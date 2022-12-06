Concrete Admixtures Market is Projected to Reach US$ 33.23 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

The Concrete Admixtures Market is expected to reach US$ 33.23 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.19% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the concrete admixtures market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing building & construction activities and infrastructure projects.

Improving quality of construction in developing countries

Requirement for reduction in water usage & construction time.

The growing need for repair and maintenance of aging house in developed economies.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Concrete Admixtures Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Mineral and Chemical),

By Product Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Agents, Air-Entraining Agents, Retarding Agents, Waterproofing Agents, and Others),

By Application Type (Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Concrete Admixtures Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Water Reducing Agents (Superplasticizers and normal plasticizers) are expected to remain the largest product type in the global concrete admixtures market during the forecast period. They are low-cost admixtures and are widely preferred across the regions. Air-entraining agents are expected to witness the fastest growth in the next five years.

Market Trends by Application Type

Concrete admixtures are used in residential, commercial and infrastructure construction projects worldwide. All three application segments accounted for healthy share of the global concrete admixtures market in 2021. Infrastructure was the largest concrete admixtures market in 2021, driven by increasing infrastructure development activities by developing countries, mainly in Asia—Pacific and Middle East regions. Concrete admixtures are used in various areas of infrastructure, such as bridges, roads, dams, tunnels, water reservoirs, sewage and water treatment plants, and subway systems.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest concrete admixtures market during the forecast period. The region is likely to witness double digit growth in the next five years, driven by high focus of government in the infrastructure development by developing economies, increasing urbanization & migration towards cities, and need for improving quality for construction.

China and India will remain as the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific concrete admixtures market in the next five years. There is a healthy demand of concrete admixtures expected in all three application segments: commercial, residential and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Concrete Admixtures Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sika AG

W.R. Grace

RPM International, Inc.

Fosroc International

Cico Technologies

Pidilite Industries

MAPEI.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the concrete admixtures market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

