U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.75
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,061.00
    -56.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,981.25
    -42.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.40
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.15
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1432
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7320
    +0.5140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,333.94
    +845.41 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.46
    +13.64 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.95
    +14.27 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Concordium blockchain unveils novel solution to combat greenwashing with the world's most data-driven carbon offsets

·2 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium is proud to raise the bar for carbon credits and announce a partnership with Carbotanix (CTX), one of the most data-driven carbon offsets on the market.

In an effort to restore trust in the offset process by making it data driven and transparent, Carbotanix's carbon offset token is going to be built entirely on the Concordium blockchain, the world's first, science-backed blockchain with an ID-layer at the protocol level designed with sustainability and governance in mind.

Developed through remote sensing and continuous monitoring, Carbotanix provides one metric tonne of CO2 offset while Concordium's identity framework makes it possible for the first time to trace ID back to the source.

This innovative solution, which combines remote sensed data with blockchain technology to ensure a new level of trust, was devised to combat greenwashing practices like double-counted credits, which is essential to achieving net-zero emissions. While global carbon markets grew to $272 billion in 2020, they may still need to grow fiftyfold for companies to meet 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals. Concordium's ID framework guarantees that only verified partners can issue carbon credits thus scaling the market with trust at the very centre.

Additionally, Carbotanix ensures a fair distribution of profits, with 51% staying with the beneficial landowner partner and 20% being reinvested back into reforestation, eco-restoration and expansion.

"Carbotanix team has, after a thorough market due diligence process, chosen Concordium as the right blockchain partner, in order to launch the first in class data validated carbon sequestration units, that will be the golden standard of carbon credits on the blockchain. The Concordium Team has shown excellence in all aspects of the project development process and we feel comfortable to launch the CTX token via the CCD ecosystem,"  says Andre Rafnsson, CEO at Carbotanix

"Sustainability has always been a priority for Concordium, from the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism to the programming language, all our choices are always working towards the best practices. Being chosen by one of the most data driven carbon offset on the market is an honour for us," said Lone Fønss Schrøder, CEO of Concordium.

Contact:
Maria Pelch
contact@concordium.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordium/r/concordium-blockchain-unveils-novel-solution-to-combat-greenwashing-with-the-world-s-most-data-drive,c3633449

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/concordium/i/carbotanix-x-concordium,c3091073

Carbotanix x Concordium

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordium-blockchain-unveils-novel-solution-to-combat-greenwashing-with-the-worlds-most-data-driven-carbon-offsets-301627910.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Prospects

    Increased solar installations and production tax credits made available to U.S. solar industry, thanks to IRA, should boost solar stocks amid supply chain challenges. You may buy Zacks Solar Industry players like ENPH, CSIQ and SUNW.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs a New Energy Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Costs for shipping energy are surging as Europe’s scramble for supplies creates a shortage of vessels to carry essential fuels this winter. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Stud

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • What to know about the record-breaking heat wave in Columbia and Thursday's official start of fall

    Temperatures soared to 96 degrees on Monday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 2000.

  • Norway Wealth Fund Sets Net-Zero Target for Portfolio Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund will require the companies it invests in to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, joining many global investors in setting such goals to prevent the financial risks from a “delayed transition.” Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes

  • Tracking Hurricane Fiona

    Tracking Hurricane Fiona

  • These tech companies are accelerating permanent carbon removal to save the planet

    Shopify and Alphabet are among the companies backing a funding mechanism, which has previously been used in vaccine development, to help carbon removal companies scale up.

  • Haidai: devastated cities of Luhansk Oblast will not survive the winter

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:10 Serhii Haidai, chairman of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, notes that it is impossible to have a heating season in the occupied Luhansk Oblast, exactly where active hostilities have continued.

  • South Floridians visiting Puerto Rico riding out Hurricane Fiona

    Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday and some South Florida residents are in Puerto Rico currently, riding out the storm.

  • Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits

    Nanmadol is one of the worst typhoons to strike Japan, with flooding and landslides expected.

  • Investors Commit $7.1 Trillion of Assets in Pursuit of 1.5°C Climate Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- A coalition of pension funds and insurance companies that includes Allianz SE, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Zurich Insurance Group AG have committed to managing $7.1 trillion of assets in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Bi

  • Videocast; Tracking Hurricane Fiona

    No rain, sunshine and upper 80s.

  • Fortescue to Spend $6.2 Billion to Curb Iron Ore Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group will spend $6.2 billion over the next decade to decarbonize its iron ore operations, as the Australian miner founded by billionaire Andrew Forrest attempts to eliminate fossil fuels from its business by 2030. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Sn

  • ECB to Avoid Climate Laggards’ Longer Debt in Historic Tilt

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will limit purchases of longer-term debt issued by companies that rank poorly under a new scoring system created to screen out polluters and tackle climate change.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinT

  • Hurricane Fiona brings life-threatening floods, storm damage to Puerto Rico

    Hurricane Fiona is moving across the Dominican Republic and still dumping rain all over Puerto Rico early Monday.

  • Hurricane Fiona slams Puerto Rico

    The governor of the island is calling the damage “catastrophic” as the storm leaves communities devastated and without power. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022 for Under $45,000

    Electric vehicles are still more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, but even if you're on a budget, you can likely find an EV within your price range. To find the best affordable EVs for...

  • New Nike program would create greenspaces in cities to mitigate climate change

    The Oregon company will give $2 million to a nonprofit in hopes of building a pro-environment campaign.

  • Funding a More Sustainable Future

    A generation ago, assessing a company’s potential was often confined to a review of its balance sheet.