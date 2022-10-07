U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Concordia Maritime's New market update: October 2022

·1 min read

  • Historically firm crude- and product tanker rates

  • Firm vessel values

  • Low newbuilding ordering

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet as well as the demand for oil and the development of inventory levels.

The ambition is to publish the report at the beginning of each month going forward.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
0704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

