information on Concordia's Advisor program click here or contact Ben Plumer at bplumer@concordia.net.

About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-appoints-60-advisors--senior-advisors-for-2021-22-301357310.html

SOURCE Concordia

