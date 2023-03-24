Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the chemical admixtures market are Sika AG, BASF SE, CICO Technologies, RPM International, Fosroc Inc., Mapei SpA, CHRYSO S.A.S, Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Cemex S.

a.b. De C.v., Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co Ltd., Buildtech Products, Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Polisan Kimya San A.S, and Flowcrete Group Ltd.



The global concrete admixtures market grew from $14.79 billion in 2022 to $15.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The concrete admixtures market is expected to grow to $18.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



Concrete admixture market consists of sales of chemical-based admixture and mineral-based admixture.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Concrete admixtures are natural or manufactured chemicals or additives added during concrete mixing to enhance specific properties such as workability, durability, or early/final strength of the fresh or hardened concrete. Concrete admixture is a construction material composed of cement, fine aggregates (sand) and coarse aggregates (small stones) mixed with water which hardens with time.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the concrete admixture market in 2022. The regions covered in the chemical admixtures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of concrete admixtures are water reducing admixtures, water-proofing admixtures, accelerating admixtures, air-entraining agents, retarding admixtures, and others.Water-reducing admixture refers to admixtures usually reduce the required water content for a concrete mixture by about 5 to 10%.



Consequently, concrete containing a water-reducing admixture needs less water to reach a required slump. It is applied through reinforced and non-reinforced process, and used in several sectors such as commercial, residential, infrastructure, and industrial.



The increasing demand from the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the concrete admixture market going forward.Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Concrete admixture enables the construction business to speed up the entire project by facilitating the establishment of climate-controlled facilities and enhancing specific properties of fresh or hardened concrete.For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020.



Therefore, the increasing demand from the construction sector will drive the concrete admixture market growth.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete admixture market.Remarkable advances in the technology of cement materials, mineral additions, and admixtures, combined with advancements in production methods, have resulted in a diverse range of high-performance concretes capable of providing cost-effective, environmentally sound solutions for the most demanding applications.



Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new products to strengthen their market position.For instance, In June 2021, CEMEX, a Mexico-based company that manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete, launched "Vertua Ultra Zero" concrete using cutting-edge technology.



This technology reduces its carbon footprint by reducing carbon footprint by 70%, neutralizing the remaining 30% through off-setting efforts. Vertua Ultra Zero concrete is a fundamental step in achieving 2050 goal of delivering net-zero CO2 concrete globally.



In December 2021, Saint-Gobain, a France-based company dealing with construction and waterproofing chemicals, acquired all of the outstanding shares of GCP Applied Technologies for approximately € 2.0 billion. This acquisition of GCP is an excellent and significant step for Saint-Gobain to reinforce its worldwide leadership in construction chemicals further and strengthen its geographic presence in North America and emerging markets. GCP Applied Technologies is a US-based company that provides high-performance construction products.



The countries covered in the chemical admixtures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The concrete admixtures market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides concrete admixtures market statistics, including concrete admixtures industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a concrete admixtures market share, detailed concrete admixtures market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the concrete admixtures industry.

