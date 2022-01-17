U.S. markets closed

Concrete Admixtures Market Expected Worth USD 31.44 Billion by 2028 | Global Concrete Admixtures Industry Share, Business Revenue, Outlook and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in concrete admixtures market are Buildtech Products (India), Sika AG (Switzerland), RAZON ENGINEERING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED (India), Flowcrete Group Ltd. (India), MBCC Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.), RPM International Inc (U.S.), Fosroc International Inc (U.K.), Mapei S.P.A (Italy), CICO Technologies Ltd (India), CHRYSO S.A.S (France) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete admixtures market size was USD 18.05 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.09 billion in 2021 to USD 31.44 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Concrete Admixtures Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our experts, these admixtures are artificial or natural components, which are used through or beforehand the concrete mixing procedure. The foremost intention of utilizing these admixtures is to offer erosion or oxidization resistance, sturdiness, workability, compressive forte, and appearance capability characteristics to the constructed structures. Therefore, the promptly rising construction industry is expected to augment the implementation of concrete, which in turn shall upsurge the demand for product and bolster concrete admixtures market growth during the forecast period.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/concrete-admixtures-market-102832


List of Key Players Covered in the Concrete Admixtures Market Report:

  • Buildtech Products (India)

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)

  • RAZON ENGINEERING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

  • Flowcrete Group Ltd. (India)

  • MBCC Group (Germany)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.)

  • RPM International Inc (U.S.)

  • Fosroc International Inc (U.K.)

  • Mapei S.P.A (Italy)

  • CICO Technologies Ltd (India)

  • CHRYSO S.A.S (France)


COVID-19 Impact-

Commotion in Construction Industry on Sudden Advent of COVID-19 Caused Growth Obstruction

The interruption in the construction industry owing to stringent government limitations employed during the COVID-19 outbreak had a substantial impact on the utilization of concrete admixtures. This pandemic has created ambiguity and unmatched adjournments on construction developments.

Similarly, owing to machinery usage stoppage, the critical scarcity of qualified and experienced workforce, with an added insufficiency of raw supplies, the construction processing business continued to remain sealed. As per a report issued by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) organization, as of the year 2020, the world-wide effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the comprehensive construction industry has been harsh and construction projects have witnessed a decline of 10% – 25% in comparison with the preceding year i.e., 2019.


Report Coverage

We have executed an exclusive research methodology that encompasses of data triangulation based on the renowned bottom-up and top-down methods. Our analysts have led detailed prime research to confirm the projected size of the market. The data exploited to represent the shares for numerous segments at the national, regional, and global levels is mined from complete discussions with numerous shareholders. Our experts have also derived material from funded databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many such parallel means.


Segmentation

On the Basis of Type

  • water-reducing admixtures

  • accelerating admixtures

  • waterproofing admixtures

  • retarding admixtures

  • air-entraining admixtures

By application

  • Residential

  • infrastructure

  • commercial


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/concrete-admixtures-market-102832


Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Developments in Construction Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The promptly expanding construction industry in the established as well as emerging nations shall provide profitable openings for the concrete admixtures internationally. These admixtures conduct a vital role throughout the construction industry. They are perfect for providing sturdiness, and safeguard the great eminence of concrete during the mixing procedure, putting, curing as well as transporting. Numerous manufacturers utilize admixtures principally to alter the abilities of hardened concrete and to drop the price of concrete structure.

Furthermore, the surging authorizing of infrastructural developments attached with the increasing number of commercial as well as residential buildings shall flourish the construction industry. Therefore, similar influences are anticipated to fuel the global market growth amid the mentioned time period.


Regional Insights

Swift Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the maximum concrete admixtures market share and was worth USD 11.41 billion in 2020. The speedy infrastructure expansion coupled with the surging demand for reasonable housing facility by local people has powered the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, in this region, China holds the maximum market share and is the quickest-growing nation.

Europe is expected to witness a steady growth and is linked with the rising necessity for private workplaces at inexpensive costs, thus augmenting the implementation of these admixtures in commercial constructions.

North America is further anticipated to contribute to the market growth primarily owing to the prompt development of the healthcare industry that demands for fresh construction developments of clinics as well as medical establishments. Therefore, this is estimated to offer beneficial prospects for the concrete admixtures usage in this region.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Use Crucial Tactics to Stimulate Business Development in Construction Industry

The important manufacturers functioning in the market are BASF SE, MBCC Group, and Sika AG. These corporations are tangled in size development, product improvement, and partnerships in the market.

For instance, BASF SE is an international chemical-producing corporation. With its efficient materials & solutions business fragment, the company delivers concrete admixtures based products to its purchaser. Additionally, the company is busy in the R&D activity, procurement, unit enlargement, and product modernization in order to suffice the demand of its clients for these admixtures.


Key Industry Development

April 2021: Sika AG enlarged their production ability for concrete admixtures and has the begun manufacturing of epoxy resins in their Qatar division. This development is likely to sustain Sika in enduring to develop business in this speedily emerging region, further empowering it to profit from the robust expansion of the construction industry.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/concrete-admixtures-market-102832


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Concrete Admixtures Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19

    • Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Concrete Admixtures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

    • By Type (Value and Volume)

      • Water reducing Admixtures

      • Accelerating Admixtures

      • Water Proofing Admixtures

      • Retarding Admixtures

      • Air Entraining Admixtures

      • Others

    • By Region (Value and Volume)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/concrete-admixtures-market-102832


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Concrete Blocks And Bricks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cement Block, Brick), By Application (Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Industrial Construction) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Concrete Cutting Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Handheld-Cut-Off, Walk-Behind-Push), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Demolition, Refurbishment) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


