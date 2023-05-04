Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2023
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Stable earnings and reduced fleet
Total income Q1: SEK 95.6 (124.1) million
EBITDA Q1: SEK 37.6 (29.7) million
Result before tax Q1: SEK 2.9 (-30.4) million
Result per share after tax Q1: SEK 0.06 (-0.64)
Events in the first quarter
Stena Provence delivered to buyer
Repayment of debt, MSEK 156
Continued evaluation of future business opportunities
Events after the end of the quarter
Sale of Stena Penguin agreed
Key figures
Total income, SEK million: 95.6 (124.1)
EBITDA, SEK million: 37.6 (29.7)
EBITDA, USD million: 3.6 (3.2)
Operating result, SEK million: 14.3 (-12.5)
Result before tax, SEK million: 2.9 (-30.4)
Result after tax, SEK million: 3.0 (-30.5)
Equity ratio, %: 40 (14)
Return on equity, %: 42 (neg)
Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 161.9 (34.5)
Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.06 (-0.64)
Equity per share, SEK: 8.64 (5.80)
Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4 May 2023, at 09.00 CEST.
