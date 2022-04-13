U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the Annual Report for 2021

·1 min read

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2021 in Swedish is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document. A summary web version of the Annual Report is also available to read on the Company's website.

The English translation of the Annual Report will be published in late April 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 5 May 2022.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 17.30 CEST on 13 April 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-ab--publ--releases-the-annual-report-for-2021,c3545955

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3545955/1564218.pdf

Concordia Maritime Årsredovisning 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-maritime-ab-publ-releases-the-annual-report-for-2021-301525053.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

